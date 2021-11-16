Overwatch 2 leak claims Mercy’s Resurrect is being replaced with wild new ability

A new Overwatch 2 leak has surfaced claiming that Mercy’s iconic Resurrect ability is being replaced with a Twitch streamer’s radical new idea.

Overwatch 2 is still in development and no release date is in sight. There are a number of reasons for the delay, but many believe the issue has to do with existing heroes needing to be changed up for 5v5 gameplay.

So far, we’ve seen Sombra, Bastion and a few others reworked for the sequel, but more are on the way, such as Doomfist. Interesting, it seems as if Mercy is also getting revamped and seeing Resurrect replaced completely.

Of course, take this rumor with a grain of salt, but this one is a bit weird considering the source of the leak is the leaker themself.

Mercy’s Resurrect removed from Overwatch 2?

Resurrect is one of the most iconic moves in Overwatch. Originally an ultimate that brought a whole team back to life, it was changed to a cooldown ability that allowed Mercy to bring a fallen teammate back from the dead.

Going into Overwatch 2, however, it seems like the devs want to replace it with a more utility-based move.

According to Overwatch streamer EeveeA, one year ago she suggested that Mercy has her Resurrect replaced with a new ability called “Angelic Blessing.”

The streamer says that she not only pitched the idea, but it was actually added to the game. To the point where Overwatch League teams were using it in a Workshop code.

OVERWATCH 2 RUMOR / LEAK A year ago I made suggestions for Mercy-

One of them made its way into OW2 Res removed

Replaced by "Angelic Blessing" Cooldown 20s

Send a soul to a teammate, they can then use one flight to a teammate using Interact key, if not used goes away after 6s — EeveeA 🧡 VTUBER (@EeveeA_) November 15, 2021

New Angelic Blessing Mercy ability details

EeveeA states that this new ability will let Mercy ‘wrap her wings around a teammate’ and let them fly to another ally using the interact key.

It would need to be used after six seconds, but would have a twenty-second cooldown. Essentially, this could be a great escape mechanism for heroes far away from teammates and in need of some mobility.

In my original description, it would look like mercy's wings wrapped around them when it's ready to use, then mercy's wings in use. Honestly in an old unlocked memory, inspired visually by the teleport animation from MM – Wings vs wrapped in wingshttps://t.co/NFaXfbq44m — EeveeA 🧡 VTUBER (@EeveeA_) November 15, 2021

Overall, while it may be less useful than Rez on paper, the ability could definitely come in handy and be extremely useful when engaging the enemy.

We’ll have to wait and see if the leaks ends up being accurate or not, but with Overwatch League playing on an early build of Overwatch 2 in April, hopefully we don’t have long to find out.