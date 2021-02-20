Logo
Overwatch League breaks free from traditional sports shackles with improved season format

Published: 20/Feb/2021 21:06

by Michael Gwilliam
owl 2021 schedule
Overwatch League

Overwatch League

The Overwatch League have unveiled plans for the 2021 season, improving upon the improvised structure introduced mid-way through 2020. Finally, the league has embraced itself as an esport by removing the traditional sports shackles that tried to drag it down.

Since its inception, the OWL was promised to be the major leagues of esports, mirroring the home game flare and fandom seen in sports across the globe. Finding a balance between traditional sports and esports, however, proved to take far longer than it ever should have.

To understand why the 2021 season format looks so good by comparison, we need to return to last year and how the season was saved by an unlikely hero.

In 2020, the Overwatch League’s third season was positioned to be both a spectacle and a bore. It was set to be a bizarre paradox of home-game hype bogged down by the slog of a standard sport’s regular season.

owl 2020 london spitfire
Ben Pursell for Blizzard Entertainment
The novelty of home and away games can quickly wear thin.

Originally, the league’s plans were simplistic: hold matches in host cities every weekend so fans could see their teams play live — the original premise promised to investors. The cost, however, was the removal of “stages,” mini-tournaments that created some of OWL’s best moments from the first two seasons at Burbank.

Who could forget the battles between the Vancouver Titans and San Francisco Shock or thrills of seeing the New York Excelsior clash with the London Spitfire? Now, the league had tossed them aside, opting for a season more akin to the NBA or MLB.

The season began with a few weeks of Western events in host cities where some teams experienced that aforementioned home game hype, but even then, the novelty was wearing thin. With a long season, there wouldn’t be a payoff for these weekly matches until the small mid-season tournament and distant postseason.

Shock player holding OWL 2019 trophy
Overwatch League
Big moments shouldn’t be limited to the post-season.

Aside from the occasional rivalry match (some of which seemed brutally artificial based strictly on geographical closeness) the season became boring. There was no tournament planned until the mid-season where just four teams would compete — a far cry from the stages of season’s past — stages which, by the way, forged legitimate rivalries.

Then, global health issues drastically altered the course of the season, and ended up doing so for the better. The season was swiftly moved online and divisions were drastically altered as teams in the West moved to the East resulting in two radically different conferences than first envisioned.

The schedule was also completely revamped, eventually leading to the announcement of the May Melee: the first new tournament of the year that saw two separate competitions in both the East and West. Finally, there was hope for the league. The stakes were raised and now even regular-season games had a more immediate impact.

Profit celebrating OWL 2018 win with London Spitfire
Robert Paul for Blizzard Entertainment
Profit’s 2018 OWL win was very emotional.

From there, more tournaments were added with the Summer Showdown and Countdown Cup, each proving to be a success and created moments that will go down in esports history.

The Shanghai Dragons became the first team to reverse sweep in a first-to-four (best of seven) series and the Paris Eternal stunned everyone by taking down the San Francisco Shock and Philadelphia Fusion in their Cinderella run.

Tournaments, who would have thought?! Tournaments were the key to the hype train and it was full steam ahead.

Luckily, the league understands this now. On Saturday, February 20, the Overwatch League announced the return of the three previously mentioned events, plus the newly-added June Joust.

Robert Paul / Blizzard Entertainment
The Titans and Shock were one of the best rivalries in Overwatch – thanks to stages.

The events themselves are set to be better, too, with teams playing three weeks of matches to determine standings and seeding for knockout matches. With eight teams in the East, four will qualify while six will advance out of the twelve in the West. From there, knockout matches will commence until there are two teams remaining. The two in the West will then fly to Hawaii to compete in a double-eliminate bracket against the two remaining Eastern squads.

As a reward, teams will be given extra points in the season standings for placing high. Three are awarded to the winners of the tournament, while the runners-up receive two and the third-place team gets an extra point. This is, of course, on top of the $225,000 prize pool for each event.

It’s a welcome change and one that I am pleased to see enacted from the very start of the season. Fans will get the payoff they need to stay invested throughout the season – but that’s not the only favorable return.

Carlton Beener for Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch League is finally in a position to succeed.

While hero pools may have been a touchy addition (especially in ladder play), their role in diversifying the meta in the OWL shouldn’t be understated. With a game so difficult to balance as Overwatch, seeing overused heroes removed from rotation should keep things fresh.

Leaving the antiquated traditional sports model behind, the league has positioned itself to succeed, especially if it can retain this format once the world returns to normalcy.

The question for Blizzard now, of course, is Overwatch 2. No doubt the eventual sequel will breathe new life into the hero shooter and rejuvenate its esports scene. Combined with the improved format, OWL appears to be in a strong position when the game releases.

How Overwatch can remain relevant until then, however, is another story entirely. The league has finally done its part and embraced itself as an esport. It’s now up to the developers to deliver.

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Challengers 2 EU and NA: G2, Wave out in EU

Published: 20/Feb/2021 18:05 Updated: 20/Feb/2021 20:23

by Andrew Amos
VCT Valorant Champions Tour NA/EU hub feature image Phoenix Viper
Riot Games, Dexerto

With Challengers 1 out of the way, Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 is continuing with Challengers 2 in Europe and North America. With Masters spots on the line, be sure to tune into the action across the coming days.

  • Challengers 1 saw Sentinels win in NA, while NIP, Monkey Business, Wave, and FPX took home Top 4 spots in Europe.
  • TSM, T1 missed out in Challengers 2 in NA as 100T, FaZe, Gen.G and Envy qualify.
  • The Top 4 teams in each region in Challengers 2 will automatically qualify for Masters Stage 1.

Challengers 1 in the Valorant Champions Tour is now behind us. This event marked the first step in global competition for the year but this past weekend was all about North America and Europe.

Now, Challengers 2 is underway, and the first spots at the end-of-stage Masters tournament is up for grabs.

If the event calendar has you a little baffled, then check out our comprehensive explainer right here. If you’re looking to get up-to-speed with global coverage, our dedicated global hub has all of the info you’ll need! For now, here’s a complete rundown on the NA and EU competition.

VCT Stage 1 NA: schedule and results

Future events

Day 1: Friday, February 20

Round Match PST EST GMT
Upper bracket quarterfinals Sentinels vs Faze Clan 12PM 3PM 8PM
XSET vs Team Envy 12PM 3PM 8PM
Immortals vs Gen.G Esports 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
Luminosity Gaming vs 100 Thieves 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 5PM 8PM 1AM
TBD vs TBD 5PM 8PM 1AM

Day 2: Saturday, February 21

Round Match PST EST GMT
Upper bracket quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM
TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM
TBD vs TBD 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
TBD vs TBD 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM

Day 3: Sunday, February 22

Round Match PST EST GMT
Upper Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM
Lower Bracket Round 3 TBD vs TBD 2:30PM 5:30PM 10:30PM
Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 5PM 8PM 1AM

Day 3: Monday, February 23

Round Match PST EST GMT
Grant Final TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM
  • Challengers 3: March 3 – 7
  • Masters: March 13 – 21

Past events

  • Challengers 1: February 4 – 7
Place Team Prize money
1st Sentinels $20,000
2nd Immortals $10,000
3rd Luminosity Gaming $7,000
4th XSET $5,000
5th-6th Team Envy $3,000
Gen.G Esports $3,000
7th-8th NRG $1,000
Andbox $1,000

As action got underway, two teams were quickly knocked out of the running. Both Andbox along with NRG were eliminated without having won a map. Meanwhile, it was Immortals who blitzed through the upper bracket, taking down XSET, Gen.G, and Luminosity on their path to the Grand Finals.

There they would meet Sentinels who had already been put through the wringer. Having lost their first matchup, Sentinels had to win four consecutive series to complete the lower bracket run. In the ultimate rebound, they pulled it off and took out Immortals 3-1 in the closing showdown to cement their place atop NA.

VCT Stage 1 Europe: schedule and results

Future events

  • Challengers 2: February 18 – 21

Day 1 – Friday, February 20

Round Match PST EST GMT
Round of 8 Wave Esports 0-2 Alliance 8AM 11AM 4PM
Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-0 G2 Esports 12PM 3PM 8PM

Day 2 – Saturday, February 21

Round Match PST EST GMT
Round of 8 FunPlus Phoenix vs Fnatic 8AM 11AM 4PM
OG vs Team Heretics 12PM 3PM 8PM
  • Challengers 3: March 4 – 7
  • Masters: March 12 – 21

Past events

  • Challengers 1: February 4 – 7
Place Team Prize money
1st Ninjas In Pyjamas €4,375
2nd Monkey Business (now OG) €4,375
3rd Wave Esports €4,375
4th FunPlus Phoenix €4,375
5th-6th G2 Esports
Guild Esports
7th-8th Fnatic
Team Liquid

On the European side of things, teams only had to play one match each to lock in their spot at Challengers Stage 2. Some big upsets came through during these matches as a number of huge names were knocekd out by relative underdogs.

G2 Esports, Guild Esports, Liquid, and Fnatic’s brand new Valorant team were all taken out of the EU tournament. Instead, it was FunPlus Phoenix, Wave Esports, Ninjas In Pyjamas, and an orgless team in Monkey Business, that closed the show as winners.

Valorant Champions Tour: Format

  • Teams battle through three separate stages throughout the year.
  • Each stage is comprised of three Challenger events, which feed into one Masters event.
  • Masters events are where teams earn points to qualify for the Champions event.
  • 16 of the world’s best will go head-to-head in Valorant Champions to determine Future Earth’s first global champ!
Valorant Champions Tour calendar
Riot Games
The VCT promises to be a year-long Valorant fiesta!