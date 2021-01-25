Overwatch 2: When is Blizzcon 2021?

The online replacement for the canceled Blizzcon 2020 convention is coming right up, and we’ve got all the info on how to catch all of the Overwatch 2 news coming for yourself.

BlizzCon is one of the biggest dates of the year for anyone who enjoys the publisher’s games. From World of Warcraft, to Diablo, to Hearthstone, and yes, especially Overwatch, we’ve come to count on it for the latest updates on all of our favorite game franchises.

Due to global events, the 2020 convention was postponed until February 2021, and will be held completely online for the first time ever, so let’s take a look at when it will happen, how to watch it for yourself, and more.

When is Blizzcon 2021?

Blizzard has already revealed that BlizzConline 2021 will take place February 19-20, and it will be completely free to watch and interact with, according to president J. Allen Brack.

No official schedule of events has been released just yet, but be sure to check back as we will be updating this article when an official start time and itinerary does become available.

Traditionally though, big news and announcements for all the flagship games are made during the first day’s opening ceremonies, so be sure to tune in right away and see what Jeff has in store for us as soon as we know what time things kick off.

How to watch BlizzCon 2021?

Blizzard has streamed the opening ceremony with all the major announcements for free in past years, with panels, discussions, and all other content hidden behind a paywall.

Obviously, this won’t be the case this year since Blizzard has said they’re opening everything up to everyone. But there’s still the question of where exactly we’ll be able to watch it.

In past years Blizzard streamed the opening ceremony on YouTube and Twitch, with the rest of the content only available on their website for viewers who bought the BlizzCon Pass. Looking towards 2021 though, it’s not hard to see them streaming the entirety of the con on both their YouTube and Twitch channels and possibly even the Overwatch ones as well.

As with the exact start time, we’ll also be updating this story when we know how to watch it as well, so be sure to check back as we get closer to Feb. 19.

What Overwatch 2 news will there be at BlizzCon 2021?

In case you haven’t noticed, Blizzard has been practicing radio silence on anything and everything Overwatch 2 since they announced it in 2019. That being said, we have no official indication of what we could see announced this year, and probably won’t until things kick-off.

Predictions have ranged from just a few new heroes and maps being previewed to a full-on release date being announced, but unless you’re a developer or Jeff Kaplan himself, you’ll just have to wait along with the rest of us to find out. We do know there has to be something getting announced after a year and a half of waiting (right?) so this is one BlizzCon you definitely won’t want to miss.