xQc panics after accidentally opening Overwatch 2 on stream

Before he became Twitch’s biggest star, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was an Overwatch pro, and as with many current and former pros, Blizzard has given him access to Overwatch 2 – which he subsequently leaked on stream.

While the streaming sensation is now better known for his GTA RP adventures and variety streams, he cut his teeth in the world of professional Overwatch.

Making his name on Dallas Fuel before controversy got him suspended, it’s no surprise that he’s one of the many creators Blizzard have lined up for early access to the shooter’s highly anticipated sequel, Overwatch 2.

With a beta set to drop in April, 2022, and OWL pros already having access in advance of the new pro circuit, it turns out xQc is one of the chosen few who can currently play the game – and we know that because he accidentally leaked it on-stream.

Advertisement

xQc panics after leaking Overwatch 2 loading screen

Looking to jump into Overwatch with some friends during his March 16 stream, xQc flicks over to Battle.net and hits the ‘play’ button on the game’s respective tab. What he doesn’t notice, however, is that he has opened a program marked ‘test server,’ the one which presumably hosts the Overwatch 2 beta.

“I’ll play a couple of games of Overwatch, why not? After that I’ll do some racing or some driving, I don’t know what I’ll do after that,” he states, just as the loading screen for Overwatch 2 flashes up on screen.

“Oh my god oh my God. Oh my God!” he exclaims, immediately closing the game and dropping his head into his hands. “Oh my f**king God I’m going to go to f**king jail.” This time referring to actual jail instead of GTA RP’s Bolingbroke Penitentiary.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Perhaps saving his blushes, he’s not the only one who has accidentally leaked information on the sequel, as a number of pro players have also made a few slips pre-embargo.

Will he end up in jail? No – but given his talents for evading the police (albeit virtual ones) we’re sure he’ll be absolutely fine anyway.