Overwatch 2 beta sign up: How to opt in to closed beta

Blizzard have officially revealed that a series of beta tests for Overwatch 2 will be taking place throughout 2022, so here’s how to sign up for a slice of the action.

After years of secrecy and confusion, Blizzard have finally dropped the veil on the state of Overwatch 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the publisher’s classic FPS.

Revealing that multiple beta tests will take place throughout 2022, players will finally catch a glimpse of what the future of Overwatch will look like – but you’ll have to sign up in order to do so.

So, here’s a breakdown of how to sign up to the Overwatch 2 beta, and how to finally get your hands on Blizzard’s most elusive title to date.

Overwatch 2 beta: Dates

According to Blizzard, the Overwatch 2 beta will begin in late April, meaning you’ll have to sign up before then if you want a chance to play.

As further informations drops we’ll be sure to update this page with all of the details.

How to sign up for the Overwatch 2 beta

Thankfully tossing your name in the ring to try out the beta is a relatively easy task, but unfortunately it’s all dependent on luck. Not everyone will be granted access, but thankfully you’ll get another shot in the subsequent betas that come after it.

Also, it’s worth remembering that the beta is only available on PC, meaning console players will need to wait a little longer in order to dive in.

To sign up:

Visit Blizzard’s official beta opt in page Sign in with your Battle.net account Access is sent via email, so ensure that you sign up with the account you want to play on Voila! You have signed up

Overwatch 2 beta (April) details

So now you’ve signed up, but what content can you actually expect in the April, 2022, beta? This time around players can only access the 5v5 PvP content, meaning that all of the brand new PvE content remains behind locked doors.

What you will have access too, though, is:

New hero : Sojourn

: Sojourn Hero reworks : Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, Sombra

: Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, Sombra New Maps : Circuit Royale (Escort), Midtown (Hybrid), New Queen Street (Push), Colosseo (Push)

: Circuit Royale (Escort), Midtown (Hybrid), New Queen Street (Push), Colosseo (Push) New Game Mode : Push

: Push New Ping System

So that’s how to sign up for the Overwatch 2 beta and, in turn, dive into the game’s all new content. Looking for a quick refresh? Be sure to check out our Overwatch guides:

