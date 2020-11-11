 Insane Overwatch map exploit lets Widowmaker reach impossible heights - Dexerto
Overwatch

Insane Overwatch map exploit lets Widowmaker reach impossible heights

Published: 11/Nov/2020 19:30

by Michael Gwilliam
Blizzard Entertainment

Widowmaker

A new Overwatch exploit is plaguing players on Temple of Anubis facing off against Widowmakers who don’t want to play nice.

The exploit, which seems to have been in the game for at least a fortnight, makes use of a known bug Dexerto previously discussed where Tracer can Blink through walls.

However, this exploit is far worse, as it allows Widowmaker to reach locations and heights thought to be impossible and for all intents and purposes are.

Video of the exploit was posted to YouTube by user nevermindthebollocks who showed off a replay of an open queue competitive match on Temple of Anubis.

Widowmaker glares
Blizzard Entertainment
Widowmaker exploits can easily break the game.

While in the first point spawn, the player jumps onto some cabinets as Tracer and then Blinks while on top of them towards a window. This allows the player to clip outside and then switch to Widowmaker because technically the game thinks it’s still the spawn area.

Because it’s open queue without role restrictions, another player then swaps to Tracer to perform the trick, and then to Mercy to accompany the Widow on their shenanigans.

From there, the two can go around the back of the spawn and into a new area where Widowmaker’s Grappling Hook comes into play, allowing her to reach unintended areas.

Eventually, after some grapples, further allowing the Widow to keep going upwards, it seems to reach a point where she hits the skybox, breaking the game and allows her to essentially fly. All this while being damage boosted.

Clearly, this bug is very serious and very simple to execute. The video was reposted to the Competitive Overwatch subreddit by a user hoping to make Blizzard aware of the problem.

“I posted so maybe Blizz could fix it,” they explained. “No exposure gets no patches.”

Hopefully, now that more people are aware, the developers can get to work either fixing the exploit or even removing the map from the pool until the issue is resolved.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends player finds perfect hiding spot on Olympus to dupe enemies

Published: 11/Nov/2020 19:06

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

An Apex Legends player has found the perfect hiding spot to evade enemies, heal up, and rain down bullets on unsuspecting targets. This is definitely a location on Olympus that every Apex player should know about. 

An important aspect of any Battle Royale title is knowing the maps inside-out. That’s certainly no different for Apex Legends and the new Season 7 map, Olympus. The map has only been available for just over a week and players have already found some incredible hiding spots and vantage points.

One of these secret spots is now doing the rounds online, so it’s perhaps fair to say the location is no longer much of a secret, but it’s certainly worth knowing for your next game.

Respawn Entertainment
The hiding spot is located at the unmarked Research Basin area.

Perfect hiding spot near Research Basin

The Reddit thread on the location includes a video of a player showing exactly how to access the spot. As this location is always busy, having a nook you can dive into for cover can come in clutch.

The cave-like hiding place is located near Research Basin, on the cliff face north of Hammond Labs. With all the action here, knowing this spot could be really helpful to reset your health and dupe your opponent.

It’s worth noting that this spot can be used both defensively and offensively. A player may choose to utilize this spot for cover or to rain down bullets on unsuspecting enemies below. On top of this, secret locations can sometimes be difficult to access, making them inconvenient to use on the fly. Luckily, as displayed in the video, this spot will be relatively easy for players to utilize with a bit of practice.
It’s fair to say Olympus is garnering a bit of a reputation for it’s interesting and unique hiding spots. One Reddit user on the thread commented: “Damn, another freaking secret hide away! I swear this map has so many places you can hide.”
It’s obvious there’s a lot of excitement around Olympus and it’s interesting hiding spots. In designing unique spots like this, Respawn offers an element of discovery for players that isn’t seen very often in Battle Royale titles.