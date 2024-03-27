Overwatch 2’s new Los Muertos weapon skins hide multiple secret features

Overwatch 2’s newest Los Muertos skins come boasting multiple secret design features that players have quickly spotted.

Right before Season 9 of Overwatch 2 kicked off, the devs teased much of what was to come in the season. Included in the info dump was the announcement of more weapon skins after the Hard Light line of weapons released earlier this year.

And now, with the new Los Muertos weapon skins finally dropping, players have spotted several of the skins’ secret design features that could easily go over your head at a glance.

Posted on the Overwatch subreddit, one player compiled all of the new effects housed in the secret designs for players to discover with the weapon skins.

One of the more unique features is how the color of the weapon changes depending on whether you’re in sunlight or not. This means if you’re in a game constantly ducking inside buildings, you expect your weapon to change colors constantly.

If using Junkrat’s skin, your concussion mines and traps have the same designs as the skin, and with Soldier’s skin, your biotic field has the designs as well.

The Los Muertos skins also have other changes, such as added SFX flames and sound effect tweaks, all things that also came with the Hard Light variants too.

Despite the new content, several were still left unimpressed as many decried the $20 price tag for just two weapons skins only for Soldier and Junkrat.

“Seeing a lot of people hate on these skins but I think they look great actually. Only problem is that they’re for two heroes for like $20,” a commenter said in an Overwatch subreddit thread.