Overwatch 2 Beta PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs

With the Overwatch 2 Beta finally launching in April, we’ve now got an early look at the full PC requirements to run the upcoming sequel. Here’s what we know about both the minimum and recommended specs.

After years of patience, Overwatch fans will finally be getting their hands on Overwatch 2 in the coming weeks. With the first closed Beta already live for employees and pro players, a subsequent Beta is set to unlock in late April for those who sign up.

While not everyone will get in right away, those who get lucky will need to ensure their hardware is up to the task. Thankfully, we now know the minimum and recommended PC specifications so you can prepare.

As a more demanding title than the base game, Overwatch 2 requires a little extra firepower. Below is a full rundown of the PC requirements.

Overwatch 2 Beta PC requirements on PC

With the first build of Overwatch 2 now accessible for select players, we know exactly what to expect in terms of PC requirements.

Although certain specs could change over time as more content is released and further updates are deployed, below are the current specs for the Overwatch 2 Beta.

Minimum Specs

Here are the minimum system requirements to run the Overwatch 2 Beta on PC:

Hardware Minimum Specs Operating System Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack) Processor Intel Core i3 | AMD Phenom X3 8650 Video Card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 series | AMD Radeon HD 7000 series Memory 6GB RAM Storage 50GB of hard drive space Resolution 1024 x 768 minimum display resolution

Recommended Specs

Here are the recommended system requirements to run the Overwatch 2 Beta on PC:

Hardware Recommended Specs Operating System Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack) Processor Intel Core i7 | AMD Ryzen 5 Video Card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | AMD R9 380 Memory 8GB RAM Storage 50GB of hard drive space Resolution 1024 x 768 minimum display resolution

As we get closer to the late April launch, there’s always a chance things change.

Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to speed right here with all the latest PC specs for the Overwatch 2 Beta.