MLB The Show 24 soundtrack: All songs in MLB The Show 24
MLB The Show 24 has almost arrived and it’s set to feature a lively soundtrack for fans to enjoy as they play the various game modes. So, here are all the songs you can expect to listen to in the latest MLB The Show game.
The latest entry in the beloved MLB The Show franchise, MLB The Show 24 has almost arrived and it includes some exciting features from crossplay and cross-progression, the return of the Stadium Creator on current-gen consoles, and a new soundtrack.
Between getting stuck into Diamond Dynasty, experiencing unique Storylines, and carving out your own career in Road to the Show there’s a lot to do in the various game modes in MLB The Show 24, and you’ll be able to listen to some great songs whenever you step on the field.
So, here’s a full rundown of all the songs in the MLB The Show 24 soundtrack.
MLB The Show 24 soundtrack
There are a total of 71 songs on the game’s soundtrack and you can find them all in the table below:
|Artist
|Song
|indie tribe
|ACT ft. nobigdyl., Jon Keith, Mogli the Iceburg
|Curren$y
|Airborne Aquarium
|Phoenix
|All Eyes On Me (feat. BENEE, Chad Hugo & Pusha T)
|Jenevieve
|Baby Powder
|Karol G
|BICHOTAG
|Marlena Shaw
|California Soul
|Eladio Carrion
|La Canción Feliz del Disco (featuring Milo j)
|Feid
|CHORRITO PA LAS ANIMAS
|Eladio Carrion
|Coco Chanel (featuring Bad Bunny)
|Aaron May
|Cream
|IDLES
|Dancer (featuring LCD Soundsystem)
|Do I Do
|Stevie Wonder
|A Tribe Called Quest
|Excursions
|Jay Electronica
|Exhibit C
|Naughty By Nature
|Feel Me Flow
|Roosevelt
|Feels Right
|Fiddlehead
|Fifteen To Infinity
|A Tribe Called Quest
|Find a Way
|REASON
|Flick It Up (featuring Ab-Soul)
|Big K.R.I.T.
|Fly The Coop (featuring Girl Talk)
|Black Pumas
|Gemini Sun
|Big K.R.I.T.
|Get Up 2 Come Down (CeeLo Green & Sleepy Brown)
|Free Nationals
|Gidget (featuring Anderson .Paak & T.Nava)
|CARRTOONS
|Groceries (featuring Nigel Hall)
|Joey Valence & Brae
|HOOLIGANG
|Al Green
|How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
|Hyper Trophy
|Citizen
|James Brown
|It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World
|Alfie Templeman
|Just A Dance (feat. Nile Rodgers)
|ZZ Top
|Just Got Paid
|Babyface
|Keeps On Fallin’ (Featuring Ella Mai)
|Rauw Alejandro & Lyanno, Brray
|LOKERA
|Camp Lo
|Luchini AKA This Is It
|Gary Clark Jr.
|MAKTUB
|Kula Shaker
|Natural Magick
|Yung Gravy
|Nightmare On Peachtree Street (featuring Freddie Dredd)
|Lovejoy
|Normal People Things
|Makua Rothman
|The One And Only
|Priya Ragu
|One Way Ticket
|ZEV
|Parachute
|Flowdan
|Pepper (featuring Lil Baby, Skrillex)
|Ari Lennox
|Pressure
|Big K.R.I.T.
|Rhode Clean
|Little Brother
|Say It Again
|Play-N-Skillz
|Somos Latinos (featuring Gente de Zona, Dale Putiti)
|Momma
|Sunday
|Phonte
|Sweet You
|2 Chainz
|Threat 2 Soiceity
|Katori Walker
|Uncomfortable
|Brittany Howard
|What Now
|Charles Bradley & The Menahan Street Band
|The World (Is Going Up In Flames)
|Arkells, Cold War Kids
|Past Nice
|Viargra Boys
|Ain’t Nice
|MOUNT WESTMORE, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort
|Big Subwoofer
|Winston Surfshirt, Young Franco
|Complicated
|Spoon
|Feels Alright
|Cozz
|Higher Power
|The Record Company
|How High
|Tom Morello, Barns Courtney
|Human
|Eddie Vedder
|Invincible
|Band of Horses
|Lights
|Robert Finley
|Make Me Feel Alright
|James BKS, Q-Tip, IDRIS, Little Simz
|New Breed
|Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, Killer Mike
|Lower Case (no cap)
|Rich Brian
|New Tooth
|Keys N Krates, Haviah Mighty
|Pull Up
|KEVVO
|R Sport
|Nana, Kent Jamz
|Real Real
|Kavinsky, Cautious Clay
|Renegade
|Cordae, Lil Wayne
|Sinister
|Airways
|Slow Up
|Dune Rats
|UP
|Common, Black Thought, Seun Kuti
|When We Move
