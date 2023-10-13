NHL 24 review: A clunky skate on the ice

While there are some promising new features in NHL 24, very few changes in core game modes and a slew of kinks that need to be sorted out make this year’s release a difficult one to enjoy.

The NHL season is underway and so is the lifecycle of NHL 24. EA Sports released the yearly installment of the franchise in early October, one that the NHL team stated in the summer to hopefully meet expectations after a rough launch last year.

This year’s game, featuring Avalanche star Cale Makar on the cover, was promised to be a much-improved offering thanks to a bevy of new gameplay features and control scheme. However, it’s clear that the franchise still has a way to go before it becomes a cup contender again.

NHL 24 – Key Details

Price: $59.99 (PS4, Xbox One), $69.99 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

Developer: EA Vancouver

Release Date: October 6, 2023

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

NHL 24 trailer

Gameplay continues to be a struggle

It’s important to note that NHL 24’s gameplay has changed significantly since the introduction of the Frostbite engine to the franchise in 2021. Let’s start off with what the developers did right.

First, EA removed the LT/L2 pivot spam with A/X, which allowed players to change direction and led to some unrealistic zone entries and downright unrealistic gameplay. The removal of it is definitely a step forward. Additionally, the new passing system that allows players to pull down RT/R2 to pass to any person on the ice, as well as a new goaltender anchor system, make those elements of the game a bit easier to master, adding more precision.

Unfortunately, that’s pretty much where the list of positives end. Now, let’s move on to what’s wrong with NHL 24.

I’ll start with the Exhaust Engine, which could be considered the most notable change in NHL 24. In an attempt to replicate real-life, high-pressure situations on the ice, the EA NHL team added this Engine and Sustained Pressure to fatigue players who are able to fill a Pressure Meter. Shots, hits, and time in the offensive zone fill up this bar.

Electronic Arts

There are a few issues with this system. For one, this, coupled with new desperation goalie animations, leads to some strange animations where netminders will flop on a dime, even in instances where Full Pressure (the 30-second state where the Pressure bar is full and zaps the defensive team’s energy) isn’t even active and the goalies aren’t particulary fatigued.

Second, it’s hard to argue that this system is even realistic when time stoppages take the pressure off the defenders and 5v5 play is less combustible than on a power play.

Really, this kind of system should only be activated in certain situations. If the emphasis should be on pressure, it should have a much harder activation window on 5v5 play, as well as making it much more difficult — or even outwardly remove it — in instances when there’s a play stoppage for balance purposes.

There are other problems, too. The NHL team has changed protect puck controls that blend way too much with deking. The hustle button (LS/L3), if pressed immediately before using the right stick, now leads to a protect puck animation, rather than a deke. Deking — outside of the aforementioned LT/L2 spam — and shooting were not necessarily problems, so I have no idea why that change was even made.

Hockey Ultimate Team furthers the grind

There have been some subtle changes to the main mode of NHL 24, Hockey Ultimate Team.

One was the addition of what the development calls Objectives 2.0. Now, players will be notified in real-time what the status is of certain challenges, including Moments. It’s a helpful one for those who want to grind, but the grind won’t be easy.

EA Sports

Much like in past years, the deck is stacked against those who simply want to play HUT and don’t want to feel the need to spend money on Points. It takes an incredible amount of time to max out the HUT Rush, Squad Battles, and Rivals reward paths for not much in return.

And what might be an even bigger kick to the community is that the EA NHL team decided to nerf rewards for Rivals in the second week, by taking away Premium Players Packs in the higher tiers of the Reward path in exchange for Gold Collectibles that aren’t enough to replicate the value of those Premium ones.

HUT has never been an easy mode for grinders, but it was doable once upon a time ago. I still think about the days when I didn’t spend a dime on it from NHL 15-17 and consistently made Division 1. Now, it’s just a slog.

Electronic Arts

Everything else

Be a Pro is virtually the same as compared to its predecessors, which is not surprising given that much of the focus in the promotion of the game was on HUT and the new gameplay system. Aside from different rosters, don’t expect anything different.

Franchise Mode is also very similar to 23. The good news is that Franchise Mode is usually fun to play, but be forewarned.

Lastly, let’s talk about CHEL. CHEL is once again roughly the same, but it’s also arguably the most fun mode. Players can create their own avatar and play games with friends across the various sub-modes.

While the EA NHL team did add the ability to buy clothing options, thankfully these objects are just for vanity and don’t affect stats. Plus, the NHL team did state that these will carry over to future games in most instances.

The verdict — 3/5

It’s hard to compare NHL 24 to 23, as 23 launched in a terrible state due to a slew of bugs in both the gameplay and various modes. While the game is improved as compared to last year, EA didn’t have that high of a bar to surpass.

I will say that I do like the idea of the Exhaust Engine, as it does reward possession and good cycling in a game that’s been dominated by odd-man rushes. And, the gameplay has its quirks that experienced players have to get used to over time.

However, this title needs a lot of tuning in order for this to work. Plus, it doesn’t help that many of the game modes just didn’t change all that much as compared to last year.

Reviewed on Xbox Series X