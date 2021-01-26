Logo
Seagull announces indefinite break from streaming on Twitch

Published: 26/Jan/2021 3:25

by Brad Norton
Former Overwatch professional turned popular content creator, Brandon ‘Seagull’ Larned has announced he’ll be stepping away from streaming on Twitch due to “burnout and depression.”

Following two full years of focusing his efforts on content creation after an illustrious pro career, Seagull has announced he’ll be away from the spotlight for quite some time.

“I’ve been struggling with burnout/depression,” the 28-year-old explained in a January 25 tweet. “Don’t expect to see me on for quite a while.”

However, he did give some hope for an eventual return to the internet. “Don’t forget I exist,” he added. “I’ll see you guys next time.”

This news comes on the back of a brief hiatus from the popular content creator. Seagull hadn’t streamed on Twitch in 10 days, his last YouTube upload came in October 2020, and he had tweeted just once in 2021 prior to the announcement.

Seagull became a full-time content creator shortly after his departure from the Dallas Fuel in August 2018. He was an avid competitor from the very beginning, playing Overwatch at the highest levels from 2015. Seagull recorded a number of historic wins throughout his career, including his 2017 NA Contenders championship with Team Envy.

Having retired from competitive play, he turned his efforts towards streaming and soon grew his channel to over one million followers on Twitch. Many in the Overwatch community looked to his voice during challenging times as he never shied away from voicing his opinion.

Given his impact on the Overwatch community along with the broader gaming industry, countless fellow streamers and pro players replied to wish him well.

“Hope you feel better as soon as you can my friend,” former OWL pro Lane ‘Surefour’ Roberts said. “Wishing you well dude, props for recognizing to step away for a bit and recoup,” Seán ‘JackSepticEye’ McLoughlin added.

There’s no telling when Seagull might make a return, though obviously, no one wants to see him rush back before he’s ready. 

Former Apex Legends pro turned content creator Coby ‘dizzy’ Meadows recently went through a similar situation. The popular personality returned on January 19 after seven months away from the internet to recover from burnout. 

Logan Paul debuts Impaulsive podcast studio’s classy new look

Published: 26/Jan/2021 2:05

by Bill Cooney
Logan Paul rounded out the first month of 2021 by revealing a brand new studio and backdrop for his Impaulsive podcast that could be even more expensive than the last one.

Logan started Impaulsive back in 2018 with his cohost and partner-in-crime Mike Majlak, and it’s become one of the most popular podcasts in the world ever since.

You might not think a nice set is that important if you just listen to a show’s audio like many people do, but if you’re a creator and want to live stream YouTube videos from it, you better believe a sleek setup is all but required.

The elder Paul brother knows his way around the internet and is well-aware of this fact, so he transformed his old set into a sort of 70s-style podcasting dojo for 2021.

Impaulsive/YouTube
The old studio served Logan and the gang well, but it was time to make a change.

From the start, the show has used the same set and backdrop — which cost Paul around $90,000 back when he got things going. But, after more than two years of use, it was apparently time for a change.

The Impaulsive logo is still in the same spot on the wall, along with the TV.  But now, the entire room has been covered in what looks like wood paneling, along with the desk in the middle.

Tying it all together are new designs on the ceiling that make the whole thing feel much warmer and cozier than the previous set – sort of a podcasting ski lodge, if you want to look at it that way.

Logan Paul
If the original set was $90K, you have to wonder what this revamp cost.

Along with revealing a sneak-peek at the new setup, Logan also teased that the first episode of Impaulsive from the new studio would be out on Tuesday, Jan 26, where we can expect plenty of details on how it all came together.

It will be especially interesting to see how much this all actually cost him, seeing as how the original set the YouTube star back $90,000; and from what we know of Paul, he’s not afraid to drop a little cash.