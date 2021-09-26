Overwatch 2 Bastion rework revealed: New abilities, Artillery ultimate

Bastion’s Overwatch 2 rework has finally been revealed, and not only does it revamp his abilities, but it also completely changes the way he’s played, including a new artillery ultimate.

Overwatch Lead Hero Designer Geoff Goodman revealed that Bastion was being re-worked back in May 2021.

He didn’t reveal too many details at the time. However, the changes were finally announced during the OWL Grand Finals.

Let’s take a look at everything that’s been confirmed, including a new Tactical Grenade ability, reworks to his Recon and Sentry modes, the removal of his tank ultimate in favor of a new artillery one, and more.

Advertisement

Overwatch 2 Bastion reworked abilities

Self-Repair removed, replaced with Tactical Grenade

Bastion no longer has Self-Repair. Instead, it has been replaced with a new Tactical Grenade ability. After a short delay, Bastion shoots a tactical grenade that detonates after a short delay and knocks back enemies.

The grenade also has the ability to bounce off walls and stick to enemies and floors. Once it has latched onto a target, it explodes shortly after.

The explosion radius was also described as “really big,” although the specifics haven’t been confirmed.

Configuration: Recon range increased

Bastion’s Configuration: Recon weapon has been significantly changed. It now has no weapon spread at all, but has a 50% slower fire rate to compensate.

Advertisement

The damage falloff range has also been increased, meaning he can poke from longer ranges with more accuracy.

Read More: Overwatch 2 Sombra rework revealed

The developers explained these changes allow him to be played like a “pseudo sniper,” which is what his recon form was “always meant to be.”

Configuration: Artillery replaces Tank Ultimate

Bastion’s ultimate ability has been completely reworked. It no longer turns him into a siege tank. Instead, it turns him into an artillery weapon.

In Configuration: Artillery, Bastion looks to the ground and unleashes a powerful long-range artillery strike. Players can manually target three different locations anywhere on the map, as long as they do so within the ability’s timer.

Advertisement

Configuration: Sentry lets players move when firing

Last but not least, players can now move when firing in sentry mode. It happens at reduced movement speed, its damage has been reduced by 40%, and it has a cooldown to prevent it from being too overpowered. However, it still has unlimited ammo.

This is a massive change because it opens up the door to new opportunities and strategies and radically changes how the hero is played.

Boo doo boo doo! All new ability updates for Bastion coming to Overwatch 2. pic.twitter.com/1Y9eMdHtpi — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 26, 2021

Bastion’s Overwatch 2 rework will go live once the game releases. However, an official date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Here’s a list of all the changes below.

Overwatch 2 Bastion rework: Full changelist

Configuration: Recon

Weapon fire rate reduced by 50%

Damage falloff range increased to be more accurate at long range

Weapon spread reduced to zero.

Configuration: Sentry

Can now move while firing! But at a reduced movement speed

Weapon has unlimited ammo

Weapon damage reduced by 40%

Configuration: Artillery

In Artillery mode, Bastion locks to the ground and unleashes a powerful long-range artillery strike

Manually target three different locations to strike anywhere on the map

Reconfigure

Bastion’s transformation between two primary combat modes now has an eight-second duration and a ten second cooldown

Self-Repair

Ability removed

Tactical Grande