Overwatch 2 leaker reveals worrisome details about OW2 development - Dexerto

Ever since Overwatch 2 was announced Blizzard has basically been dead silent on anything and everything related to the new game, and it could stay like that even after BlizzCon 2021 if new rumors are to be believed.

To be fair, Jeff Kaplan and the other members of the dev team did say they would basically be practicing “radio silence” on all things Overwatch 2 until it was ready, but that hasn’t stopped players from seeking out any shreds of information they can.

During a stream on January 15, Overwatch leaker Metro — who correctly predicted the new game’s announcement at BlizzCon a few years back — told Dexerto that in his opinion, we shouldn’t expect any huge news on the game at this year’s event when it happens February 19-20.

After Dexerto asked Metro if he had heard anything about Overwatch 2 news in Twitch chat, the leaker replied that we may be in for an even longer wait.

“I heard things, I heard that they’re really f***ing slow and that they’re delaying it, I heard they’re really slow at developing it,” he said. “From what I heard, it doesn’t sound good at all, it sounds like it’s very far off.”

Read More: Overwatch players discover signs of possible Hanamura rework for Overwatch 2

While a release date at BlizzCon this year might be wishful thinking, Metro did add we could see some new heroes revealed and shown off over the weekend.

“They’re probably going to show a few new heroes at BlizzCon, that’s the main thing we’re going to get in terms of multiplayer, because there’s not much else to show,” he continued. “But, they’re definitely not coming for Overwatch 1, unless they change plans, but it doesn’t look like it, you know?”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Again, while Metro has been right in the past, it is wise to take what he says with a grain of salt since it isn’t an official announcement from Blizzard.

As for what heroes we could see revealed this year, Sojourn is obviously in the mix, along with a potential new Japanese hero a lot of players a cryptic teaser for with the Kanezaka mini-event for Hanzo was hinting at.

Read More: Overwatch League announces 2021 season format

It’s easy to be torn on Overwatch 2, especially with this leak. On one hand, we all want the game to come out soon so we can play it and experience the new content. On the other, as fans, none of us wants to see the new game be the Cyberpunk 2077 of its launch cycle.

Either way, we seem to be in for a wait no matter how you look at it so, at this point, any update on new content come BlizzCon in February will be a breath of fresh air.