Top 10 Overwatch skins: Shrike Ana, Oni Genji & more - Dexerto

One of the best parts about Overwatch is the diverse range of skins that are available in-game, with each character being given a variety of unique looks. Some do appear in games more often than others, though.

There are a lot of skins that have become staples in the Overwatch universe. If you’re not getting slept by Ana in her Shrike disguise, you’re taking a Dragon Blade to the face from Oni Genji.

All of these amazing skins have inspired fans to come up with their own amazing concepts, including this recent collection of stunning Lunar New Year inspired skins.

But, what are the top 10 skins that are getting used across all of Overwatch’s game modes? After asking Blizzard, we’ve got all of the information on what skins were the most popular in 2020. So, in no particular order, let’s have a look!

Genji: Oni

Blizzard Entertainment

Designed in the style of Japanese mythology, the Oni Genji skin is one of the game’s rarer skins. Available only for a short period in 2017, the elusive skin is almost as sneaky as its inspiration and certainly looks just as terrifying.

Ana: Shrike

Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch’s Ana Amari has lived a thousand lives, but one of her alter egos is freedom fighter Shrike. The Epic skin has become notorious both in her home town of Egypt and in our Overwatch games. After all, one sleep dart can cause a whole lot of chaos.

Reinhardt: Blackhardt

Blizzard Entertainment

While Reinhardt’s armor is already pretty fearsome, the Blackhardt skin reimagines his armor in an almost Diablo-esque style. It’s reminiscent of the iconic black knight of our childhood fairtytales, if he was really big, German, and had a huge hammer.

Genji: Carbon Fiber

Blizzard Entertainment

Appearing again is Genji, but this skin is radically different from his Oni one. Reimagined in a Cyberpunk 2077 style, our favorite futuristic ninja has been given a matte black paint job and some neon lights. This skin is the reason that Overwatch supports are afraid of the dark.

Ana: Captain Amari

Blizzard Entertainment

Ana’s back with yet another disguise this time, but it’s one that transcends the space-time boundary. Captain Amari takes us back to when Ana was second in command of Overwatch, and changes out her iconic silver hair for stunning black waves. Fans love a bit of lore, and this skin is as lore-filled as you can get.

Doomfist: Formal

If there’s one character that every player hates it’s the infamous Doomfist. This skin, however, is hard to hate. Sporting a pretty swag tuxedo and some awesome looking shades, it’s easy to imagine the Nigerian coordinating his Talon attacks in style.

Genji: Baihu

Blizzard Entertainment

Guess who’s back? Back again? Genji’s back, that’s who, but this time he’s the white tiger of Chinese mythology. The Baihu is the king of all beasts, and it’s safe to say that Genji is the king of the Overwatch battlefield. As well as this list because, well, he’s pretty popular eh?

McCree: Mystery Man

Appearing for the first time on this list, cowboy vigilante Jesse McCree has gotten a full makeover with this mysterious skin. Channelling his inner highwayman, we’re left wondering whether it is actually McCree that’s under the mask, or is it someone more sinister?

Ana: Snow Owl

Blizzard Entertainment

Making yet another appearance on this list, the fan favorite sniper support’s Winder Wonderland skin has become as iconic as the Egyptian herself. Released in 2017, and only available during the Anniversary and Christmas events, so make sure you snag this elusive little bird before she vanishes into the night.

Moira: Banshee

Blizzard Entertainment

If there’s a skin that everyone has seen at least once in their Overwatch lifetime it’s Banshee Moira. The 2018 Halloween Terror look has become pretty much a staple for Moira players everywhere. If you don’t have this skin, are you really a Moira main?

So, that’s the top ten skins that are getting played across all modes in Overwatch. As well as giving us a fun overview of what players want skins to look like, it also gives us a glimpse of what heroes have become the game’s most popular.

With Ana and Genji taking up six slots, it’s pretty obvious who the fan favorites are!