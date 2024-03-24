Game-breaking Overwatch 2 wall climb exploit discovered

A new game-breaking Overwatch 2 exploit has been discovered, and this time, it lets certain heroes climb walls infinitely.

Since its launch, Overwatch 2 has been met with some game-breaking bugs leading to certain exploits. There was a point in time when Bastion’s ultimate could spam artillery shells all over the place, and heroes with zero mobility would just accept their death.

Recently, another exploit has also been discovered. Although this isn’t as extreme as raining bullets at your enemies, it could be used to flank and make some cheeky plays.

This bug affects wall climbing, a mobility passive that Kiriko, Genji, and Hanzo have. Normally, there’s a limit in wall climbing in Overwatch 2 before the hero you’re using drops down.

But due to this bug, these heroes can climb infinitely, essentially sticking to the wall and even moving around diagonally while doing so.

As seen in Overwatch streamer and content creator ML7’s clip, this bug can be triggered when the jump button key bind is swapped to the mouse wheel.

So far, some players have taken the opportunity to pull off some sneaky plays using this bug. One Overwatch 2 streamer used it to dive the enemy backline in Kings Row and even killed an unsuspecting Widowmaker in Circuit Royale.

Looking at how some problematic exploits were handled in the past, chances are this will eventually be patched out soon, or these heroes could be removed from Competitive until it gets completely fixed.