How to watch Overwatch 2 developer livestream: time, beta details, more

Blizzard has announced a special Overwatch 2 developer stream ahead of the beta release in April to give players more details about the game and some early impressions.

The Overwatch 2 beta is currently available to pros and select content creators, but the general public will be able to get access soon, with users able to “opt in” for the chance to play.

Now, with the hype growing, Blizzard will be hosting a special stream to go over the beta and provide some new details for viewers.

Here is everything you need to know about the livestream and when you can check out the action.

Let's get to it! Join Soe Gschwind, Aaron Keller and other members of the Overwatch Dev Team Friday, March 18 as they talk early #Overwatch2 alpha impressions and goals for the first closed beta. 👀 https://t.co/9zXnqBkTxt pic.twitter.com/t8j8YZx9BH — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 17, 2022

Overwatch 2 March developer stream announced

When does the Overwatch 2 dev stream start?

The Overwatch 2 developer livestream will be taking place on Twitch on Friday, March 18 at 12pm PST/3pm EST.

What to expect

During the broadcast, Game Director Aaron Keller, OWL host Soe Gschwind and members of the development team will discuss early impressions of the game and the goals for the first closed beta.

The announcement for the stream showed off the game’s newest hero, Sojourn, so it’s possible that the devs will provide a rundown of her kit including her ultimate and other abilities.

Additionally, with reworks to Orisa and a new tank Doomfist, it’s likely that those heroes will get some spotlight as their new abilities get shown off in some capacity.

Finally, the latest game mode ‘Push’ and a new ping system are included in the beta, so expect to see those features touched on as well.

Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest updates, leaks and details about Overwatch 2 to stay one step ahead in the game.