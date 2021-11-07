New World Mining guide: Resources, locations, gear, perks, attributes

Mining in New World can be a daunting task for even the most experienced MMO veteran. Luckily, we have all the tips you need to help take your rock-smashing in Aeternum to the next level.

As any MMO fan knows, collecting resources throughout the game world is one of the most important aspects of the genre’s gameplay loop.

New World, Amazon’s foray into the genre, is no different, with the game’s various gathering skills — Fishing, Harvesting, Logging, Skinning, and Mining — playing a huge role in leveling up your character and acquiring some of the title’s best gear.

There’s plenty to cover when it comes to Mining in Amazon Games’ MMO, including some important things to be aware of regardless of your plan on how to approach it. Thankfully, we’ve got a breakdown of everything you need to know in order to become a Mining machine.

Contents

New World Mining Resources

To get started on your Mining adventures, you’ll need to identify exactly which type of resource you need. This will largely depend on what you’re trying to do with it: are you collecting ore to sell, to craft an item, or something else?

There are various types of Mining resources in the game, and each requires a different skill level both to mine and to track in Aeternum. Here’s a breakdown of each resource, where they come from, and the skill levels you need to start finding and collecting them:

Resource Resource Node Skill needed to mine Skill needed to track Stone Boulder 0 N/A Iron Ore Iron Vein 0 25 Silver Ore Silver Vein 10 35 Oil Seeping Stone 20 45 Gold Ore Gold Vein 45 70 Starmetal Ore Starmetal Vein 100 125 Lodestone Lodestone 105 155 Platinum Ore Platinum Vein 110 135 Orichalcum Ore Orichalcum Vein 175 200

In addition to obtaining ores and Lodestone, there are also other resources that can be acquired while Mining. These include the various Motes used with the game’s Arcana skill, and rare resources that have a chance of dropping depending on your Mining Luck.

Now that you know what resources to look out for, you’ll want to know where you should look for them amongst the vast world of Aeternum — and we’ve got you covered there as well.

New World Mining Locations

While the exact methods of acquiring New World’s various ores might differ, there are some clear-cut ways you can rely on to (eventually) find what you need.

The most obvious is to simply head out into Aeternum and search for the type of Vein you need to mine. With resources like Iron and Silver, there should be plenty of accessible locations to hit, but higher rarities like Lodestone and Orichalcum are fewer and farther between.

If you can’t find the exact deposit you need, you can try mining lower-rarity deposits in the hopes that a higher-rarity resource might drop. For this method, you’ll want to boost your Mining Luck as high as possible to help increase those drop rates.

Finally, if you’re struggling to find the deposits you need or to get lucky with a lower-tier Vein, you can always buy resources from a trading post. Be warned, however, that the higher each resource’s rarity, the more it will cost you — so make sure you have plenty of gold on-hand.

New World Mining Gear

Like any harvesting activity in New World, you’ll need to be properly equipped before heading out to start Mining. The most important piece of Mining gear is your pickaxe, and you’ll need to have one of these tools in your inventory before you can start collecting these resources at all.

The game’s pickaxes come in several different rarities, which increase your gather speed as you climb higher in the ranks. Here’s a quick overview of each pickaxe in New World and the stat buffs they provide:

Flint Pickaxe : 100% mining speed

: 100% mining speed Iron Pickaxe : 125-225% mining speed

: 125-225% mining speed Steel Pickaxe : 250-350% mining speed

: 250-350% mining speed Starmetal Pickaxe : 400-550% mining speed

: 400-550% mining speed Orichalcum Pickaxe: 625-850% mining speed

You can buff your gather speed even further with perks and other equipment, but acquiring high-rarity pickaxes will allow you to Mine ore more quickly no matter what, which is one of the most important factors of gathering these resources in New World.

Finally, there are certain foods you can eat that will increase your Mining Luck, making these an easy way to buff your chances of acquiring high-level resources. Here’s a breakdown of the foods you can use to improve your process:

Roasted Potatoes : increases your Mining Luck by 1000 points for 20 minutes

: increases your Mining Luck by 1000 points for 20 minutes Herb-roasted Potatoes : increases your Mining Luck by 1400 points for 25 minutes

: increases your Mining Luck by 1400 points for 25 minutes Boiled Potatoes : increases your Mining Luck by 1700 points for 30 minutes

: increases your Mining Luck by 1700 points for 30 minutes Poultry with Roasted Potatoes : increases your Mining Luck by 1900 points for 35 minutes

: increases your Mining Luck by 1900 points for 35 minutes Salted Roasted Vegetables: increases your Mining Luck by 2000 points for 40 minutes

Make sure to stack these food items with your other gear to help improve your Mining efficiency — the faster you can mine, and the better your chances of obtaining high-tier resources, and the more enjoyable, efficient, and rewarding your Mining adventures will be.

New World Mining Perks and Attributes

The final component to pay attention to when Mining is your character’s build. There are a variety of perks and buffs to help get your Mining skills maxed out as quickly as possible.

One of the easiest ways to increase your Mining proficiency in New World is to spec into the Strength Attribute. The more points you put into Strength, the more bonuses to your Mining you’ll receive:

50 Strength Points : +10% Mining speed

: +10% Mining speed 100 Strength Points : +20% encumbrance

: +20% encumbrance 150 Strength Points : -10% weight of mined resources

: -10% weight of mined resources 200 Strength Points : +10% Mining speed

: +10% Mining speed 250 Strength Points : +10% Mining yield

: +10% Mining yield 300 Strength Points: 25% chance to mine ore with one swing

Dumping points into Strength is a surefire way to boost your Mining prowess, but it can take a while to hit those max bonuses through leveling.

Fortunately, you can also boost your Mining output through various item perks, with some of the best choices outlined below:

Mining Luck/Adored Mining Luck/Reinforced Mining Luck : gain X% chance of finding rare items while Mining

: gain X% chance of finding rare items while Mining Gathering Alacrity : gain 50% Haste for three seconds after gathering from a resource node

: gain 50% Haste for three seconds after gathering from a resource node Prospector’s Discipline : gain X% more Mining experience while Mining

: gain X% more Mining experience while Mining Prospector’s/Quarryman’s Burden : reduce the weight of ores, ingots, and pickaxes by X%

: reduce the weight of ores, ingots, and pickaxes by X% Extra Pockets: hold X more weight

Be on the lookout for any gear with those perks to help increase your Mining efficiency — the more bonuses you stack, the better off you’ll be.

And there you have it, that's everything you need to know about Mining in New World.