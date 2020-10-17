 Seagull calls for an Overwatch League players association - Dexerto
Seagull calls for an Overwatch League players association

Published: 17/Oct/2020 19:14

by Bill Cooney
Seagull Overwatch League
Former Dallas Fuel star Brandon ‘Seagull’ Larned thinks the Overwatch League “desperately” needs a player’s association to protect pros – especially with the way the 2020 season went, and Overwatch 2 coming right up.

The OWL offseason is always a chaotic time, but this year seems wilder than in the past, with so many teams dropping rosters and parting ways with players. It can seem overwhelming at times, but if you was to keep track of all the moves easily, just check out our convenient offseason roster hub.

With most one-year contracts for the 2020 season expiring the week of Oct. 12-16, the wave of players being released wasn’t exactly a surprise, but Seagull has argued it still doesn’t bode well for their future in the league.

This is part of the reason why the legendary flex called for an Overwatch League player’s association, one that would hopefully one day be able to negotiate with ownership on the behalf of the league’s pros.

Based on how the 2020 OWL season went (hint: not like anyone hoped/expected it would), rumors around the 2021 schedule, and the fact that Overwatch 2 is right around the corner, Seagull argues that teams will only be looking to save money going forward.

“OWL desperately needs a players association,” the streamer-turned-pro-turned-streamer tweeted. “With OW2 on the horizon, poor viewership, and a rumored late start to the season (April), teams are incentivized to drop players and save money.”

Overwatch League, unlike other esports competitions, only has teams in action during the season, with no official matches taking place during the lengthy offseason. With nothing happening until potentially April, it makes sense for orgs to clear out their rosters and save on paying player’s salaries. 

On top of that, Overwatch 2 could very well be out or at least be on its way to a full release by April 2021. “Why spend money on talent that might not be talent when OW2 hits?” Seagull asked, and we can’t really argue with his reasoning there.

overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch 2 is scheduled to be released in 2021, but we still don’t know the full effect it will have on the esports scene when it hits.

Ultimately, the end goal would be to get all Overwatch pros to sign on and form an association representing everyone in the league. Ideally, this would eventually turn into a union like the NFL and NBA’s player associations – one that would be able to negotiate on behalf of all players with OWL ownership.

There are a number of challenges facing a potential OWLPA though. First, there’s the fact that no professional, top-tier esport as of yet has a union that is able to negotiate on behalf of all a league or competition’s players (The Counter-Strike Professional Player’s Association is making some progress, though).

Additionally, it would take every Overwatch pro coming together and signing on to make it happen, which would definitely be tough with pros spread around the world and each having their own individual contracts and careers to consider.

Most of the professional OWL players we saw become free agents following the 2020 season will most likely find new homes for 2021, but a player’s association like Seagull suggested would make the process much easier. If anything, we’re sure to see more discussion about it as we get deeper into the offseason.

Fnatic players crushed as TES wins first-ever reverse sweep at Worlds

Published: 17/Oct/2020 17:04

by Luke Edwards
Fnatic ADC Rekkles
Riot Games

Fnatic fell to the first reverse sweep in League of Legends Worlds history, as Top Esports came back from the dead to win their quarterfinal series 3-2.

The world was stunned after Fnatic took the first two games, given Top’s status as the tournament favorite, but Europe’s sweethearts couldn’t finish the job.

Fnatic took the first two games emphatically. Despite TES taking minor early gold leads in both games, Fnatic ultimately had the upper hand in teamfights, with Rekkles and Hylissang the standout performers in both of their wins.

But from game three, from the brink of elimination, Top dominated. They took Karsa off Jarvan and gave him Lee Sin and Nidalee: two high-mobility, early-game orientated junglers.

The impact was evident as Fnatic started losing early skirmishes, with Karsa putting down a combined 17/2/22 KDA across the final three games.

Fnatic has fallen at the quarterfinal hurdle for the second consecutive year after last year’s loss to eventual champions FunPlus Phoenix. TES will be hoping to follow FPX’s footsteps in next week’s semifinal against LPL third seed Suning.

Post-series reactions to FNC vs TES

Fnatic’s devastated top laner Bwipo tweeted after the series, to take blame on his shoulders. “A better top lane could have taken care of at least one more win.”

Jungler Selfmade simply wrote “such a shame.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be League of Legends without someone reveling in Fnatic’s disappointment. LEC rivals G2 Esports tweeted Ocelote’s stunning presidential speech:

G2 now remains the West’s only hope ahead of their series against LCK third seed Gen.G tomorrow.

And while Fnatic may have lost, LoL Esports definitely didn’t. The series brought in some incredible ratings:

Given nobody even expected them to take one game from Top, let alone two, Fnatic bows out of this tournament with their reputation enhanced.