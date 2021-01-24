Logo
Platinum Overwatch player discovers how to queue against Top 500

Published: 24/Jan/2021 22:51

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch’s Competitive system can be a wild place to begin with, but going up against a Top 500 player while ranked Platinum just seems unfair. However, it isn’t quite the lopsided matchup it seems.

The Overwatch Competitive ladder is a brutal environment, where dreams of Diamond and Masters go to die in Silver and Gold. Platinum, really, is the middle of the road as far as rankings are concerned.

Queueing up against Gold or Diamond ranks isn’t unheard of in Plat at all, but seeing a Top 500 player on the opposing team is certainly jarring, to say the least, which is just the situation player u/Ximply found themselves in during an Open Queue match.

Ximply/Reddit
Not the sight you want to see in a Comp match.

Not to mention the Top 500 player, but you’ve also got a couple of golds thrown in there as well, so what the heck is really going on here?

The answer, is actually as simple as the game mode this player was in when it happened: Open Queue. The fact is there are fewer people playing this mode than Competitive Role Lock, so getting the Top 500 Icon is much, much easier.

Top 500 isn’t a rank itself, it just indicates the Top 500 players of a season, and since the player pool for Open Queue is relatively small, you could be a Diamond or high Plat and still make the cut.

Torbjorn is angry
Blizzard Entertainment
Top 500 is seen as being the ultimate sign of your Overwatch prowess, but it’s not as hard to achieve in Open Competitive.

If you’ve ever wanted to get the exclusive Top 500 season icon or spray, giving Open Queue a try instead of banging your head repeatedly against the wall in the vastly more populated Role Queue option.

So, while they did technically have a Top 500 player in their match, it was Open Queue, so chances are, looking at the rest of the ranks, this player’s actual SR wouldn’t have been too much higher than their own.

Game-breaking Valorant bug gives Omen players infinite teleports

Published: 24/Jan/2021 21:26

by Julian Young
Valorant Omen Agent Range Map With Logo
Riot Games

Already plagued by numerous bugs, Omen has been hit with another unintended exploit after Valorant’s 2.01 patch. The new bug allows players to cancel and re-use the Agent’s ultimate ability, giving them infinite teleports with no cooldown.

A main part of Valorant’s appeal is the variety of Agents that players take control of when battling their opponents. The game’s characters provide a variety of archetypes and playstyles to choose from, and these choices provide one of the main attractions for new and veteran players alike.

One of the characters available at release, Omen, was a popular choice from the start because of his unique abilities. With a kit that allows the Agent to distract, confuse and flank enemies, he remains a top pick for the Controller role in both casual and ranked play.

Despite his popularity, the ‘phantom of a memory’ remains controversial due to numerous bugs related to his abilities. After patch 2.01, it appears a new game-breaking Omen exploit was introduced that allows players to use his ultimate ability with no cooldown whatsoever.

Valorant Omen Ultimate Ability No Cooldown Glitch
Reddit / 'u/LogicaLogix'
A new Omen exploit allows players to re-use their ultimate ability with no cooldown.

In a clip shared to Reddit by ‘u/LogicaLogix,’ the player can be seen using his ultimate ability again and again with no cooldown between uses. The short video shows Omen activating his teleport, appearing at the intended location, but then canceling the ability’s animation at the last second.

After animation-canceling, Omen’s ultimate is immediately ready to use again, and the appropriate voice line plays each time, saying “My ultimate is ready.” The player teleports around the map 3 times in this manner, with his ultimate fully charged and ready to use after every activation.

One user asked u/LogicaLogix how he was able to pull this off, and the poster explained that “you have to pull out your knife and left click on the map at the same time, then use an ability right before you tp.” This will not be an easy move to pull off, and the player admits “The timing is very hard to get down.”

Omen can cancel his ultimate animation after teleporting from VALORANT

The post’s comments were filled with frustration and disbelief from the community. “Every week, every week it’s the same with Omen,” one user replied. Another asked “[have] we had a single patch without an Omen bug?”

While bugs are not uncommon in any title, Omen has suffered from an extremely high number of issues since Valorant’s initial release. At one point, Riot even removed the character from the game while they worked to address another teleporting issue related to the Agent.

Riot has not responded to u/LogicaLogix’s post at the time of writing. While they have yet address the latest Omen bug, their team is likely on the lookout for any issues related to the Agent and will probably push out a fix as a top priority once they are aware of the new exploit.