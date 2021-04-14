A year on from Overwatch's Echo debut fans want a new Hero - Dexerto

In the wake of Echo’s release a year ago today, Overwatch fans have been begging for a new hero to join the fray. So far, though, it’s fallen on deaf ears.

April 14, 2021, marks the one year anniversary of Echo joining the Overwatch squad. Since her release, the DPS hero has polarized players, as a section of the community sees her as completely overpowered.

Her new Overwatch League MVP skin embodies that sentiment perfectly. Half angel and half devil, Shanghai Dragons’ Byung-sun ‘Fleta’ Kim certainly did a great job and encapsulating how the community feels about the mechanical menace.

A year down the line, though, there’s no sign of a new hero on the cards despite fans attacking the game’s seemingly stagnant state.

Overwatch fans want a new hero

Blizzard have already stated that they’ll be focusing all of their efforts on Overwatch 2, the title’s highly awaited sequel. In turn, this makes the possibility of new heroes in the current game “unlikely.”

On Echo’s anniversary, though, a Reddit thread has broken open the debate once more about whether or not the community want new heroes.

One comment asks: “Can’t we just have Sojourn,” the mysterious hero that’s been teased since late in 2020. Another posted: “If only they added as many tanks and healers as they had DPS,” maybe the current game would feel more balanced for players who main those two classes.

Are no new heroes really the problem?

Despite a lot of people demanding a new hero, others believe that the lack of characters isn’t the issue; its Blizzard’s disinterest in the game itself.

“It’s not the lack of heroes that’s the problem (though the distribution of tanks/supports to damage could be a lot better). It’s just a very obvious indication that the game isn’t being supported anymore and won’t be again until Overwatch 2 comes out,” writes one fan.

Another player replied, noting that: “If you aren’t having fun in the game that’s not a matter of new heroes not being added imo, they could do so much more with new maps or game modes, but the game is being overlooked by the devs, I agree about that.”

Whether or not you agree that Overwatch needs a new hero added to the current roster, it seems like we’ll be waiting until Overwatch 2 before any significant content is added. Until then, we’ll just have to make do with the current hero selection.