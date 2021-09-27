Overwatch 2 hero designer teases reworking Doomfist into a tank

The Overwatch 2 devs revealed reworks for both Sombra and Bastion during the 2021 OWL Grand Finals, but they also teased some major changes for Doomfist in the process.

Doomfist has always been a bit of a controversial hero in Overwatch thanks to his ability to one-shot or quickly deleted enemies. His Rocket Punch, Rising Uppercut into Primary Fire, and even Meteor Strike ultimate are all lethal staples of the Talon DPS.

However, as the developers try to move the sequel away from crowd control abilities, it seems as if they’re taking an extra step with Doomfist, reconfiguring him into a new role completely.

Advertisement

Lead Hero Designer Geoff Goodman was on the OWL Grand Finals to discuss the game’s progress and shared some exciting news.

Did he just say… Doomfist as a TANK? 😳 🔗 https://t.co/tbTGBrUfiE pic.twitter.com/EYTx1lZ4zg — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) September 26, 2021

Doomfist as a tank in Overwatch 2?

“It’s coming along great. We’re doing constant playtests all the time. Finding new things we want to try and a lot of things that aren’t working,” he said. “And a lot of things that are working are kind of surprising us.”

According to Goodman, the Overwatch 2 devs are in a position where they’re still experimenting with a lot of “big things” and revealed what’s next on the docket.

“We’re going to try Doomfist as a tank and things like that,” he explained but noted that he wasn’t sure if it would work.

Advertisement

The Overwatch 2 devs had previously suggested that Doomfist could be receiving some major rebalancing, but nothing to imply as massive of a change as a role swap.

Previously, the only hero to ever be moved to a different role was Symmetra, who went from Support to DPS, so this is a pretty significant move, if the devs find that Doomfist functions well in the tank category.

Read More: Jeff Kaplan tributes disappear from Overwatch 2 map

Sadly, Goodman didn’t provide any additional details about how Doomfist could function as a tank, but considering the direction of tanks in Overwatch 2 is for them to be more brawlers, there could be some interesting ways to go about adjusting him.

Advertisement

We’ll have to see what the future holds as Overwatch 2 gets closer to its beta and as pros play on an early build come April 2022.