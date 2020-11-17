Overwatch Nov 17 update adds Symmetra Event, buffs Baptiste: patch notes - Dexerto

Overwatch patches keep on rolling out, this time with a special Symmetra-themed event on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The event, titled Symmetra’s Restoration Challenge tasks players with winning nine matches from now until November 30 to unlock the special Marammat skin.

Given the character’s relatively recent HP buff, players are going to be looking good rocking this skin while surviving past certain damage thresholds.

In addition to the skin, players can also earn a Marammat Symmetra player icon for winning three matches and a neat new spray for emerging victorious in six.

Besides the Symmetra event, a new Competitive Mode is being debuted in the form of Competitive No Limits. As the name implies, there are no limits on what heroes can be selected.

Fans of Overwatch when the game first launched without limits should definitely check it out and see how it stacks up all these years later.

Finally, the other big change arriving is for Baptiste, who sees his Amplification Matrix buff go through at last.

With this buff, the size of the Matrix increases from 5 meters to 9. Remember, any shot fired through the ultimate deals double damage, so now it’s even scarier.

Hopefully, this Baptiste change will keep the hero in a good, balanced state.

Full patch notes:

GENERAL UPDATES

Feature Update: Minimum Latency Support

Competition is at its best when it’s fair. Historically, we’ve run tournament events like the Overwatch League and the Overwatch World Cup with teams competing head to head, in person, with local servers to provide the lowest possible latency and the best player experience.

In today’s world, with so many events and tournaments moving online and teams spread across the world, we wanted to provide a mechanism to ensure that the experience is as fair as possible, regardless of how close the teams are to the tournament’s servers.

The Minimum Latency option sets a target latency for Custom Games, leveling the playing field between competitors whether they’re 50 or 500 miles away. Players with latency lower than the minimum setting will automatically have their network traffic delayed to meet the minimum target, while players with latency higher than the target won’t have any additional delay introduced.

This feature is designed to work with a variety of network conditions, and will generally keep players within 8 milliseconds of the target setting.

We hope this feature will be useful, especially for community-driven competitions that want to Play Nice, Play Fair.

CUSTOM GAMES UPDATES

New Custom Game Maps

Workshop Green Screen

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

Competitive No Limits

For the first time (Season 1), experience Competitive No Limits with placement matches, skill rating, leaderboards, and the opportunity to earn competitive points. In No Limits, there are no restrictions on hero selection.

HERO UPDATES

Baptiste

Amplification Matrix

Width increased from 5 meters to 9 meters

Lúcio

Wall Ride

By default, Lúcio will now perform his Wall Jump boost immediately upon releasing Jump to leave the wall, instead of requiring a second Jump press immediately after leaving the wall This new setting appears inside Lucio’s settings page as “Wall Jump On Release”

While using the new setting, Lúcio can cancel wall rides by pressing Crouch, which will not trigger the automatic jump When using the “Wall Jump on Release” option, after crouching, releasing jump within 0.2 seconds will provide a jump boost (Jump release timing is consistent with pre-existing live server Jump re-press timing)



WORKSHOP UPDATES

General

Increased max Workshop Element Count to 32768

Added Type field to Start Forcing Player Outlines

Added Spray options to Communicate, Is Communicating, and Is Communicating Any

Added Sort Order field to Workshop Settings Values and increased the max Workshop Settings Count to 128

Allow Button, Disallow Button, Press Button, Start Holding Button, Stop Holding Button, and Is Holding Button now accept Button Values

Create Beam Effect, Create Effect, Create HUD Text, Create Icon, Create In-World Text, Play Effect, and Start Forcing Player Outlines now accept Color Values and support options for Color Value Reevaluation

Added Black, Gray, Rose, and Violet color options

Added a new option to the Apply Impulse action allowing horizontal and vertical velocity to be modified together (instead of each considered separately) when canceling contrary motion

New Workshop Actions

Log to Inspector

Wait Until

Set Knockback Dealt

Set Knockback Received

Set Environment Credit Player

Start Assist

Stop Assist

Stop All Assists

Create Progress Bar HUD Text

Destroy Progress Bar HUD Text

Destroy All Progress Bar HUD Text

Create Progress Bar In-World Text

Destroy Progress Bar In-World Text

Destroy All Progress Bar In-World Text

New Workshop Values

Color

Custom Color

Workshop Setting Combo

Workshop Setting Hero

Evaluate Once

Update Every Frame

Magnitude Of

Number of Slots

Spawn Points

String Contains

String Length

Last Assist ID

Is Communicating Any Spray

Player Stat (limited to current match stats)

Player Hero Stat (limited to current match stats)

Developer Comments: Evaluate Once can be used to isolate a part of a reevaluating parameter and “freeze” it at its initial value. One way this can be useful is when a reevaluating parameter (such as an effect’s position) makes use of a For loop’s control variable. For example, if you want to create a vertical stack of effects that move with a player, you could loop over a Create Effect action using Global.Y as your control variable and “Position Of(Event Player) + Vector(0, Evaluate Once(Global.Y), 0)” as your position (with reevaluation enabled). Doing this, the position of each effect would move along with the player, but thanks to Evaluate Once, the vertical offset for each effect would be frozen to the value of Global.Y when that particular effect was created (instead of the final value of Global.Y when the loop ends).

Update Every Frame increases the rate at which certain values will update. For example, “Position Of(…)” only updates 12.5 times per second, but “Update Every Frame(Position Of(…))” will evaluate 62.5 times per second for conditions and other logical checks and as fast as your framerate for visual output, such as effects and camera. This value can be used to create highly sensitive positional triggers and smooth movement for effects and camera work. Depending on your usage, this value could have a significant impact on server load, framerate, or both, so use it only when needed. That said, executing a single condition or action that contains an Update Every Frame is still much more performant than repeatedly executing an action in a tight loop to try and achieve the same result.

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug with Capture the Flag that caused the overhead flag to not appear properly during sudden death

Fixed a bug that would cause colorblind friendly names for duel and elimination game modes to not appear properly

Fixed a bug that would default players to the legendary loot box screen even if players did not have one available

Heroes

Doomfist

Fixed a bug that caused VFX to not appear correctly during the One Punch highlight intro

D.Va

Fixed a bug that caused with her footstep sound effects when equipping the Shin-Ryeong skin

Hanzo

Fixed a bug that caused an animation issue with his Hero Select animation

Pharah

Fixed a bug that caused Pharah’s eyes to face the wrong direction in her HUD portrait when equipping the Lifeguard skin

Sombra

Fixed a rare bug where Sombra’s translocator could be on cooldown after use if it was shot at the same time it was used

Fixed a bug that would cause Sombra to not receive a detect notification when being seen or receive a detect notification without being seen by an enemy

Fixed a bug that would allow Sombra to see her translocating animation if she was killed while triggering that ability

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause translocate to display incorrectly when viewed within a replay

Wrecking Ball

Fixed a bug that caused his gun to clip into his mech during the Medal victory pose

Workshop