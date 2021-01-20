 Overwatch 2 job listings further suggest sequel is far from completion - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch 2 job listings further suggest sequel is far from completion

Published: 20/Jan/2021 0:22

by Michael Gwilliam
overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Overwatch 2

Amidst rumors that Overwatch 2 has been delayed and could be releasing as late as 2022, job postings on the Blizzard’s own career website suggest that the game still has a long way to go.

Overwatch 2 was first announced at BlizzCon 2019 and since then, fans have been left in the dark with very little information coming from the developers aside from little tidbits in the form of Reddit AMAs.

While Blizzard themselves may be silent, notable leakers such as Metro – who originally leaked info about the sequel prior to BlizzCon – haven’t been so mum. According to the streamer’s source, development is “really slow” and it sounds like the game is far off.

Which now brings us to Overwatch-related job openings at Blizzard of which there are many. Just looking at the Overwatch team section of the careers page shows 43 job listings.

Overwatch 2 Lucio gameplay
Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch 2 is focused on PvE co-cop.

Some of the job listings aren’t exclusively-related to Overwatch 2, such as “senior eSports [sic] producer,” but others seem to be of the utmost importance.

For instance, the “Lead Mission Designer” listing wants someone “ready to lead the mission team by example” and “build a strong team environment dedicated to making fun and memorable missions.”

Given Overwatch 2’s emphasis on PvE co-op missions, one would think that this position would have been filled if the sequel was scheduled to release soon.

Overwatch 2 Push map
Blizzard Entertainment
“Push” is the only new mode announced so far.

Other listings of note include “Senior Game Producer, Missions” and “Character Concept Artist.”

The former’s responsibilities are listed as driving the “development process for story campaign, missions & PvE game modes” and the latter’s include developing “character concepts and skins including character sheets, movement studies and detailed breakouts for equipment and weapons.”

Of course, it is possible that Overwatch 2 will have a big slate of content to roll-out post-release and it’s unclear how Blizzard plans to launch the game. All that’s known so far is that all of the PvP multiplayer content coming with Overwatch 2 will be available in the base game.

Tracer on Overwatch Toronto map
Blizzard Entertainment
More Overwatch 2 information is coming at BlizzCon 2021.

How Blizzard handles the PvE side with missions and the story mode remains to be seen. Could Overwatch 2 get a handful of missions at launch and then more added over the next few years?

Unless there is some substantial material planned post-launch to necessitate the jobs listed, it seems like the game could be very far off. In any case, we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds once more information is revealed at BlizzCon in February.

Fortnite

SypherPK reveals Fortnite Season 5 glitch that lets you float at Coral Castle

Published: 20/Jan/2021 0:14 Updated: 20/Jan/2021 0:15

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
SypherPK Float Glitch Fortnite Season 5
Instagram: SypherPK / Epic Games

Share

SypherPK

SypherPK has already found quite a few tips, tricks, and glitches in Fortnite Season 5, but none are as hilarious as this one at Coral Castle that lets players ‘float’ in the air.

Fortnite Season 5 is well-polished, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t tricks and glitches that players can exploit. Game-breaking ones like being able to stay in the storm forever inevitably get patched.

However, smaller ones are more difficult to iron out, and nobody finds them better than Ali ‘SypherPk’ Hassan. He’s shared many crazy tips and tricks in the past. Now, he’s at it again with a glitch that lets players ‘float.’ He showed it off in a recent video, and the results are hilarious.

If you want to know how to do it, here’s a quick guide.

Fortnite Bash Burner Pickaxe SypherPK
Twitter: SypherPK
SypherPK is the king of finding and sharing tips and tricks in Fortnite.

How to perform the ‘float’ glitch in Fortnite Season 5

To begin, you’ll need to make your way to Coral Castle. It’s not a popular landing spot by any means. SypherPK has only landed there about five times in total himself due to the lack of loot. However, the float glitch makes it more compelling.

Take note of what looks like a small pink pebble floating in the air. It’s difficult to spot at first, but once you’ve seen it in the video below, you’ll know what it is. Strangely, you can stand on it, even though it’s tiny.

Build your way up and perch yourself on top of the pebble. Then, knock all the platforms down and stay up there, which creates the illusion of floating. It’s no cheap gimmick, though. It’s an excellent spot to rain down some bullets on unsuspecting foes, even if it leaves you a bit vulnerable.

SypherPK managed to snag a bunch of eliminations while standing up there. He even managed to get a couple of early shots in and then swoop down on opponents while they were recovering.

SypherPK’s ‘float’ glitch probably won’t win you a game. However, it looks like a lot of fun and will likely help you secure some easy eliminations.

In the end, being innovative is a part of the game, and this glitch takes full advantage of that. 

Plus, imagine the look on your opponent’s face when they realize where they got shot from. 