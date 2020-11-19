How to unlock exclusive Symmetra sprays in Overwatch on Twitch - Dexerto

Twitch are giving away limited edition Symmetra sprays if you link your Blizzard account to your Twitch account during Symmetra’s Restoration Challenge.

Symmetra is one of Overwatch’s most mysterious heroes, so when the new challenge elected her to be its prime focus, Overwatch fans went wild.

Released alongside a comic which spills some invaluable lore regarding India’s greatest hero’s relationship with Zenyatta, the omnic robot turned Buddhist monk, fans have started to give both heroes the attention that they deserve.

With Symmetra’s Restoration Challenge well underway and a host of rewards available, Twitch are offering even more in-game goodies if you follow a few simple steps.

Twitch and Blizzard are giving fans more sprays

Twitch and Blizzard have teamed up in order to provide fans with more limited edition Symmetra sprays in return for watching some of your favourite Overwatch content creators.

Perfect harmony. Link your Twitch and Blizzard accounts during Symmetra’s Restoration Challenge and earn limited-time Symmetra-themed sprays just for watching Overwatch streams! 👀 the blog for more details. 🔷 : https://t.co/bwr4ctHI5n pic.twitter.com/V7NziDjZ0X — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 18, 2020

There are six exclusive sprays on offer via the Twitch campaign, which makes a total of seven sprays on offer during the Symmetra event that are just sitting there for players to get their hands on.

The fun thing about these Twitch sprays are that they aren’t just Symmetra: they include Zenyatta as well for support mains who are a little upset seeing the DPS hero steal the spotlight.

How to get the Twitch exclusive skins

The process is pretty simple: the more hours you watch of participating streams, the more skins you get. However, it is essential that your Twitch account is linked to your Blizzard one, otherwise you won’t receive your skins.

Read more: Best Overwatch tricks to dominate any hero as Tracer

Here are all of the steps for you to follow:

Visit Twitch Connections. Click ‘Connect’ next to your Blizzard Battle.net account and sign in. Accept the terms and conditions regarding linking your Twitch and Blizzard account. Watch any of the participating streamers and earn drops for every 2, 4 and 6 hours of content watched.

Each new spray can be seen below as well as the viewership times required to earn them:

Participating streamers and their stream times are below:

Broadcaster Spotlight Date / Time (PST) Channel Jay3 Nov 17 (11:00 – 21:00) twitch.tv/Jay3 Holiwhirl Nov 18 (04:00 – 11:00) twitch.tv/Holiwhirl Somjuu Nov 19 (10:00 – 17:00) twitch.tv/Somjuu harbleu Nov 20 (12:00 – 19:00) twitch.tv/harbleu SINotFound Nov 21 (16:00 – 20:00) twitch.tv/SINotFound violet Nov 22 (10:00 – 22:00) twitch.tv/violet Jayne Nov 23 (05:00 – 17:00) twitch.tv/Jayne Fitzyhere Nov 24 (08:00 – 16:00) twitch.tv/Fitzyhere Mushu Nov 25 (07:00 – 14:00) twitch.tv/Mushu SVB Nov 26 (08:00 – 16:00) twitch.tv/OWSVB mL7support Nov 27 (06:00 – 14:00) twitch.tv/mL7support Daniel Fenner Nov 28 (06:00 – 15:00) twitch.tv/DanielFenner EeveeA Nov 29 (07:00 – 19:00) twitch.tv/EeveeA Flats Nov 30 (09:00 – 17:00) twitch.tv/Flats

So, what are you waiting for? By participating and supporting content creators one of the most difficult times of their careers, you’re doing the entire gaming sector an amazing service.

Oh, and you also get cool sprays. There’s that too.