Overwatch 2 has been delayed again according to a new update from Blizzard, being pushed back from a spring 2022 launch.

On November 2 during an update on in-progress games, Blizzard announced that Overwatch 2’s release would be pushed back again.

The same day the sequel was revealed two years earlier at BlizzCon 2019, fans got the news that they’d have even longer to wait for it to actually come out.

Overwatch 2 delayed again

In the release from Blizzard, the developer says that the delay on Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 is due to the amount of new leadership within the franchises teams.

“While we are still planning to deliver a substantial amount of content from Blizzard next year, we are now planning for a later launch for Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV than originally envisioned,” the update said.

Advertisement

When will Overwatch 2 come out?

Before this announcement, Overwatch 2 was set to come out sometime in early 2022, but now that this window’s effectively been thrown out, there’s really no telling for sure when the sequel will release.

By the wording of this announcement, it could even be on hold until the end of 2022, or even until 2023. We’ll have to wait and see for sure, but it’s certainly not good news for those of us hoping to play it next year.