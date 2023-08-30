Overwatch 2 dev accused of throwing game after complaining about team live on Twitch

An Overwatch 2 developer has been accused of throwing matches live on Twitch by a fellow OW2 streamer.

Overwatch 2 was been one of Blizzard’s most controversial games since its release with the community baffled by matchmaking, the removal of promised PvE elements, and more, resulting in becoming the worst-reviewed Steam game of all time.

Now, one of the game’s developers is under fire for their actions in-game while on Twitch and it’s caused quite a storm on social media.

Article continues after ad

Junkrat main CODCode904 revealed a pipe bomb of a video on August 29 taken from an Overwatch 2 dev’s Twitch streamer that appeared to show them intentionally throwing games by going AFK.

Article continues after ad

Twitch streamer exposes Overwatch 2 dev “griefing games”

The video in question is taken from Twitch streamer ‘kaedigames’ channel. On X, formerly known as Twitter, they claim to be a Community Specialist for Overwatch.

“That same Blizzard Employee (Blizz_Craig) that was hatewatching me a few weeks ago AFK and griefs on stream! Gives up and says ‘My team doesn’t deserve to win, I made sure of that.’ Setting a great example for a Blizzard Community Specialist,” CODCode904 captioned.

Article continues after ad

In the clip, streamer Kaedi can be seen writing how the team didn’t deserve to win before flashing back to the match where they complained about not being Nano Boosted by an Ana despite actually receiving it.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Following this, the Overwatch 2 proceeded to stand in spawn and emote, leaving their team to defend Point A in extra rounds in a four versus five.

“Please I beg… provide job training for employees. this is beyond unprofessional,” he blasted. “If this is what they do while streaming imagine when they aren’t streaming. I’m beyond disappointed. I hope there is a redemption arc.”

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time that CODCode904 and Blizz_Craig have had run-ins either. Previously, the streamer posted footage of the dev clipping gameplay of his stream and titling it as “Deliberate idling and allowing themselves to be killed.”

Article continues after ad

In the comments other streamers such as Kephrii called out the dev and demanded action. So far, it doesn’t seem like any has been taken. The developer’s Threads account still says they’re a “video game community manager.” They have yet to address the on-stream incident at the time of writing.

Article continues after ad

This is hardly the first time Blizzard devs have been under fire. Most infamously, female employees complained that their breast milk kept getting stolen when they left it in the breakroom fridge.