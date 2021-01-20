Overwatch 2 job listings further suggest sequel is far from completion - Dexerto

Amidst rumors that Overwatch 2 has been delayed and could be releasing as late as 2022, job postings on the Blizzard’s own career website suggest that the game still has a long way to go.

Overwatch 2 was first announced at BlizzCon 2019 and since then, fans have been left in the dark with very little information coming from the developers aside from little tidbits in the form of Reddit AMAs.

While Blizzard themselves may be silent, notable leakers such as Metro – who originally leaked info about the sequel prior to BlizzCon – haven’t been so mum. According to the streamer’s source, development is “really slow” and it sounds like the game is far off.

Which now brings us to Overwatch-related job openings at Blizzard of which there are many. Just looking at the Overwatch team section of the careers page shows 43 job listings.

Some of the job listings aren’t exclusively-related to Overwatch 2, such as “senior eSports [sic] producer,” but others seem to be of the utmost importance.

For instance, the “Lead Mission Designer” listing wants someone “ready to lead the mission team by example” and “build a strong team environment dedicated to making fun and memorable missions.”

Given Overwatch 2’s emphasis on PvE co-op missions, one would think that this position would have been filled if the sequel was scheduled to release soon.

Other listings of note include “Senior Game Producer, Missions” and “Character Concept Artist.”

The former’s responsibilities are listed as driving the “development process for story campaign, missions & PvE game modes” and the latter’s include developing “character concepts and skins including character sheets, movement studies and detailed breakouts for equipment and weapons.”

Of course, it is possible that Overwatch 2 will have a big slate of content to roll-out post-release and it’s unclear how Blizzard plans to launch the game. All that’s known so far is that all of the PvP multiplayer content coming with Overwatch 2 will be available in the base game.

How Blizzard handles the PvE side with missions and the story mode remains to be seen. Could Overwatch 2 get a handful of missions at launch and then more added over the next few years?

Unless there is some substantial material planned post-launch to necessitate the jobs listed, it seems like the game could be very far off. In any case, we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds once more information is revealed at BlizzCon in February.