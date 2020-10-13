Overwatch Halloween Terror event: Legendary Skins, Challenges, more - Dexerto

For the fifth consecutive year, the Halloween Terror event has overrun the world of Overwatch with a heap of frightfully difficult Challenges and a ton of extremely spooky Skins.

Ever since the release of Blizzard’s hero shooter in 2016, a few seasonal events have made the return each and every year. Halloween Terror is one such event and it’s now back for its fifth iteration with plenty to see and do.

As usual, a few maps have been overrun with cobwebs and pumpkins while the Arcade now features Junkenstein’s Revenge yet again. The fan-favorite PvE mode has made its grand return and there’s a reason to return every week throughout the event.

There’s also a ton to unlock this time around with five Legendary Skins up for grabs alongside an assortment of other items. You’ve got from now until November 3 to claim everything on offer. But fear not, we’ve got you covered with a complete rundown of everything you need to know.

Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 Junkenstein’s Revenge

The intense wave-based experience has made its return in 2020 with a few unique twists. Obviously, you can expect to face the same Zomnic forces and battle popular Heroes turned villains, but there’s more to the PvE mode than first meets the eye this time around.

First up, two additional characters have been added to the lineup of mini-bosses. Baptiste and Ashe join the mode as The Renegade and The Outlaw respectively. Expect the difficulty to spike when these two drop into the night version of Eichenwalde.

Moreover, each and every week throughout the Halloween-themed event, this mode will receive unique challenge missions. Some variants will make enemies tougher while others will completely flip the mode on its head. Below is an overview of every challenge mission and when they will come online.

Week 1:

Vengeful Ghost: A deadly ghost chases players

A deadly ghost chases players Frenzied Stampede: Zomnics move faster

Week 2:

Volatile Zomnics: Zomnics explode near players

Zomnics explode near players Three They Were: Only 3 players but they deal more damage

Week 3:

Mystery Swap: Heroes periodically randomized

Heroes periodically randomized Shocking Surprise: Some enemies spawn Shock-Tires on death

Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 Weekly Challenges

On top of the PvE-specific challenges for Junkenstein’s Revenge, there are also a bunch of regular weekly tasks for you to complete as well. These can be blitzed through in any of your favorite Arcade modes, a simple Quick Play session, and even Competitive Play too.

From Player Icons and Sprays to Epic Skins, there are three unique unlocks available each week of the event. All you need to do is win some games each week and these items will all be yours.

Week 1:

Win 3 Games: Fantasma Sombra Player Icon

Fantasma Sombra Player Icon Win 6 Games: Fantasma Sombra Spray

Fantasma Sombra Spray Win 9 Games: Fantasma Sombra Epic Skin

Week 2:

Win 3 Games: Stone Brigitte Player Icon

Stone Brigitte Player Icon Win 6 Games: Stone Brigitte Spray

Stone Brigitte Spray Win 9 Games: Stone Brigitte Epic Skin

Week 3:

Win 3 Games: Ragdoll Echo Player Icon

Ragdoll Echo Player Icon Win 6 Games: Ragdoll Echo Spray

Ragdoll Echo Spray Win 9 Games: Ragdoll Echo Epic Skin

Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 event Legendary Skins

Last but not least, this year’s event comes boasting a huge assortment of Legendary Skins. Naturally, all of them come with their own spooky charm that’s sure to set you apart on the battlefield.

Sigma’s Flying Dutchman Skin gives him an undead pirate look with glowing green skin. Meanwhile, Winston gets his first Halloween skin as a chilling Werewolf. Each design is completely unique from anything on offer in previous years. You can check them all out below.

So there you have it, that’s everything there is to know about the latest iteration of the Halloween Terror event in Overwatch. You’ve got until November 3 to get everything before it disappears for good.