MLB The Show 24 soundtrack: All songs in MLB The Show 24

MLB The Show 24 has almost arrived and it’s set to feature a lively soundtrack for fans to enjoy as they play the various game modes. So, here are all the songs you can expect to listen to in the latest MLB The Show game.

The latest entry in the beloved MLB The Show franchise, MLB The Show 24 has almost arrived and it includes some exciting features from crossplay and cross-progression, the return of the Stadium Creator on current-gen consoles, and a new soundtrack.

Between getting stuck into Diamond Dynasty, experiencing unique Storylines, and carving out your own career in Road to the Show there’s a lot to do in the various game modes in MLB The Show 24, and you’ll be able to listen to some great songs whenever you step on the field.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s a full rundown of all the songs in the MLB The Show 24 soundtrack.

Article continues after ad

San Diego Studio MLB The Show 24 features a big soundtrack.

MLB The Show 24 soundtrack

There are a total of 71 songs on the game’s soundtrack and you can find them all in the table below:

Artist Song indie tribe ACT ft. nobigdyl., Jon Keith, Mogli the Iceburg Curren$y Airborne Aquarium Phoenix All Eyes On Me (feat. BENEE, Chad Hugo & Pusha T) Jenevieve Baby Powder Karol G BICHOTAG Marlena Shaw California Soul Eladio Carrion La Canción Feliz del Disco (featuring Milo j) Feid CHORRITO PA LAS ANIMAS Eladio Carrion Coco Chanel (featuring Bad Bunny) Aaron May Cream IDLES Dancer (featuring LCD Soundsystem) Do I Do Stevie Wonder A Tribe Called Quest Excursions Jay Electronica Exhibit C Naughty By Nature Feel Me Flow Roosevelt Feels Right Fiddlehead Fifteen To Infinity A Tribe Called Quest Find a Way REASON Flick It Up (featuring Ab-Soul) Big K.R.I.T. Fly The Coop (featuring Girl Talk) Black Pumas Gemini Sun Big K.R.I.T. Get Up 2 Come Down (CeeLo Green & Sleepy Brown) Free Nationals Gidget (featuring Anderson .Paak & T.Nava) CARRTOONS Groceries (featuring Nigel Hall) Joey Valence & Brae HOOLIGANG Al Green How Can You Mend A Broken Heart Hyper Trophy Citizen James Brown It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World Alfie Templeman Just A Dance (feat. Nile Rodgers) ZZ Top Just Got Paid Babyface Keeps On Fallin’ (Featuring Ella Mai) Rauw Alejandro & Lyanno, Brray LOKERA Camp Lo Luchini AKA This Is It Gary Clark Jr. MAKTUB Kula Shaker Natural Magick Yung Gravy Nightmare On Peachtree Street (featuring Freddie Dredd) Lovejoy Normal People Things Makua Rothman The One And Only Priya Ragu One Way Ticket ZEV Parachute Flowdan Pepper (featuring Lil Baby, Skrillex) Ari Lennox Pressure Big K.R.I.T. Rhode Clean Little Brother Say It Again Play-N-Skillz Somos Latinos (featuring Gente de Zona, Dale Putiti) Momma Sunday Phonte Sweet You 2 Chainz Threat 2 Soiceity Katori Walker Uncomfortable Brittany Howard What Now Charles Bradley & The Menahan Street Band The World (Is Going Up In Flames) Arkells, Cold War Kids Past Nice Viargra Boys Ain’t Nice MOUNT WESTMORE, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort Big Subwoofer Winston Surfshirt, Young Franco Complicated Spoon Feels Alright Cozz Higher Power The Record Company How High Tom Morello, Barns Courtney Human Eddie Vedder Invincible Band of Horses Lights Robert Finley Make Me Feel Alright James BKS, Q-Tip, IDRIS, Little Simz New Breed Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, Killer Mike Lower Case (no cap) Rich Brian New Tooth Keys N Krates, Haviah Mighty Pull Up KEVVO R Sport Nana, Kent Jamz Real Real Kavinsky, Cautious Clay Renegade Cordae, Lil Wayne Sinister Airways Slow Up Dune Rats UP Common, Black Thought, Seun Kuti When We Move

For more MLB The Show content, check out our guides below:

MLB The Show 24 early access explained: How to play early | Is MLB The Show 24 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Is MLB The Show 24 coming to PC?