Logo
Overwatch

Gamebreaking Overwatch bug makes Bastion invincible & shoot through walls

Published: 9/Feb/2021 20:22

by Michael Gwilliam
Overwatch LEGO Bastion
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Bastion

Overwatch developers have been alerted after a brutal new exploit is letting players become invincible as Bastion, and even shoot at enemy teams through walls.

Exploits in Overwatch come in all shapes and sizes, but one of the most extreme lets heroes reach positions that are completely out of bounds while still being active on the battlefield.

This is the case with a newly-discovered bug on Junkertown. It lets Bastion retain the invincibility from technically being “in the spawn” area while also allowing him to shoot at enemies – a deadly combination to say the least.

The exploit, which was showcased by Twitch streamer Adovahkitty, was abused by a player on the other team during a February broadcast.

As you can see in the clip, Adovahkitty’s team was attacking and nearly captured the final objective only to come up against a Bastion who was hidden out of bounds. The end result was a near unbreakable defense.

Bastion can be one of the deadliest heroes in Overwatch, thanks to his incredibly high damage per second. As such, being able to remain completely invincible while raining fire down onto enemy teams makes attacking nearly impossible.

“He’s out of the map,” the streamer’s teammate explained. “He’s in their spawn.”

The streamer even got to see the Bastion’s POV thanks to Overwatch’s kill cam’s, exposing the bug abuse.

After the game ended in a loss, one of Adovahkitty’s teammates used the replay viewer to check how it was done. Basically, by choosing Tracer, you can Blink through the wall, change heroes and remain immortal.

Adovahkitty documented the bug abuse on Twitter where other users tagged Overwatch Community Manager Josh Nash to report the exploit.

“Appreciate the tag here. Do you mind DMing me the replay code?” Nash responded.

Luckily, the streamer sent him the code for the developers to take a look at, so hopefully this issue won’t be plaguing very many games for much longer.

Until then, however, as the support streamer suggested, it may be ideal for the devs to remove Junkertown from competitive rotation in the meantime.

Pokemon

How to get Shiny Ditto in Pokemon Go during Kanto Tour

Published: 9/Feb/2021 18:59

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Shiny Ditto from Pokemon anime next to Pokemon Go logo.
The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Share

Pokemon Go

Niantic has finally confirmed that Shiny Ditto is being added to Pokemon Go. The Gen I ‘mon is set to make its debut with the upcoming Kanto Tour event. Here’s how to get one.

Despite making its debut in Pokemon Go back in November 2016, the ever-elusive Ditto has yet to have its Shiny version added to the game. Now, after years of waiting, fans are about to get their wish.

On February 9, Niantic confirmed the shape-shifting ‘mon getting its rare variant, and revealed how players can finally get their hands on it.

Screenshot of Shiny Ditto in Pokemon Lets Go Pikachu.
The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go is getting Shiny Ditto in an upcoming update.

How to get Shiny Ditto in Pokemon Go

Ditto is one of the trickiest monsters to catch in Go as the adorable pink blob can disguise itself as other ‘mon. Up until this year, the popular character has been lacking its highly sought-after Shiny variant.

On February 9, The Pokemon Company revealed that it is finally coming to the game with the Kanto Tour event which starts on February 20. During the celebration, players will need to help Professor Willow with some Special Research.

“Work alongside Professor Willow in Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto’s Special Research story, where you’ll learn more about the Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region, practice your Trainer skills, and come across some clues related to a mysterious Pokémon. At the end of the Special Research, you’ll encounter a Shiny Ditto!” the blog post reads.

At the time of writing, the exact steps needed in order to encounter the special ‘mon are unknown, though we’ll update this article as soon as the information comes out. It will likely be the usual stuff, such as catch 15 Pokemon, make a certain amount of transfers, etc.

Ditto being added as a Shiny isn’t too surprising, as Niantic’s Kanto Tour blog post back in December stated that 150 Gen I ‘mon would get the rare form: “We’re also excited to announce that during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event, the first 150 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will be available as Shiny Pokémon, some of them for the first time ever.”

Still, it’s nice for players to finally get official confirmation. If nothing else, it is a great way to get the community hyped up for the 25th anniversary celebration. The chance of getting the shape-shifting character in its alternate variant will be worth the price of admission for many Trainers.