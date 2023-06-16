How to watch Overwatch 2: Invasion reveal livestream: Story missions, Flashpoint, more

Overwatch 2: Invasion is set to be the biggest content drop for Overwatch 2 since its initial release. Here’s how to watch the reveal livestream and learn more about the upcoming Story Missions, new game mode Flashpoint, and more.

Overwatch 2: Invasion has some big shoes to fill. With players still a bit disappointed following the cancellation of the original vision for Overwatch’s 2’s PvE mode, many are anxiously awaiting a sneak peek at the PvE mode.

Additionally, players can expect a first look at Flashpoint, the new PvP mode coming to Overwatch 2 alongside 2 maps built from the ground up for that mode.

Here’s everything we know so far about Overwatch 2: Invasion as well as how you can watch the livestream covering the update.

How to watch Overwatch 2: Invasion livestream

The Overwatch 2: Invasion livestream will be airing on Wednesday, June 21 at 11AM PDT/2PM EST/7PM GMT. It’ll contain information on everything from the PvE missions and co-op PvE event to the new Flashpoint mode and a new Hero Mastery system.

The stream will be going live on the official Overwatch Twitch channel, which we’ve linked below. As for the duration of the livestream and how much new information we’ll get, that’s still up in the air at the time of writing.

Everything we know so far about Overwatch 2: Invasion

So far, we know that there will be 3 PvE missions launching with the event. Access to these missions will cost players 15 dollars. It’ll also include a co-op PvE event that takes place on King’s Row.

Additionally, the new PvP mode called Flashpoint will take place on two new, very large maps that will host multiple points that players have to capture.

Hero mastery will also be shown off during the livestream, but we won’t see it get added to the game until a patch following Invasion’s launch.

That said, Blizzard’s explainer didn’t say anything about the new hero teased in the Invasion trailer. It remains to be seen whether or not they get shown during the stream.

There’s sure to be more in store, to make sure to stick with Dexerto for more Overwatch 2 coverage.