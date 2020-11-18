Best Overwatch tricks to dominate any hero as Tracer - Dexerto

Tracer has been one of the best Overwatch heroes for quite some time with a tremendously high skill ceiling. However, in 2020, the character has some new tools up her sleeve that players should really take advantage of, especially with Overwatch 2 in development.

In a new video by educational YouTuber Nathan ‘KarQ’ Chan, Overwatch League pro and Tracer specialist Dante ‘Danteh’ Cruz shared his best tips to battle each of the game’s heroes.

As a general tip, he advises that players learn map geometry to better navigate your way around to confirm frags. Remember, an earlier patch in 2020 made it so Tracer can Blink upwards onto ledges allowing for some vertical mobility.

Knowing where these spots are and traversing sneakily will reward your gameplay and make you a huge threat to any enemy backline.

Moving onto individual matchups, one of the most interesting tips that Danteh has for facing a D.Va is to Recall a bit earlier when she uses Self-Destruct. While most guides suggest to do so right away, he advises to do so earlier so you have even more time to secure a kill onto her in Baby form.

Against Roadhog, aside from staying away from his Hook, understanding how his primary and secondary fire operates will pay dividends. If you can play around both distances, you’ll have a much easier time to farm Ultimate charge off of him.

If the enemy has a Sigma, it’s best to open up the engagement with Pulse Bomb so he doesn’t have time to use Kinetic Grasp and eat it. After that, you should be free to melee him to death or use primary fire to secure the kill.

When dealing with an Ashe or Widowmaker, this is where the map geometry really comes into play. Use your map knowledge to get near those hitscan heroes and go in for the kill, especially if they’re already scoped in.

Read More: Jeff Kaplan explains how Priority Pass will fix queue times

Doomfist can be a massive pain for a lot of heroes, but not for Tracer. Because he’s so cooldown reliant, you can easily get away from his abilities. If you’re able to focus him every chance you get, he won’t be able to do much.

Thanks to Tracer’s range buff, she can easily stay out of range from McCree’s Flash Bang while pressuring him. Use this to your advantage to negate his best tool in the 1v1.

For Pharah, she can be a bit tricky to deal with, but keep in mind that she is often run alongside a Mercy pocket, which means the other enemy support may not have peel if you can focus on them. Make us of this and pressure the enemy backline to render the Pharah pick useless.

Read More: Overwatch rooftop flank on Hollywood destroys enemy teams

Against Baptiste, a lot of players like to wait until he’s already used Immortality Field before going for a Pulse Bomb. However, Danteh doesn’t agree. If you can stick Baptiste, even if he gets lamp out, it will be destroyed by the Bomb and leave him with a mere 40 HP. Don’t be afraid to just go for it.

Tracer can be a very rewarding character to play when you know what you’re doing. Keep these tips in mind next time you Blink into battle and watch your SR rise as you climb the Overwatch ladder.