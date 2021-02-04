Logo
Blizzard confirms Overwatch 2 not expected to release in 2021

Published: 4/Feb/2021 22:54

by Brad Norton
Activision Blizzard confirmed in a February 4 earnings report that the highly anticipated Overwatch sequel is not expected to release in 2021.

Following a grand unveiling at BlizzCon in 2019, updates on the development of Overwatch 2 have been at a complete standstill. 15 months later and Blizzard has now confirmed rumors that the game won’t be launching in 2021.

During a February 4 earnings report, Blizzard provided updates on its current projects. Among the titles in focus were Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, both of which have been in active development for a number of years.

Neither of these titles are expected to release in 2021, Blizzard confirmed in today’s call. This locks in a 2022 release for Overwatch 2 at the absolute earliest.

Blizzard President J. Allen Brack added that Overwatch 2 had just passed a “major” internal milestone. The title was under review in December with a number of major features being scrutinized by “hundreds” of developers. 

Despite passing this internal goal, Brack doubled down on release plans. While they’re “confident about [Overwatch 2]”, no release is expected until 2022 “at the earliest.”

This news comes hot off the heels of recent rumors that the title had been delayed internally. A handful of leaks in January pointed towards “really slow” development and that the sequel is still “very far off.”

Moreover, public job listings as recent as a fortnight ago, further implied the title is nowhere close to going gold. There’s clearly some weight to the rumors and speculation now as Blizzard has all but confirmed Overwatch 2 won’t be launching until 2022 at the earliest. 


There’s no telling how this might impact the state of Overwatch for the year ahead. No new heroes have been added since Echo in March of 2020. Seasonal content has mostly been repeats of previous years, and no core maps have been added since Havana in April of 2019.

Both Diablo and Overwatch are reportedly in line for animated TV shows in the near future. Perhaps we’ll see these releasing alongside the next major titles in 2022.

It’s entirely possible that we see some new Overwatch 2 updates at this year’s BlizzConline event, however. Kicking off on February 19, fans can tune in online to see all the latest from Blizzard.

How to complete CoD Black Ops Cold War Firebase Z Easter Egg

Published: 4/Feb/2021 21:03

by Lauren Bergin
With the latest Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War patch comes the newest Zombies map. Here’s how to complete the Firebase Z’s Easter Egg stage. 

It’s safe to say that CoD fans everywhere have been waiting for the newest zombies map to drop hordes of virtual reanimated dead into their game.

The February 4 Cold War update has done just that, with Treyarch finally delivering the highly anticipated Firebase Z into our open arms.

It wouldn’t be a Zombies map, however, if there wasn’t an Easter Egg stage to complete. So, here’s all the details you need to conquer it.

How to complete Firebase Z Easter Egg

While the Easter Egg stage is being released on February 5 at 5PM GMT/ 12PM EST/ 9AM PST, it doesn’t hurt to be ahead of the game when you drop into Vietnam.

So, we’ve listed all of the basic steps that you’ll need to perform right here, and will update when more information is available.

  1. Teleport to Firebase Z, where you’ll see 3 gates. These are unlocked to access the Ateher Reactors.
  2. Turn on the power and activate the Aether Reactors.
    • First Reactor is at Mission Control.
    • Second Reactor is at Military Command.
    • Third Reactor is at Data Center
  3. Use the Pack-A-Punch Machine at Ravenov to Pack-A-Punch your weapon.
  4. Get the R.A.I K-84 Wonder Weapon.
    • Can be obtained via the Mystery Box but not guaranteed.
    • Use the blueprint in the Weapons Lab and collect the relevant parts.
  5. If taking the blueprint option, find the 3 parts.
    • One is located at Scorched Defence. Use the Zombie’s eye to access the Weapons Lab computer.
    • Check the now open lockers for the parts.
    • The third part (available from Level 15 onwards) can be found by killing a Mangler.
    • Take this back to the Weapons lab to charge.

Importantly, you can’t complete the weapon until the Easter Egg stage is live.

So that’s everything we know so far about completing the Firebase Z Easter Egg stage. We’ll keep this page updated as further details emerge, but at least this’ll help you take a step in the right direction – preferable away from the zombies.