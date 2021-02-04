 Top 10 Overwatch skins: Shrike Ana, Oni Genji & more - Dexerto
Top 10 most popular Overwatch skins revealed by Blizzard

Published: 4/Feb/2021 9:35

by Lauren Bergin
Top 10 Ten Overwatch Skins Shirke Ana Oni Genji
Blizzard Entertainment

One of the best parts about Overwatch is the diverse range of skins that are available in-game, with each character being given a variety of unique looks. Some do appear in games more often than others, though. 

There are a lot of skins that have become staples in the Overwatch universe. If you’re not getting slept by Ana in her Shrike disguise, you’re taking a Dragon Blade to the face from Oni Genji.

All of these amazing skins have inspired fans to come up with their own amazing concepts, including this recent collection of stunning Lunar New Year inspired skins.

But, what are the top 10 skins that are getting used across all of Overwatch’s game modes? After asking Blizzard, we’ve got all of the information on what skins were the most popular in 2020. So, in no particular order, let’s have a look!

Genji: Oni

Oni Genji Overwatch Skin
Blizzard Entertainment

Designed in the style of Japanese mythology, the Oni Genji skin is one of the game’s rarer skins. Available only for a short period in 2017, the elusive skin is almost as sneaky as its inspiration and certainly looks just as terrifying.

Ana: Shrike

Overwatch Shrike Ana Amari Skin
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch’s Ana Amari has lived a thousand lives, but one of her alter egos is freedom fighter Shrike. The Epic skin has become notorious both in her home town of Egypt and in our Overwatch games. After all, one sleep dart can cause a whole lot of chaos.

Reinhardt: Blackhardt

Reinhardt Blackhardt Skin Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

While Reinhardt’s armor is already pretty fearsome, the Blackhardt skin reimagines his armor in an almost Diablo-esque style. It’s reminiscent of the iconic black knight of our childhood fairtytales, if he was really big, German, and had a huge hammer.

Genji: Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fibre Genji Overwatch Skin
Blizzard Entertainment

Appearing again is Genji, but this skin is radically different from his Oni one. Reimagined in a Cyberpunk 2077 style, our favorite futuristic ninja has been given a matte black paint job and some neon lights. This skin is the reason that Overwatch supports are afraid of the dark.

Ana: Captain Amari

Ana Captain Amari Skin Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Ana’s back with yet another disguise this time, but it’s one that transcends the space-time boundary. Captain Amari takes us back to when Ana was second in command of Overwatch, and changes out her iconic silver hair for stunning black waves. Fans love a bit of lore, and this skin is as lore-filled as you can get.

Doomfist: Formal

Doomfist Formal Skin Overwatch

If there’s one character that every player hates it’s the infamous Doomfist. This skin, however, is hard to hate. Sporting a pretty swag tuxedo and some awesome looking shades, it’s easy to imagine the Nigerian coordinating his Talon attacks in style.

Genji: Baihu

Baihu Genji Skin Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Guess who’s back? Back again? Genji’s back, that’s who, but this time he’s the white tiger of Chinese mythology. The Baihu is the king of all beasts, and it’s safe to say that Genji is the king of the Overwatch battlefield. As well as this list because, well, he’s pretty popular eh?

McCree: Mystery Man

Mystery Man McCree Overwatch Skin

Appearing for the first time on this list, cowboy vigilante Jesse McCree has gotten a full makeover with this mysterious skin. Channelling his inner highwayman, we’re left wondering whether it is actually McCree that’s under the mask, or is it someone more sinister?

Ana: Snow Owl

Ana Amari Snow Owl Skin Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Making yet another appearance on this list, the fan favorite sniper support’s Winder Wonderland skin has become as iconic as the Egyptian herself. Released in 2017, and only available during the Anniversary and Christmas events, so make sure you snag this elusive little bird before she vanishes into the night.

Moira: Banshee

Banshee Moira Overwatch Skin
Blizzard Entertainment

If there’s a skin that everyone has seen at least once in their Overwatch lifetime it’s Banshee Moira. The 2018 Halloween Terror look has become pretty much a staple for Moira players everywhere. If you don’t have this skin, are you really a Moira main?

So, that’s the top ten skins that are getting played across all modes in Overwatch. As well as giving us a fun overview of what players want skins to look like, it also gives us a glimpse of what heroes have become the game’s most popular.

With Ana and Genji taking up six slots, it’s pretty obvious who the fan favorites are!

How to claim GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards (February)

Published: 4/Feb/2021 9:20

by David Purcell
GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards
Rockstar Games / Prime

GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards are back for 2021, with the second batch of offers for February. Check out the latest deals, including $200,000 of free GTA$, and two huge discounts.

The game might be almost a decade old at this point, but millions of players still dive into the action of GTA 5 every month. Every week, a content update is released with new cars, apartments, missions, and bonuses – and there’s even a new heist in the works too.

You can grab an additional $1 million+ per month if you link up your Rockstar Social Club account and your Prime Gaming account, which used to be called Twitch Prime. On top of that, getting huge discounts off different vehicles throughout the year is also one of the perks, not to mention free properties.

As of February 2021, there is major discounts on some of GTA 5’s supercars and helicopters, while players can also get the Kosatka Sonar Station for free. Here’s everything new in GTA Online Twitch Prime Gaming rewards.

How to claim GTA 5 Prime Gaming rewards

Rockstar Games
This property could be yours just for being an active member of Prime Gaming.

Prime Gaming members are among the luckiest around right now, having enjoyed exclusive access to the Vespucci Canals Nightclub for some time, and that’s not going away any time soon. Alongside that, huge chunks of cash and discounts are available for members.

To get your hands on all of this, though, you’re not just going to need a Prime Gaming account, but you’re going to have to utilize Rockstar Social Club. Here’s how.

  1. First of all, make sure that your Prime Gaming account is fully linked with your Rockstar Social Club account.
  2. Sign in using the Social Club website.
  3. Link your Twitch account by signing into it on the next window.
  4. From there, link it to the gaming account you use on PC, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4.
  5. Finally, load up GTA Online and redeem your rewards in-game each week.

Free $200k in GTA Online (February)

If you follow those steps correctly, you’re in the money. Rockstar Games are offering a free $1 million for every Prime Gaming member – broken down into $200k per week.

The screenshot below from the official Prime Gaming rewards website shows there’s a huge prize available to scoop up every week. You will also be rewarded with an additional $200k for every four weeks of consecutive logins.

Rockstar Games
It’s as simple as that.

GTA Online Prime Gaming rewards

Free Kotsatka Submarine Sonar Station

GTA Online Free Kosatka Sonar Station
Rockstar Games
GTA Online players can get a free Kosatka Sonar Station in the Prime Gaming rewards.

You can get the Kosatka Submarine Sonar Station for free, alongside further benefits of linking your account to the Rockstar Social Club, such as the discounts seen below.

For perspective, the station alone is usually worth around $1.2 million, and can be attached to the Kosatka submarine – added with the GTA Cayo Perico heist.

Tyrus

Tyrus in GTA Online.

The Progen Tyrus, worth around $2.5 million in GTA Online, has seen its price slashed by 70%.

If you were looking into grabbing this supercar any time soon, now is surely the best time to splash the cash.

Annihilator Stealth

The Annihilator Stealth in GTA 5.

The Annihilator Stealth, which sells for around $3.8 million in-game, has seen its price slashed by 35% for members.

Clearly, it’s worth knowing how to link your Prime Gaming and Rockstar Social Club accounts this month – with even more offers and rewards expected to drop in the coming months.

Stick with us at @GTA_INTEL for all of the latest GTA Online and GTA 6 news, including leaks, guides, and other feature content.