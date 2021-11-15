Overwatch mobile possibly leaked by Blizzard job listing

An unannounced Overwatch mobile game appears to be in development by Blizzard according to a job description for a “mobile project.”

Overwatch mobile has long been rumored, but never officially revealed by Blizzard, as development on Overwatch 2 has pushed the game into frequent delays and is now seemingly headed towards a 2023 release.

That said, Blizzard has been keen on having its biggest franchises ported to mobile or have their own standalone games, such as Diablo Immortal.

Although nothing is known Overwatch mobile, other than that it was reportedly supposed to launch alongside Overwatch 2, a new job listing may have confirmed its existence.

Advertisement

Overwatch mobile leaked

In a “Product Manager” job listing, Blizzard cites several mobile titles plus Overwatch in the official description.

“Blizzard Entertainment is looking for a talented and enthusiastic Product Manager to help us create the best mobile game experiences in the world,” it states. “This person will be working on multiple titles: Diablo, Overwatch, Hearthstone, and many more fantastic games.”

Considering the job is strictly for mobile games, this suggests that an Overwatch mobile project is on the way and in development, although it’s unclear how far along it is.

It’s also unclear if this will be simply a port of Overwatch or its sequel or its own standalone game. If is it, in fact, a port of the sequel, it will be interesting to see if cross-platform multiplayer is included in any capacity.

Advertisement

Read More: Stunning Overwatch 2 animation imagines new Genji ability

It should also be noted that the Nvidia GeForce leak listed a Chinese version of Overwatch 2 by NetEase. Whether the two are connected or not is unclear, but the company is assisting with the development of Diablo Immortal.

Until the game is announced, take all of this with a grain of salt, but consider it a bit more evidence that an Overwatch mobile title is in the works, but it’s still anyone’s guess when we’ll get our first look at it.