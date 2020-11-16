 Overwatch teases new Symmetra skin event & adds Zenyatta lore - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch teases new Symmetra skin event & adds Zenyatta lore

Published: 16/Nov/2020 18:44 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 19:12

by Bill Cooney
Symmetra Stone by Stone
Blizzard Entertainment

Symmetra Zenyatta

Blizzard has released a brand new Overwatch short story starring Symmetra and, surprisingly enough, Zenyatta, that’s all leading into an upcoming mini-event.

Overwatch has released several short stories in the past to pad out its lore in the last year or so, and they usually coincide with a short event where players can unlock an exclusive skin like Ana’s Bastet Challenge.

The latest story is called “Stone by Stone” and is written by author Christie Golden. While Symmetra is certainly the star of this read, Zenyatta also makes an appearance, marking his first-ever Overwatch canonical appearance of any real significance (he did appear in one panel during the 2016 “Reflections” Christmas comic, but that’s about it).

Along with the tale, we’ll also be getting a new mini-event called Symmetra’s Restoration challenge, which gets going on November 17.

In “Stone by Stone” Symmetra, whose real name is Satya Vaswani, is tasked with finding out how to compensate a local village for damage done to a temple by her employer, the Vishkar Corporation. While there, she meets with Zenyatta who more than makes up for his years of no lore whatsoever.

Golden did a great job of making up for that lost time and really brought the Omnic monk to life through her writing and, as Zen is tossing out pearls of wisdom as he would discord orbs throughout the short read.

We won’t spoil the full thing for you, so if you want to read the full story (which we highly recommend), you can check it out right here.

Besides the big news of Zenyatta finally getting some backstory, there’s also a new Symmetra skin making the rounds, that will be available in the upcoming mini-event.

The gold and black skin will be available to players who win nine games in any mode, just like the past Overwatch lore events for Mercy, Baptiste, and Ana. This event will be focused on Sym, but based on the amount of attention Zenyatta gets in the story too, we wouldn’t be surprised to see something for him eventually down the road.

Symmetra’s Restoration Challenge begins on November 17, and players will have two weeks until November 30 to get all nine wins and unlock the new cosmetics. Be sure to get all of your wins in before things end, because the spray, player icon, and skin will not be available again after the event wraps up.

It certainly seems like Christmas has come a few weeks early this year, especially for all those Symmetra mains and everyone eager to finally get some much-needed Zenyatta lore.

Guides

How to unlock Fractured Mode in Demon’s Souls remake

Published: 16/Nov/2020 18:22

by Andrew Highton
Bluepoint Games

Demon Souls Remake

One of the PS5’s biggest launch titles is a fabulous remake of a cult-classic. Amongst some new weapons and items, one of the biggest new additions to the game is the new Fractured Mode. We’ll tell you everything you need to know about how to unlock it in Demon’s Souls.

If there’s one thing that the Demon’s Souls remake absolutely needed, it was to make the game harder, right? Well, in addition to the punishing challenge that gamers will be able to experience, Bluepoint Games has added Fractured Mode to shake things up.

The brand new mode is intended for veterans of the series that know the game inside out. But it will also add a whole new perspective for newbies that have just had their first taste. This exclusive new mode will come at a price, and we’ll break down what you’ll need to do.

This is how to unlock Fractured Mode in Demon’s Souls.

Fractured Mode

nexus in demon's souls ps5
Bluepoint Games
Will you seek a greater challenge, Slayer of Demons?

So you’ve tussled with the main game, destroyed some Demons, and now you feel untouchable. Your legacy is irrefutable. Non-negotiable. Well, maybe Fractured Mode will seek to change that. Demon’s Souls’ fresh update will have its gorgeous map completely inverted – enemies and all.

The world around you is completely mirrored, especially for long-time fans, and can throw you off with its now opposite enemy placements. Muscle memory is a great thing, until the thing you know off-by-heart is thrown for a loop.

How to unlock Fractured Mode

SLayer in demon's souls ps5
Bluepoint Games
You’ll need to be resurrected time and time again.

For anyone wanting to try out this flipped universe, the good news is that you won’t have to jump through hoops to get it.

These are the instructions.

  1. Go to the Nexus
  2. Find the statue that you spawn in at
  3. Make an offering of 25,000 souls to the statue
  4. Enjoy, or not, Fractured Mode

Now, you can try and relearn everything that you thought you knew about the Demon’s Souls world.

Hopefully, our guide was a big help to you. Simple steps showing you how to unlock Fractured Mode in DS. But the big question is, will you want to?