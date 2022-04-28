Updated Overwatch 2 beta page teases new support and tank heroes next

Overwatch 2’s beta page has been updated since the playtest began and reveals that two new heroes are on the way.

On April 26, Overwatch 2’s long-awaited PVP beta finally launched.

The beta brought forward plenty of changes to the FPS, including a shift to 5v5 play, a new scoreboard, and a whole new damage hero, Sojourn.

The OW2 beta completely shattered Twitch records for viewership, eclipsing over 1 million viewers. While players are enjoying the playtest and new hero Sojourn, it turns out, she might not be the only new hero added.

Overwatch 2 teases new tank and support heroes

After the beta for OW2 launched, Blizzard updated the game’s website and dropped hints about the next two heroes that are on the way.

Under the “All-New Heroes” tab on the official site, an image showing Sojourn is joined by two unknown heroes, one a tank and one a support.

The description reads, “Several extraordinary heroes will be joining the current soldiers, scientists, and adventurers of Overwatch. Whether you like to lead the charge as a tank, ambush enemies with powerful damage, or empower and aid your allies, there’s a new hero for you–and many more to come.”

The teaser for a new support hero answers many Overwatch players’ desires for additional characters to be added to the role, which some believe is lacking in the early days of the beta.

Although we don’t know much about the upcoming heroes to be added to Overwatch 2, we could expect them to be playable in further betas before the game’s official launch.