 Insane Baptiste Immortality Field trickshot saves Overwatch players from certain death - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Insane Baptiste Immortality Field trickshot saves Overwatch players from certain death

Published: 9/Feb/2021 10:52

by Lauren Bergin
Baptiste Overwatch on Volskaya Industries with logo
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Baptiste

When it comes to Overwatch supports Baptise shouldn’t be underrated. An insane new trick using the Haitian’s Immortality Field on Volskaya Industries can make or break a team fight. 

Overwatch support players often default to the more popular options such as Moria and Mercy meaning that Baptise, the rocket launcher wielding combat medic, gets left out in the cold a little.

This doesn’t mean that he’s gone and forgotten though, which has been proven by the fact that he’s received the new Legendary Terracotta Medic skin as part of the Lunar New Year event.

A new trick that’s surfaced on Reddit, however, may take the hero from the bottom of your support pool all the way to the top.

Blizzard EntertainmentThe combat medic has a pitiful pick rate, but he’s still a force to be reckoned with.

Baptiste Immortality Field Trick

One of the support’s most useful abilities is his Immortality Field, which ensures that all allies within its radius can’t be killed. As Reddit user MightyMrTea proves, the ability can really turn the tide of the battle.

Conveniently having slowed down their insane shot, the player is seen exiting the B Point attacker side spawn, then using Baptiste’s Exo Boots to jump. At the apex of their bounce they fire off their Field, aiming over the archway and slightly to the right (using the yellow building with the “V” as a guide).

The life saving device bounces off of the top of the entrance to the workshop, landing right in the middle of the ally team.

Best Lamp throw I’ve had to date from r/Overwatch

Fluke or fantastic play?

While MightyMrTea himself seems pretty impressed at his own abilities, writing that this was the “best Lamp throw [he’s] had to date,” it seems like you can master the angle of this trick with a bit of practice.

After all, this player clearly went through the thought process of working out what the best angle to clear the archway and still make it onto Point B was, but maybe didn’t expect an outcome this perfect.

Inspired to try out Baptiste yet? Show the underrated support (and your team) some love next time you’re on Volskaya and give this one a go!

FIFA

FIFA 21 players find new goal-scoring meta after Stepover nerf

Published: 9/Feb/2021 20:39

by Bill Cooney
FIFA 21 nutmeg skill moves meta
EA Sports

Share

FIFA 21 players have apparently discovered a new surefire way to score goals after the previously overpowered stepover skill move was nerfed in Update 8.

Up until February 2021, the stepover was the tried and true FIFA 21 meta that most of the top players in Weekend League and FUT Champions used a lot and relied on heavily.

That was all up until Update 8 happened in January, which nerfed stepovers, making them no longer an easy skill move in-game and thus no longer as easy to pull off or be as effective.

But, as this skill move leaves the meta, the good old Directional Nutmeg maneuver has apparently taken its place, and it seems to be unstoppable against AI defenders.

EA Sports
The Directional Nutmeg is one of the simpler Skill Moves to pull off in FIFA 21.

The Directional Nutmeg has your player skillfully pass it through the legs of the defender and can be done on just by holding R1/RB and L1/LB while pushing the direction you want to pass on the right joystick.

Reddit user mognoiswebscale apparently discovered a way to sort-of ‘break’ FIFA’s AI defenders by using the move along with some forward pressure to score incredibly easy goals.

“I put both my strikers on target man. Play a driven ground pass to them, then a first-time nutmeg directly into the CB,” the user explained. “99% of the time it just glitches the CB AI and they don’t react.”

In case that sounds too good to be true, mognoiswebscale also provided video evidence of the tactic working during games. Sure enough, the defending center-backs just seem to freeze up and don’t react as they should, making goals way easier to score.

First time nutmegs are best way to score post patch now from FIFA

Knowing FIFA, this could very well end up being the new meta going forward, especially now that the nerfs to stepovers seem here to stay and players are looking for the next best way to get a leg up.

So, why not try to make those first nutmegs count while you still can? There’s no telling if EA will nerf that skill move eventually, so you may as well give it a shot (literally) while you still can.