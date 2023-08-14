Overwatch 2 devs would “love” to add new Heroes fast, but there’s a catch

Blizzard could be about to change its stance on adding Overwatch 2 Heroes to the game after one of the game’s devs commented on the status of new character additions.

With the arrival of the Sun-loving Illari, Overwatch 2 has 38 heroes for players to choose from across the game’s three main roles. Incoming faces have slowed down in recent times after a change in strategy on Blizzard’s part. The company has previously declared that new OW2 seasons will alternate a new Hero and new map so as to not crowd the game.

This was a bit different with Overwatch 2 Season 6 due to the magnitude and importance of the season. However, it’s expected that the status quo will be resumed moving forward. Or so you’d think. A comment from one of the game’s devs has got people wondering if more Heroes could be dropping sooner rather than later.

Overwatch 2 could be adding even more Heroes

The subject cropped up during a Blizzard Q&A about Overwatch 2 and its Heroes. According to GGRecon, the idea of bringing new blood into the FPS title could actually become more regular than it already is.

Jared Neuss, Overwatch 2 Executive Producer, had this to say on the topic: “It really depends on the player you are talking about. Different things generate different buzz for different folks. If I said overall for the player base, I think Heroes are the heart and soul of Overwatch as a franchise.”

He also continued: “Could we release heroes more frequently than we do now? Potentially. It’s something we are discussing but we don’t have any concrete plans to announce.”

Dion Rogers, the game’s Art Director, also added: “I would love to! But it’s hard. It’s not easy to make an Overwatch hero and there is a lot that goes into it. It’s definitely something we’d love to increase at some point.

Clearly, it’s something that the team is considering, in contrast to just sticking to a rigid, bi-seasonal schedule. As for now, we imagine Season 7 is just going to focus on delivering new maps, and we already know a decent amount of Season 8’s new Hero after the devs leaked some information early.