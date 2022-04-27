TimTheTatman roasts Dr Disrespect for brutal Overwatch 2 fail

YouTube sensations TimTheTatman and Dr Disrespect were among the first streamers to partake in the Overwatch 2 beta, but Doc seems to have a lot of training to do.

Back in his Twitch heyday, TimTheTatman was one of the top Overwatch streamers and was pulling in thousands of viewers to watch him climb the ranked ladder.

Doc, meanwhile, wasn’t as big of an Overwatch fan, instead opting for the battle royale experiences of PUBG, Apex Legends and even Fortnite before being mysteriously banned on Twitch in 2020.

Now with the Overwatch 2 beta finally here, the two found themselves playing together and the two-time seemed to be a bit too eager to unleash his trademark violence, speed and momentum.

Dr Disrespect roasted for hilarious Overwatch 2 misplay

While defending on Dorado, Dr Disrespect was playing as Soldier 76 and took a duel against a Reaper player on his way back from spawn.

As the enemy team’s forces began to dwindle in the 5v5 match, there was only an Orisa remaining, who Doc’s Hanzo made short work of.

Despite the entire enemy team being eliminated, Dr Disrespect activated Soldier 76’s Tactical Visor ultimate with literally no one around to use it on.

“Doc, the whole team is DEAD!” Tim roared at his ally. “What are you… come on?!”

Unphased, Doc simply replied, “I’m all in,” and rushed towards the enemy spawn leaving Tim in hysterics.

While the wasted ultimate wasn’t exactly a morale booster, according to OW2’s new scoreboard, Doc did go on to have 12 kills and 7 deaths in his team’s victory – far from the most eliminations, but not bad for an Overwatch rookie.

It will be fun to see how much more Overwatch 2 Doc plays, especially with the sequel fixing one of his major issues with the first game by moving to 5v5.