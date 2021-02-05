Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch 2 missing 2021 draws concerned response from players

Published: 5/Feb/2021 7:26

by Brad Norton
Overwatch 2 gameplay
Blizzard

Share

Overwatch 2

Following Blizzard’s confirmation that Overwatch 2 won’t be released in 2021, the community took to social media to share their mixed feelings on the matter.

During a February 4 earnings call, Activision Blizzard finally touched on Overwatch 2 for the first time in 15 months. However, the news wasn’t what many were hoping to hear. 

Despite recently passing a “major” internal milestone, the title is still quite far off. Blizzard President J. Allen Brack confirmed that a full release isn’t expected until 2022 “at the earliest.”

Naturally, this news exploded across the internet as Overwatch players have desperately been holding out for new content.

As with most video game delays, the majority of today’s reactions were filled with disappointment. It certainly wasn’t the positive development fans were hoping for.

“I think it might be a good time to bring one of the few heroes they plan to launch Overwatch 2 with to Overwatch 1,” ‘MattTheHuman’ suggested on Twitter.

If the sequel does in fact launch in 2022, that will have left a staggering gap between fresh content drops. It would be roughly 22 months since the last hero, and 33 months since the last map, assuming a January 2022 launch.

“This is a little much now,” Overwatch League commentator Mitch ‘Uber’ Leslie chimed in on Twitter. “I’m not f**king Ghandi.”

Others joked that the game might not see the light of day for a lot longer than most think. “Can’t wait to play Overwatch 2 on the PS6,” ‘friendzoneCEO’ joked.

Meanwhile, popular content creator ‘Skill Up’ approached the news with a more pragmatic response. “Personally, I think the last thing Blizzard needs is another botched or rushed release,” he explained. “Taking their time was what made [original] Blizzard great.”

Holding off until the game is just right could be a blessing in disguise for Blizzard. While fans are eager to get their hands on any new content, waiting to release a great game is always better than rushing out a mediocre game.

Even with the new release window, BlizzConline 2021 is right around the corner to potentially lift the lid on even more Overwatch 2 news. Here’s how you can tune in on February 19.

Valorant

Hidden Brimstone nerf in Valorant patch 2.02 has players confused

Published: 5/Feb/2021 6:54

by Andrew Amos
Brimstone in Valorant
Riot Games

Share

Brimstone

Brimstone has been seeing a lot of love in Valorant recently. However, in patch 2.02, Riot fixed up a “bug” with his smokes that many players are qualifying as a nerf to the Agent, and they’re not quite sure why the change was made.

Valorant Episode 2 has been kind to Brimstone mains. The major buffs to his kit shipped in Valorant patch 2.00 have elevated the American Controller up the tier lists.

However, Riot are also more keenly aware of his potential power now. So, when Valorant patch 2.02 came around, they finally got around to squishing a “bug” that had existed since the game’s beta. Except, that “bug” has now become a contentious point in the community.

Brimstone in Valorant
Riot Games
Brimstone’s smokes were altered in Valorant patch 2.02, but the changes weren’t widely publicized.

The change Riot made in the update “fixed an issue where various abilities did not work inside Brimstone and Jett’s smoke, even when they were visible to their target.”

This included Raze’s Boom Bot, and Sova’s Recon Bolt. Previously, players could hide in the dense smokes away from the vision-granting abilities, even if they were dropped into the smoke. However, that’s not the case anymore.

The change being pinned in the “bug fixes” section, despite drastically changing how players play around these Agents, has confused the community.

“These abilities don’t completely negate the smoke, they just see the same way a player does inside the smoke (instead of the smoke completely blinding them),” developer Coleman ‘Altombre’ Palm told players on Reddit.

“A sonar dart inside of a smoke will not reveal you if you are outside it, and vice versa, but if you are both inside of the smoke together, it can reveal you. We’ve been testing this change internally for a while though and it was very much an intentional change to ship.”

Card

However, in the future, Riot has pledged to be more transparent with players about game-altering changes like these. Hiding this ⁠— along with the flash color changes ⁠— in the bug fixes section meant players didn’t soak it up as much.

“This and the flash VFX changes were in the bug fixes section this time around, and could have probably used some more explanation around our philosophies behind them, similar to the ‘normal’ balance changes we shipped,” he added.

There’s no hope of the change to Brimstone smokes getting reverted, which will impact how players use them. However, players should hopefully be more aware of it going forward.