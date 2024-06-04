Game-breaking Overwatch 2 bug makes Venture impossible to win against

A new game-breaking Overwatch 2 bug has been discovered that lets Venture indefinitely contest objectives by staying underground forever.

Overwatch 2’s latest hero Venture had a strong showing at the OWCS Dallas Major, with the pros showing how strong of a character they are in the right hands. However, a new bug could see the prominent DPS character banned from games.

In a post on X, streamer KraandopOW revealed a video a viewer had sent them where a Mei created an Ice Wall to send Venture up and then break it as they emerged. For some reason, this combination of abilities lets Venture stay underground forever.

Although the enemy team can’t shoot Venture, they can see where they are. The only problem is that the hero never emerges. So, while this may look like an annoying yet relatively harmless bug that takes Venture out of the fight for a while, there is one big problem:

Unlike Sombra, who can’t contest objectives while invisible, Venture can when they are underground, which makes this bug extremely exploitable.

The clip, which Twitch streamer Bellaboo also showcased, revealed that Venture was able to stay completely underground and prevent their opponents from ever being able to capture the objective.

“That is just cringe,” Bellaboo angrily said. “I hope this guy is banned.”

“You legit can’t lose,” Kraandop gasped.

If you run into this bug, however, there are some measures you can take to deal with the enemy hero. For one, you could use your own Mei to potentially lift the enemy Venture up with her wall. Another option is to use a Hanzo ultimate and hopefully eliminate the underground nemesis.

And all of that takes into account that players in that lobby know how to exploit the niche weaknesses of her kit in the first place.

So far, Blizzard has yet to remove Venture from hero selection as they’ve done when other heroes have game-breaking problems that can be easily exploited.

If the issue isn’t solved, it’s possible that Venture or Mei end up being banned from the game until this bug is patched out. So far, the devs have yet to take action or acknowledge this issue.