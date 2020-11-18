 Best Overwatch tricks to dominate any hero as Tracer - Dexerto
Overwatch

Best Overwatch tricks to dominate any hero as Tracer

Published: 18/Nov/2020 0:07

by Michael Gwilliam
Tracer tip guide in Overwatch
YouTube/KarQ

Tracer

Tracer has been one of the best Overwatch heroes for quite some time with a tremendously high skill ceiling. However, in 2020, the character has some new tools up her sleeve that players should really take advantage of, especially with Overwatch 2 in development.

In a new video by educational YouTuber Nathan ‘KarQ’ Chan, Overwatch League pro and Tracer specialist Dante ‘Danteh’ Cruz shared his best tips to battle each of the game’s heroes.

As a general tip, he advises that players learn map geometry to better navigate your way around to confirm frags. Remember, an earlier patch in 2020 made it so Tracer can Blink upwards onto ledges allowing for some vertical mobility.

Knowing where these spots are and traversing sneakily will reward your gameplay and make you a huge threat to any enemy backline.

Roadhog secondary primary fire on King's Row
YouTube/KarQ
Understanding Hog’s primary and secondary fire is key.

Moving onto individual matchups, one of the most interesting tips that Danteh has for facing a D.Va is to Recall a bit earlier when she uses Self-Destruct. While most guides suggest to do so right away, he advises to do so earlier so you have even more time to secure a kill onto her in Baby form.

Against Roadhog, aside from staying away from his Hook, understanding how his primary and secondary fire operates will pay dividends. If you can play around both distances, you’ll have a much easier time to farm Ultimate charge off of him.

If the enemy has a Sigma, it’s best to open up the engagement with Pulse Bomb so he doesn’t have time to use Kinetic Grasp and eat it. After that, you should be free to melee him to death or use primary fire to secure the kill.

When dealing with an Ashe or Widowmaker, this is where the map geometry really comes into play. Use your map knowledge to get near those hitscan heroes and go in for the kill, especially if they’re already scoped in.

Doomfist can be a massive pain for a lot of heroes, but not for Tracer. Because he’s so cooldown reliant, you can easily get away from his abilities. If you’re able to focus him every chance you get, he won’t be able to do much.

Thanks to Tracer’s range buff, she can easily stay out of range from McCree’s Flash Bang while pressuring him. Use this to your advantage to negate his best tool in the 1v1.

Tracer sticks Baptiste with Pulse Bomb
YouTube/KarQ
Don’t be afraid to just stick Baptiste.

For Pharah, she can be a bit tricky to deal with, but keep in mind that she is often run alongside a Mercy pocket, which means the other enemy support may not have peel if you can focus on them. Make us of this and pressure the enemy backline to render the Pharah pick useless.

Against Baptiste, a lot of players like to wait until he’s already used Immortality Field before going for a Pulse Bomb. However, Danteh doesn’t agree. If you can stick Baptiste, even if he gets lamp out, it will be destroyed by the Bomb and leave him with a mere 40 HP. Don’t be afraid to just go for it.

Tracer can be a very rewarding character to play when you know what you’re doing. Keep these tips in mind next time you Blink into battle and watch your SR rise as you climb the Overwatch ladder.

Call of Duty

When is Black Ops Cold War Season 1? Nuketown, Warzone content, Roadmap

Published: 17/Nov/2020 23:50 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 0:02

by Albert Petrosyan
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Black Ops Cold War is all the talk right now in the world of Call of Duty, but there’s a whole lot more content waiting in Season 1! Here’s everything you need to know, including the release date, info about Warzone integration, and more.

Black Ops Cold War comes jam-packed with a lot of content for Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies, and a lot more is on its way once the game’s ‘preseason’ period wraps up.

After the first month is in the books, Treyarch will be rolling out a flurry of new experiences for CoD players to enjoy across all modes, including Warzone, which will finally debut its highly anticipated next chapter.

When does Black Ops Cold War Season 1 release?

Season 1 of BOCW, and everything that it’s set to include, is scheduled to launch worldwide on Thursday, December 10. It’ll likely come as part of a massive update that also makes changes to existing aspects of the game, such as the weapon balancing patch that’s already been teased.

When does Nuketown ’84 release in Black Ops Cold War?

black ops cold war nuketown '84
Treyarch
Nuketown ’84 is the fifth iteration of the iconic map in the Black Ops series.

It wouldn’t be a proper Black Ops game without Nuketown, so Treyarch will indeed be adding the fifth iteration of the iconic map to multiplayer. An added layer of good news is that Nuketown ’84 will be released before Season 1, on Tuesday, November 24, so the wait for it is not too long at all.

Currently, this map is the only piece of new content that has been announced for November 24, so don’t expect anything else to be added unless the devs have some surprises up their sleeves.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Roadmap & new content

black ops cold war season 1 roadmap
Treyarch
A lot of content is coming in the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 roadmap.

As mentioned above, there’s a lot of new goodies for players to keep busy with come December 10.

For multiplayer, there’s going to be new 6v6 maps and modes, new weapons, another Fireteam map, and the return of the 2v2 Gunfight mode that was first introduced in Modern Warfare and became quite a hit. It’s not yet confirmed whether or not the Gunfight maps will be brand new or remakes of the ones from MW.

With Zombies being a big focal point in BOCW, Treyarch’s got stuff coming for that as well. For now, that’s being described as “new Zombies modes,” so fans will have to wait a bit longer for more details.

Last but not least, there’s Warzone, but we’ll get into that in the following sections.

New Prestige levels, Prestige Master, & challenges

black ops cold war prestige master ranks challenges rewards key
Treyarch
Prestiging is about to get even crazier in Black Ops Cold War Season 1.

After a year’s absence, the Prestige ranking system is back in Call of Duty, but the BOCW version works a bit differently than in past titles. Following this ‘preseason’ period, in which players can Prestige up to three times, the launch of Season 1 will introduce a whole new depth to this system.

S1, and every season that follows, will have four additional Prestige ranks to achieve across the first 200 levels, with a new Weapon Blueprint that can be unlocked at level 50. Those who manage to hit level 200 and gain all four will also earn the rank of Prestige Master, which also unlocks Prestige icons from past CoD games.

It doesn’t end there, either; there’s actually going to be 1000 levels available in each season, so there’s going to be plenty to level up for even after you get Prestige Master.

Lastly, S1 will add in two sets of new challenges – 20 for multiplayer and 20 for Zombies – which will be unlocked a few at a time as you progress towards Level 200. If you manage to hit Level 200, unlock all the challenges, and complete them, you will earn an animated Season Master Calling Card as a reward.

BOCW x Warzone integration: weapons, progression, more

One of the more highly anticipated parts of Season 1 will be the integration of Black Ops Cold War in Warzone, which comes in two parts: weapon integration and unification of the progression systems.

Weapon integration

black ops cold war warzone integration loadouts weapons guns modern warfare
Treyarch
Starting in Season 1, Warzone players can choose loadouts from both BOCW and MW.

Starting on December 10, every weapon that was in BOCW at launch or gets added in S1 will be made available in Warzone. Players will be able to choose between loadouts from BOCW and Modern Warfare, essentially doubling the battle royale’s weapon arsenal in a single update.

Progression unification

black ops cold war modern warfare warzone progression system
Treyarch
Season 1 will unify the progression systems in Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone.

S1 will combine the progression of BOCW, Warzone, and Modern Warfare into a singular system, meaning your level in one game will be the same for all three and any XP gained will apply across the board.

While this won’t change much in Cold War specifically, Warzone and MW players will see their ranks reset and start fresh on December 10, in order to match up with BOCW. Don’t worry though, anything you’ve already unlocked or completed in those games will not be deleted.

The next chapter of Warzone…

On top of all those changes, Season 1 is expected to kickstart the next phase of the popular battle royale’s story, which the official Roadmap referred to as a “classified Warzone experience.”

Currently, there’s no information or any concrete leaks out there about what this will include, but a mention of “Rebirth Island” has been spotted in the artwork, sparking speculation that the Black Ops 1 location could be the next Warzone map.

Expect more details to be revealed in the coming weeks.

There you have it – everything there is to know about the upcoming Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War, which will be free on all platforms. Anything specific that you’re excited about? Let us know on Twitter, @Dexertointel!