Overwatch 2 devs say “exciting” new support heroes will fix concerns over game balance

After major concerns about the Support role in Overwatch 2, the game’s devs have announced that they’re looking to make the role more exciting primarily through the addition of new heroes.

In a May 2 developer blog, Blizzard acknowledged the Overwatch community’s concerns over the support role and how it functions in the new title.

While heroes like Doomfist, Orisa, and Sombra all got major reworks, there weren’t many updates to speak of for the less aggressive heroes.

As it turns out, the devs are aware of this and have some updates that are nearly ready to go.

The blog first tackles the role’s pick rate, claiming that Supports are performing well across the board thanks to the increased healing provided by the role’s Passive ability.

It goes on to explain that while those numbers look good, they understand that players want something juicier to latch onto: “Longer term, we believe the most effective way to tackle this issue is to add exciting new support heroes to the game, and that is part of our plans”

On top of that, a few characters will be getting updated, but those changes likely won’t show up until the next round of testing.

“In the near term, our hero design team is also experimenting with significant, but shorter lead time, ideas including new and refreshed abilities for some existing support heroes. These types of ideas could be deployed later in this first Beta test but more likely would be in our next test.”

There’s no telling what these changes or new additions will look like when they arrive, but we do know that both a new Support and a new Tank are coming down the pipeline in the near future.

Anyone who wants to get into the game and try things out for themselves before those changes arrive has until May 17 to do so.