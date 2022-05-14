Mercy’s Overwatch 2 “super jump” update is giving players ridiculous amounts of airtime

The Overwatch 2 beta got an update on May 13 which added the ability for Mercy to “super jump” insanely high into the sky, and players are loving it.

The Overwatch 2 beta is in full swing, and players have been testing out all-new interactions with both 5 vs 5 play, as well as the new hero, Sojourn.

On May 13, the Overwatch 2 devs dropped an update for the beta which added a handful of changes, one of which was a massive shakeup to popular support hero Mercy.

Mercy players shocked by height of new super jump

Mercy’s jump can be completed via canceling her Guardian Angel by crouching which in turn sends her sky-high. The jump was possible before but now the OW 2 devs have made it easier to execute it in order to reach incredible heights.

Mercy mains were shocked at just how high the support hero can now go in the blink of an eye.

Reddit user Don_333 posted to the Overwatch 2 Reddit and said, “Doing Mercy super jump the old way on the new Beta patch now gives her like triple the height.”

Fellow OW 2 players were ecstatic about the changes in the comment section.

One user said, “She goes so freaking high. Can you imagine this on low gravity? Floor is lava modes are no problem now.”

The new jump height will allow Mercy to dodge incoming fire in an instant and stay alive longer in fights.

Since the game is still in beta, the super jump could be altered by the game’s official launch. For now, Overwatch players are having fun leaping around with Mercy.