Hilarious Overwatch clip shows the dangers of using D.Va's ultimate - Dexerto

Hilarious Overwatch clip shows the dangers of using D.Va’s ultimate

Published: 16/Oct/2020 0:14

by Theo Salaun
Blizzard Entertainment

In Overwatch, D.Va’s ultimate is one of the most dangerous abilities in the game. As some fans are just now learning, that’s because it can be just as threatening to herself as it is for her enemies.

In the young days of Overwatch, D.Va’s Self-Destruct could also kill the MEKA’s infamous pilot, Hana Song, if you didn’t get to cover quickly enough. Now, those days are gone, and everyone’s favorite Starcraft pro can stand defiantly in the blast radius of her detonation without suffering a scratch.

However, the mobile suit conductor affectionately known as ‘Baby D.Va’ apparently faces an entirely different peril when sending out her imploding MEKA. Whether throwing the ultimate in a direction using her boosters or simply placing it where she stands, Baby D.Va has to hit the eject button and pop out of the back. This presents certain logistical considerations.

Normally, one throws the bomb and scurries to some amount of cover while awaiting the consequences of its blast. In pilot form, Song has just 150 health and a nice little blaster (appropriately named the Light Gun). The following clip is a PSA that enemies are not the only danger to her low-HP self, though.

I am a pro D.va Gamer from Overwatch

As Reddit’s ‘SouredApple’ demonstrates, the professional D.Va gamer must not only estimate the trajectory of her ultimate’s destructive capacity, but also of her eject. While they are adept enough to angle the bomb in a surprising manner that pulls off a teamfight-winning 3K, their ejection leads to an untimely demise.

Taking a sneaky route to the side, the bomb hits the enemy team from an unexpected angle and kills off all three attackers who are moving the payload toward Rialto’s first checkpoint. Unfortunately, that route also puts the back of D.Va’s MEKA toward the beautiful (yet deadly) canals of the Venetian map.

rialto overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch’s Rialto map has beautiful canals, but they are very dangerous.

SouredApple therefore becomes the martyr of their team’s fight, eliminating three payload-preoccupied enemies while popping themselves backward into the canal.

Not only does this moment give new meaning to the “Self-Destruct” moniker, but it also serves as an important PSA: you eject backward and Overwatch’s heroes can’t swim, so make sure water isn’t behind you.

Overwatch

Dafran explains why Soldier 76’s new Overwatch buffs are “perfect”

Published: 16/Oct/2020 0:13

by Michael Gwilliam
Dafran and Soldier 76 in Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Dafran Soldier 76

Former Overwatch League pro-turned-farmer and Twitch streamer Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca had the time of his life with the new Soldier 76 buffs during his latest broadcast.

Francesca, who has rarely streamed since retiring to work on becoming a farmer, played some Overwatch on October 15 and was impressed with the buffs to one of his best heroes, Soldier 76.

Thanks to the changes that completely removed Soldier’s spread and replaced it with constant recoil, those who can control the aim (such as Dafran) can use the fully automatic fire to their advantage.

As you can see in the clips below, Dafran is able to track beautifully and keep his finger on the trigger to delete every enemy he sees.

Previously, because of 76’s crazy spread, players had to fire in bursts, stop, and fire again to maintain any sort of accuracy. That’s all changed now, and according to the Danish DPS star, the hero is perfect.

Taking to Twitter, Dafran explained how impressed he was with the buffs. “I love the change to Soldier, adding recoil and increasing accuracy. Great direction for him, making him more rewarding to play and increasing the skill cap.”

Another player noted that the streamer seemed to have forgotten that Soldier received more ammo in his rifle as well, but Dafran had an interesting comment about that, too.

“I feel like the 30 bullets is just perfect with this change, too,” he replied. “I forgot to mention it, but it really feels good with those extra 5 bullets.”

While all the Soldier 76 changes are a net buff, there was still one little nerf on the table for the damage hero last patch.

His Pulse Rifle bullet damage dropped ever so slightly from 20 to 19, but that seems to not be an issue for Francesca, who can take full advantage of not having any spread to mess up his shots.

Even though Dafran rarely streams anymore, it’s always a treat when he does – especially when he can show off his incredible Soldier 76 skills.