Buzz Lightyear Baptiste concept turned into awesome 3D Overwatch skin - Dexerto

Some awesome new 3D Overwatch skin ideas turn Baptiste into Buzz Lightyear and Soldier: 76 into a toy soldier from Toy Story.

There’s no shortage of new skins in Overwatch right now with the 2020 Halloween Terror event in full swing, but Soldier and Baptiste weren’t included with the heroes who got new cosmetics.

Perhaps sensing that the pair might feel left out, an Irish Overwatch coach and Workshop Mode maestro, Andy ‘andygmb’ Bohan, took the time to render them two fantastic skins straight out of Toy Story.

The idea of Baptiste cast as Buzz Lightyear was actually a skin idea created earlier in 2020, but Andy took it to the next level with a full 3D model that would actually make a decent Baptiste Halloween skin itself.

It's not feeding, it's losing with style! I made Baptiste into Buzz Lightyear & Soldier 76 into a Toy Soldier using @Blender 2.8! Feel free to send me other cool skin ideas to make a reality! pic.twitter.com/h9lNv0HIBX — Andy Bohan #Underdogs 🇮🇪 (@andygmb1) October 16, 2020

The support hero actually looks spot-on as the boisterous spaceman, with white and green armor perfectly matching the designs worn by Woody’s partner.

Neither Baptiste nor Buzz can technically fly either, but both manage to get airborne in other ways, either by jumping in the Overwatch hero’s case, or various ways of “falling in style.”

Soldier, appropriately enough, has been turned into one of the green army men every kid had in their toy box growing up. Though, how he’s be able to sprint with a plastic base locking his feet is something we want to see.

While Andy created the renders, he said it was a team effort, with artist ‘stealthii‘ helping out with rendering and Overwatch Workshop guru ‘DarwinStreams‘ contributing his talents as well.

As with any Overwatch crossover that involves a big-name brand like Toy Story, the chances of it actually happening are sadly pretty slim. We did see a LEGO collaboration for Bastion so it might not be entirely out of the question, but we wouldn’t hold our breath.

While Buzz Lightyear Baptiste and Toy Soldier: 76 might just be awesome ideas for now, you can pick up some awesome new skins during the Halloween Terror event while it’s still going on.