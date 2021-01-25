Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch 2: When is Blizzcon 2021?

Published: 25/Jan/2021 20:51

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

The online replacement for the canceled Blizzcon 2020 convention is coming right up, and we’ve got all the info on how to catch all of the Overwatch 2 news coming for yourself.

BlizzCon is one of the biggest dates of the year for anyone who enjoys the publisher’s games. From World of Warcraft, to Diablo, to Hearthstone, and yes, especially Overwatch, we’ve come to count on it for the latest updates on all of our favorite game franchises.

Due to global events, the 2020 convention was postponed until February 2021, and will be held completely online for the first time ever, so let’s take a look at when it will happen, how to watch it for yourself, and more.

When is Blizzcon 2021?

Blizzard Entertainment
We’ve been waiting on Overwatch 2 news for what seems like forever.

Blizzard has already revealed that BlizzConline 2021 will take place February 19-20, and it will be completely free to watch and interact with, according to president J. Allen Brack.

No official schedule of events has been released just yet, but be sure to check back as we will be updating this article when an official start time and itinerary does become available.

Traditionally though, big news and announcements for all the flagship games are made during the first day’s opening ceremonies, so be sure to tune in right away and see what Jeff has in store for us as soon as we know what time things kick off.

How to watch BlizzCon 2021?

Blizzard EntertainmentJeff will (hopefully) be giving us some big Overwatch 2 news, so be sure not to miss it!

Blizzard has streamed the opening ceremony with all the major announcements for free in past years, with panels, discussions, and all other content hidden behind a paywall.

Obviously, this won’t be the case this year since Blizzard has said they’re opening everything up to everyone. But there’s still the question of where exactly we’ll be able to watch it.

In past years Blizzard streamed the opening ceremony on YouTube and Twitch, with the rest of the content only available on their website for viewers who bought the BlizzCon Pass. Looking towards 2021 though, it’s not hard to see them streaming the entirety of the con on both their YouTube and Twitch channels and possibly even the Overwatch ones as well.

As with the exact start time, we’ll also be updating this story when we know how to watch it as well, so be sure to check back as we get closer to Feb. 19.

What Overwatch 2 news will there be at BlizzCon 2021?

In case you haven’t noticed, Blizzard has been practicing radio silence on anything and everything Overwatch 2 since they announced it in 2019. That being said, we have no official indication of what we could see announced this year, and probably won’t until things kick-off.

Predictions have ranged from just a few new heroes and maps being previewed to a full-on release date being announced, but unless you’re a developer or Jeff Kaplan himself, you’ll just have to wait along with the rest of us to find out. We do know there has to be something getting announced after a year and a half of waiting (right?) so this is one BlizzCon you definitely won’t want to miss.

Pokemon

Pokemon Go trainer becomes world’s first level 50 player during Twitch stream

Published: 25/Jan/2021 20:10

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pikachu wearing hat next to Pokemon Go Level 50 trainer rank.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company / Twitter: @ItsFleeceKing

Share

Pokemon Go

A Pokemon Go player stunned the community after becoming the first trainer in the entire world to reach level 50. The dedicated fan reached the milestone while streaming live on Twitch.

Four years after its groundbreaking launch in 2016, Niantic announced that Pokemon Go would be getting an increase from level 40 to 50. The new cap was supposed to give trainers an epic challenge to tackle in 2021.

However, just a few weeks into the new year, a dedicated player has managed to already reach the endgame. The talented Australian fan streamed the moment he overcame the epic milestone on Twitch.

Screenshot of Pokemon Go player Fleeceking hitting level 50.
Niantic / Twitter: @ItsFleeceKing
Pokemon Go streamer FleeceKing became the first level 50 trainer in the world.

Pokemon Go level 50 already reached by fan

Popular Pokemon Go enthusiast and streamer FleeceKing is the first player reach level 50 in the hit mobile title. The Australian trainer went live on Twitch to showcase his sprint reach the momentous feat.

During marathon session, the Sydney-based content creator reached the XP he needed after throwing a perfect curved Excellent throw to catch a wild Charmander. “This is it! First in the world!” the fan exclaimed.

After catching the popular Gen I Fire starter, the streamer backed out into the overworld where the trainer rank 50 badge popped up. “Yeah, let’s go! There it is. Level 50. It’s 3AM! It has been done, in the history books. First legitimate level 50 player in the world. I will wear it with a badge of honor, and achievement!” he screamed.

The Pokemon mega-fan reflected on the moment and joked, “I’m sure at some point in my life, you know an achievement will be having a child or something. But a close second will be level 50.”

Those looking to also reach level 50 are in for quite a challenge. Over on the r/TheSilphRoad subreddit, users posted the new requirements to hit the final trainer cap. Landing 999 Excellent throws is not for the faint of heart.

Level 50 Requirements from TheSilphRoad

The level 50 feat is all the more impressive considering it was beat in just under two months. Most players will be spending all of 2021 to hit the milestone, and yet some of the game’s most dedicated are already breaking it.

FleeceKing will no doubt go down in history as one of the game’s most iconic trainers. If Niantic were to ever increase the level further, it will be interesting to see how quick the community is able to reach the end again.