Hilarious Overwatch clip shows the dangers of using D.Va's ultimate - Dexerto

In Overwatch, D.Va’s ultimate is one of the most dangerous abilities in the game. As some fans are just now learning, that’s because it can be just as threatening to herself as it is for her enemies.

In the young days of Overwatch, D.Va’s Self-Destruct could also kill the MEKA’s infamous pilot, Hana Song, if you didn’t get to cover quickly enough. Now, those days are gone, and everyone’s favorite Starcraft pro can stand defiantly in the blast radius of her detonation without suffering a scratch.

However, the mobile suit conductor affectionately known as ‘Baby D.Va’ apparently faces an entirely different peril when sending out her imploding MEKA. Whether throwing the ultimate in a direction using her boosters or simply placing it where she stands, Baby D.Va has to hit the eject button and pop out of the back. This presents certain logistical considerations.

Normally, one throws the bomb and scurries to some amount of cover while awaiting the consequences of its blast. In pilot form, Song has just 150 health and a nice little blaster (appropriately named the Light Gun). The following clip is a PSA that enemies are not the only danger to her low-HP self, though.

As Reddit’s ‘SouredApple’ demonstrates, the professional D.Va gamer must not only estimate the trajectory of her ultimate’s destructive capacity, but also of her eject. While they are adept enough to angle the bomb in a surprising manner that pulls off a teamfight-winning 3K, their ejection leads to an untimely demise.

Taking a sneaky route to the side, the bomb hits the enemy team from an unexpected angle and kills off all three attackers who are moving the payload toward Rialto’s first checkpoint. Unfortunately, that route also puts the back of D.Va’s MEKA toward the beautiful (yet deadly) canals of the Venetian map.

SouredApple therefore becomes the martyr of their team’s fight, eliminating three payload-preoccupied enemies while popping themselves backward into the canal.

Not only does this moment give new meaning to the “Self-Destruct” moniker, but it also serves as an important PSA: you eject backward and Overwatch’s heroes can’t swim, so make sure water isn’t behind you.