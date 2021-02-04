Blizzard confirms Overwatch 2 not expected to release in 2021

Activision Blizzard confirmed in a February 4 earnings report that the highly anticipated Overwatch sequel is not expected to release in 2021.

Following a grand unveiling at BlizzCon in 2019, updates on the development of Overwatch 2 have been at a complete standstill. 15 months later and Blizzard has now confirmed rumors that the game won’t be launching in 2021.

During a February 4 earnings report, Blizzard provided updates on its current projects. Among the titles in focus were Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, both of which have been in active development for a number of years.

Neither of these titles are expected to release in 2021, Blizzard confirmed in today’s call. This locks in a 2022 release for Overwatch 2 at the absolute earliest.

Activision Blizzard says they do not expect Diablo 4 or Overwatch 2 to release in 2021. pic.twitter.com/GceGChjIFy — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) February 4, 2021

Blizzard President J. Allen Brack added that Overwatch 2 had just passed a “major” internal milestone. The title was under review in December with a number of major features being scrutinized by “hundreds” of developers.

Despite passing this internal goal, Brack doubled down on release plans. While they’re “confident about [Overwatch 2]”, no release is expected until 2022 “at the earliest.”

This news comes hot off the heels of recent rumors that the title had been delayed internally. A handful of leaks in January pointed towards “really slow” development and that the sequel is still “very far off.”

Moreover, public job listings as recent as a fortnight ago, further implied the title is nowhere close to going gold. There’s clearly some weight to the rumors and speculation now as Blizzard has all but confirmed Overwatch 2 won’t be launching until 2022 at the earliest.



There’s no telling how this might impact the state of Overwatch for the year ahead. No new heroes have been added since Echo in March of 2020. Seasonal content has mostly been repeats of previous years, and no core maps have been added since Havana in April of 2019.

Both Diablo and Overwatch are reportedly in line for animated TV shows in the near future. Perhaps we’ll see these releasing alongside the next major titles in 2022.

It’s entirely possible that we see some new Overwatch 2 updates at this year’s BlizzConline event, however. Kicking off on February 19, fans can tune in online to see all the latest from Blizzard.