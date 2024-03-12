Overwatch 2 players plan to boycott Cowboy Bebop collab unless skin are “fixed”

Some Overwatch 2 players are planning to boycott the Cowboy Bebop collab unless one of the skins is “fixed”.

As Season 9 approaches its major mid-season update, the content drop brings with it a plethora of hero balance tweaks and the all-important Cowboy Bebop collab that has countless fans excited.

But despite all the hype building from players, some were still skeptical of the crossover, especially around its potential pricing and how easily it would be for players to get.

And now that the devs have shown players a first look into the collab in-game, hundreds of unhappy players have been left disappointed, with a few even planning to not buy the skin unless the bundle is “fixed”.

Article continues after ad

“Chances of us pulling a Sonic the Movie and getting them to fix this?” a player on the Overwatch subreddit questioned in light of Cassidy’s Spike Spiegel skin

The problem many have with Cassidy’s skin is his hair, specifically, Cassidy’s missing iconic cowboy hat. Although it may not have been fitting for the character of Spike, it did show a hatted version of the skin in the collab trailer.

Article continues after ad

“Give him his hat. As a Cassidy main, I’ll be skipping this one if he doesn’t get his hat,” another player said. Others even suggested that if they wanted to keep in line with Spike’s appearance, perhaps the hair needed some work. “He doesn’t need a hat, he needs that hair fixed.”

Article continues after ad

LiNkzr, an ex-Overwatch pro said of the collab, “nvm not coming back to Overwatch, maybe next time they butcher another banger anime…”

Naturally being the Overwatch community, players didn’t pull any punches when making fun of Cassidy’s Spike skin. “You don’t like Lenny Kravitz Cassidy?” a player commented on a thread.