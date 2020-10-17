 Buzz Lightyear Baptiste concept turned into awesome 3D Overwatch skin - Dexerto
Buzz Lightyear Baptiste concept turned into awesome 3D Overwatch skin

Published: 17/Oct/2020 22:21

by Bill Cooney
Disney/Blizzard Entertainment

Some awesome new 3D Overwatch skin ideas turn Baptiste into Buzz Lightyear and Soldier: 76 into a toy soldier from Toy Story.

There’s no shortage of new skins in Overwatch right now with the 2020 Halloween Terror event in full swing, but Soldier and Baptiste weren’t included with the heroes who got new cosmetics.

Perhaps sensing that the pair might feel left out, an Irish Overwatch coach and Workshop Mode maestro, Andy ‘andygmb’ Bohan, took the time to render them two fantastic skins straight out of Toy Story.

The idea of Baptiste cast as Buzz Lightyear was actually a skin idea created earlier in 2020, but Andy took it to the next level with a full 3D model that would actually make a decent Baptiste Halloween skin itself.

The support hero actually looks spot-on as the boisterous spaceman, with white and green armor perfectly matching the designs worn by Woody’s partner.

Neither Baptiste nor Buzz can technically fly either, but both manage to get airborne in other ways, either by jumping in the Overwatch hero’s case, or various ways of “falling in style.”

Soldier, appropriately enough, has been turned into one of the green army men every kid had in their toy box growing up. Though, how he’s be able to sprint with a plastic base locking his feet is something we want to see.

Baptiste Soldier Toy Story skins
@andygmb1/Twitter
These two would fit right in with LEGO Bastion as well.

While Andy created the renders, he said it was a team effort, with artist ‘stealthii‘ helping out with rendering and Overwatch Workshop guru ‘DarwinStreamscontributing his talents as well.

As with any Overwatch crossover that involves a big-name brand like Toy Story, the chances of it actually happening are sadly pretty slim. We did see a LEGO collaboration for Bastion so it might not be entirely out of the question, but we wouldn’t hold our breath.

While Buzz Lightyear Baptiste and Toy Soldier: 76 might just be awesome ideas for now, you can pick up some awesome new skins during the Halloween Terror event while it’s still going on.

Call of Duty

Call of Duty Warzone slang terms & call-outs streamers use

Published: 17/Oct/2020 21:09

by Theo Salaun
Infinity Ward

Warzone

Call of Duty players have long had their own language and Warzone seems to have its own dialect. In case you’re confused by streamers, or just want to be up-to-date, we’ve compiled the most popular slang terms and call-outs across Verdansk.

Time is essential when you’re in the heat of battle; so, any time saved by shortening your dialogue can prove critical. As such, it should be no surprise that CoD enthusiasts have diverse, organic verbiage that transcends multiplayer and Warzone.

Here, we’re focusing on the terminology you may hear from streamers on Verdansk. But it’s worth noting that like much slang, these words’ linguistic parameters are fluid. Many of these will continue to evolve in their usage and many can be adapted to fit any type of speech (e.g. “chalk” will be used as both a verb and “chalked” as its adjective).

The first section will span CoD slang that has risen in prominence throughout Warzone streams since the game’s inception. The second section will surround certain notable location call-outs. Slang is organic and nebulous so neither section is exhaustive, but they should provide a strong foundation.

warzone battle
Infinity Ward
Communicating can be hard during big fights, so it’s good to use small words.

Call of Duty: Warzone slang terms

  • Beam (noun/verb): refers to a gun that shoots incredibly straight or can be used as a verb to suggest someone was shot directly.
  • Bertha (n): sometimes known as “Big Bertha” or shortened to “Bertha,” this refers to the Cargo Trucks found around Verdansk.
  • Bot (n): a bad player, specifically one whose gameplay is predictable enough to easily outduel.
  • Bouncing Betty (n): a proximity mine.
  • Breaking cameras (v): when someone does something that grants them an easier perspective than servers will allow you to, with your POV seeing little of them while theirs sees a lot of you. Easy examples include jumping around a corner and snaking a head-glitch.
  • Chalk (v): as a verb, this means to “end” something. As an adjective, “chalked” would mean that something is over. You can say “let’s chalk it” to suggest the game should be left and restarted or “this is chalked” to explain that a situation is un-winnable. 
  • Comms (n): silence, please. While “comms” traditionally is just shorthand for “communication,” it is now used most popularly when someone wants their teammates to shut up and clear the airways so that they can focus and hear what’s happening around them.
  • Cracked (adjective): really good. Typically in reference to someone who is playing like they’ve chugged some G-FUEL, making them equally amped up and focused.
  • Cracked (v): unlike chalk, cracked has two different meanings depending on how it’s used. When used as a verb, you’re saying that someone’s armor has been broken.
  • Ego chall (v): an evolution of the “chall” term for “challenge,” an ego chall is when you boldly challenge someone because your ego makes you think you can win the fight despite unideal odds.
  • Fried (v): burnt through someone’s armor and health. You can fry enemies or, unfortunately, get fried.
  • Heady (n): a head-glitch spot. If someone is on a heady then they’re abusing a spot (e.g. behind a desk) that makes their hitbox very small and hard to hit while offering them the chance to drop down and pop back up, breaking your camera as they shoot at you before you can really see them.
  • King (n): someone with a Most Wanted contract activated.
  • Laser (n/v): same as beam.
kilo 141 warzone class
Infinity Ward
This Kilo 141 class, one of Season 6’s most popular, is considered a laser at range.
  • Lost full (v): a short-hand version of “lost full composure,” for when you’re aware that you got tilted or lost focus.
  • Melts (v): induces great damage. This traditionally is most used for guns that “melt” people, evoking that the gun melts away health very quickly.
  • One-shot (adj): also known as “a bullet,” this refers to someone whose armor has been cracked and is now just one shot away from death. Notoriously overused, enemies are rarely one-shot when teammates say they are.
  • Rat (n): an annoying camper. Used most typically to suggest that someone is hiding and trying to avoid any fair fights.
  • Self-res (n/v): a short-hand version of “self-revive,” a more phonetically pleasing adaptation of “self-resurrection.”
  • Shreds (v): melts. Used to evoke the shredding of armor and health off of an opponent.
  • Sweaty (adj): someone who is trying very hard, likely sweating because of how intensely they’re playing. Can also be used as a noun, with a “sweat” being someone who is solely running meta weapons and playing at full intensity.
  • Tagged (v): got shots on someone. This is when you’ve hit someone a little, but not enough to crack them.
  • Twisted (adj): cracked, but the one with positive connotations.

Warzone location call-outs

  • 1 & 2: the two largest hangars, marked 1 and 2, near the Fire Station adjacent to Airport
  • Big Blue: While notoriously known as the large blue building between TV Station and Neighborhood, this just embodies a reusable call-out tactic: using colors and sizes to reference spots in your vicinity.
  • Cop: any of the police stations found around Verdansk.
  • Dealership: any of the multi-level car dealerships (like the one between Superstore and Airport), typically housing an SUV on the ground floor.
  • Diner: Also known as “burger” sometimes, these are the small, single-level restaurants that are found throughout the map. 
  • Electric: structured similarly to the dealerships, this refers to the multi-level building near Superstore.
warzone superstore electric
Infinity Ward
Electric refers to the multi-level building seen to the southeast of Superstore from this overhead perspective.
  • Millie: Military Base.
  • Neighborhood: the cluster of multi-level homes found between Stadium and TV station.
  • Pool House: the large building adjacent to Storage Town, which houses an emptied indoor pool
  • Public: shorthand for “Public House” and also known as “restaurant,” this refers to the two-level red buildings that have a bar on the ground floor.
  • Virgin: also known as “virgin towers,” refers to the two tallest buildings located in the center of Torsk Bloc.
warzone bloc 6 public house
Infinity Ward
One of Warzone’s Public House locations. This one is in Bloc 6.

And there you have it, while not entirely exhaustive, these slang terms and callouts should give you a strong foundation for understanding what on earth streamers are talking about when flying around Verdansk.

Of course, all of these expressions are subject to change and evolve, but knowing some of them in their current state of parlance could be helpful and, hopefully, save you some time when notching kills in Warzone

And, if you and your friends are struggling to get back into the game after getting killed, check out our article breaking down Gulag-specific call-outs.

