Overwatch 2 devs to address ranked play concerns as players demand changes

The Overwatch 2 team has revealed plans to address the state of ranked as players grow increasingly frustrated by the new competitive system.

When Overwatch 2 launched, the devs made some major changes to competitive play from the first game by outright removing SR numbers that would go up or down depending on the results of the match.

Instead, ratings were changed to different tiers that would only update after players won a certain amount of games, but users are growing fed up with the lack of transparency about ranked.

Amid discussions on Reddit, official forums and social media, Game Director Aaron Keller has confirmed that they will be joining the conversation about the state of competitive play as early as next week.

Overwatch 2 team to address ranked issues

In a post on X, Keller revealed that his “Director’s Take” blog had been moved to the following week and it would be all about ranked play.

“There has been a lot of talk around Ranked in Overwatch lately and we’d like to join in on the conversation with that piece. See you then!” he said.

This news comes as many content creators have expressed their problems with Overwatch 2’s revamped ranked system with one video by Twitch streamer Eskay gaining popularity.

In it, the streamer explained why competitive “feels so miserable” with private profiles, the five wins needed to get a rank update, the removal of SR numbers and a lot more.

“It’s a shame how ranked just doesn’t feel the same anymore. Hopefully, it does change for the better,” Roadhog main Cyx commented.

“I feel like the new ranked system is one of those things where if anyone had spent more than a half hour thinking about it, they would’ve realized how unfathomably bad the idea actually was,” another blasted.

So far, it’s not clear if there will be any big changes made to ranked to revert it back to its OW1 incarnation or something similar, but the devs have hinted that something is in the works.

In August, Game Producer Jared Neuss had some cheeky responses to fans requesting new unlockables to spend competitive points on and for ranks to be visible again. We’ll have to wait and see what happens once Aaron Keller breaks his silence next week.