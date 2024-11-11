Overwatch Classic in OW2: Dates, maps, Heroes & abilities

After plenty of hints and teasers, Blizzard have officially announced Overwatch Classic, a brand-new Arcade mode that takes the game back to its 2016 launch state.

Ever since Overwatch 2 launched in 2022, there have been plenty of calls for the return of 6v6 matches and other classic features. Although the devs have confirmed some experiments in Season 14, long-time players have been desperate for an event that goes back in time, much like Fortnite’s Season OG.

Now, the calls have finally been answered with the announcement of Overwatch Classic, so here’s when it comes to Overwatch 2 and all the maps, Heroes, and abilities.

The Overwatch Classic event runs from Tuesday, November 12, 2024, until Monday, December 2. This gives players just under a month to relive the glory days of the game in Overwatch 2, but the devs have teased that it could return in the future if the mode is popular enough.

What is Overwatch Classic?

Overwatch Classic is an Arcade mode that takes the game back to the way it was in 2016. This means that only the 21 launch Heroes are available, matches are 6v6 instead of 5v5, and there are no role or Hero limits.

So, if you want to run a team of six Bastions or stick to the Tank class: you can. To really recapture the magic of OW 1.0, each Heroe’s kit has also been reverted to its original form, meaning there are abilities returning that have been missing for years.

Even the skills that are still present in OW2 to this day are being dialed back to how they worked on day one, so expect Mercy to be revving her entire team and Torbjorn to be upgrading his Turret.

Maps

Blizzard

Assault

Hanamura

Temple of Anubis

Volskaya Industries

Control

Ilios

Lijiang Tower

Nepal

Escort

Dorado

Route 66

Watchpoint: Gibraltar

Hybrid

Hollywood

King’s Row

Numbani

All 12 of the launch maps from the original Overwatch are set to return is past of OW2’s Classic mode. However, although they’ll all be present in the event, they won’t be exactly like fans remember from the 2016 version of the game.

Rather than reverting each map to its OG state, the mode will use the maps as they are in Overwatch 2. So, they’ll retain all of the changes that have rolled out over the last eight years, including major overhauls to the likes of Dorado and Numbani.

Heroes & abilities

Blizzard

There are 21 Heroes in Overwatch Classic, all of which have had their original kits restored. Many of these will be abilities still in Overwatch 2 to this day, but they’re stronger or weaker based on how they worked back in 2016.

They’ve also been broken into the four original roles instead of the current three. Check them all out below:

Support

Mercy

Caduceus Staff (Primary) Hold to heal an ally

Caduceus Blaster Automatic weapon

Caduceus Staff (Secondary) Hold to increase an ally’s damage inflicted

Guardian Angel Fly towards an ally

Resurrect Revive all dead teammates

Angelic Descent Fall very slowly

Regeneration Restore your own health after not taking any damage



Symmetra

Photon Projector Short-range beam weapon with increasing damage

Photon Projector Hold to charge, release to fire orb

Sentry Turret Deploy a small turret that damages and slows enemies

Photon Shield Give shields to an ally

Teleporter Deploy a teleporter that connects to the spawn room



Zenyatta

Orb Of Destruction Energy projectile weapon

Orb Of Destruction Charge to release more projectiles

Orb of Harmony Launch this orb at an ally to heal them

Orb Of Discord Launch this orb at an enemy to increase the damage they take

Transcendence Become invulnerable and heal nearby allies



Offense

Cassidy

Peacekeeper Accurate, powerful revolver

Peacekeeper Wildly fire remaining rounds

Combat Roll Roll in the direction you’re moving and reload

Flashbang Stun enemies in front of you

Deadeye Face off against your enemies. Press your Ultimate to lock on, then Primary Fire to fire.



Genji

Cyber-Agility Climb on walls and double jump

Shuriken Throw an accurate burst of 3 projectiles

Shuriken Throw a fan of 3 projectiles in an arc

Swift Strike Rapidly dash forward and inflict damage on enemies. Eliminations reset the cooldown

Deflect Deflect incoming projectiles towards the direction you are aiming and block melee attacks

Dragonblade Unsheathe a deadly melee weapon



Pharah

Rocket Launcher Long-range explosive projectile weapon

Jump Jet Fly rapidly upwards

Concussive Blast Launch an explosive blast to knock back enemies

Barrage Launch a continuous volley of mini-rockets

Hover Jets Hold Jump to hover



Reaper

Hellfire Shotguns Short-range spread weapons

Wraith Form Move faster and become invulnerable, but you cannot shoot

Shadow Step Teleport to a targeted location

Death Blossom Damage all nearby enemies

The Reaping Collect Soul Globes to restore health



Soldier 76

Heavy Pulse Rifle Automatic assault weapon

Helix Rockets Launch a volley of explosive rockets

Sprint Run faster while moving forward

Biotic Field Deploy a field that heals you and your allies

Tactical Visor Automatically aims your weapon at targets in view



Tracer

Pulse Pistols Short-range automatic weapons

Blink Teleport in the direction you are moving

Recall Travel back in time to your previous location and health

Pulse Bomb Throw out a powerful sticky explosive



Defense

Bastion

Configuration: Recon Mobile with a light automatic weapon

Configuration: Sentry Immobile with a powerful rotary cannon

Configure Switch between weapon configurations

Self-Repair Heals yourself

Configuration: Tank Mobile with a powerful cannon



Hanzo

Storm Bow Hold to charge then release to launch arrows further

Sonic Arrow Reveals enemies for a short time upon impact

Scatter Arrow Splits into multiple ricochet arrows on impact

Dragonstrike Launch a deadly Dragon Spirit that devastates enemies it passes through

Wall Climb Jump at walls to climb up them



Junkrat

Frag Launcher Bouncing explosive projectile weapon

Concussion Mine Throw a knockback mine with Ability 1 then detonate it with Alternate Fire

Steel Trap Place an immobilizing trap

Rip-tire Drive and detonate an exploding tire

Total Mayhem Drop bombs on death



Mei

Endothermic Blaster Short-range spray weapon that freezes enemies

Endothermic Blaster Long-range icicle launcher

Cryo-freeze Become invulnerable and heal yourself

Ice Wall Create a wall in front of you

Blizzard Launch a weather control drone that freezes enemies in a wide area



Torbjorn

Rivet Gun Slow-firing long-ranged weapon

Forge Hammer Swing to improve your turret or damage an enemy

Rivet Gun Inaccurate but powerful short-range weapon

Build Turret Build an upgradeable turret

Armor Pack Build an armor power up

Molten Core Increase your weapon attack speed, gain additional armor, and temporarily upgrade a level 2 turret to level 3

Scrap Collector Collect scrap to gain resources



Widowmaker

Widow’s Kiss Automatic assault weapon

Widow’s Kiss Hold for long-ranged sniper weapon

Grappling Hook Launch a hook that pulls you towards a ledge

Venom Mine Launch a poison trap

Infra-sight Provide your team with a view of the enemy’s location



Tank

D.Va

Fusion Cannons Automatic short-range spread weapons

Light Gun Automatic weapon

Boosters Fly in the direction you are facing

Defense Matrix Block projectiles in an area in front of you

Self-Destruct Eject and overload your mech, causing it to explode after a short time (can damage you)

Call Mech Call down a new mech

Eject! Eject out of your mech when it is destroyed



Reinhardt

Rocket Hammer Devastating melee weapon

Barrier Field Deploy a frontal energy barrier

Charge Charge forward and smash an enemy against a wall

Fire Strike Launch a fiery projectile

Earthshatter Knock down all enemies in front of you



Roadhog

Scrap Gun Short-range spread weapon

Scrap Gun Medium-range spread weapon

Chain Hook Drag a targeted enemy to you

Take a Breather Heal yourself over a short time

Whole Hog Damage and knock back enemies in front of you



Winston

Tesla Cannon Electric frontal-cone weapon

Jump Pack Leap forward into the air. Landing on an enemy damages them

Barrier Projector Deploy a protective energy dome

Primal Rage Gain immense health, but you can only leap and punch enemies



Zarya

Particle Cannon Short-range linear beam weapon

Particle Cannon Energy grenade launcher

Particle Barrier Create a damage barrier around you

Projected Barrier Create a damage barrier around an ally

Graviton Surge Launch a gravity well that pulls enemies to it



Season OG broke Steam records for Fortnite back in 2023, so Blizzard will be hoping that Overwatch Classic can have a similar effect. For more OW, check out the current player count and which are the best Tanks to run