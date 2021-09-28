Every New World server: full details for each region

After months of beta tests and previews, New World is finally here, and players are trying to figure out which server best suits their interests and language. Here’s everything you need to know.
New World has already launched in some areas of the world, with others still eagerly waiting for the time to tick over. But regardless of whether you’re ready to jump in, the first decision you’ll need to make is what server to play on.
It can be a difficult choice. Not only because you might prefer one that has a nice-sounding name, but also because you might need to pick one that is recommended for your language.
To make that process easier, we’ve assembled a list of all the servers and their recommended languages for your convenience. We’ve also included a list of all the server launch times for those who are raring to go.
When do the New World servers launch?
New World launches on September 28. However, server launch times vary from continent to continent due to the different time zones.
You can find a list of all the times and the corresponding dates below, followed by a world map with all the information.
- 8 AM CEST EU Servers will launch (9/27 at 11 PM PT)
- 8 AM BRT South American Servers will launch (9/28 4 AM PT)
- 9 PM AEST Australian Servers will launch (9/28 4 AM PT)
- 8 AM ET NA East Coast Server will launch (9/28 at 5 AM PT)
- 8 AM PT NA West Coast Servers will launch
What are the New World servers in each region?
The only thing harder than picking your character’s name is picking the right server. Here’s a list of all the New World servers available so far, as well as the recommended language for players to use on that server.
You’ll find that most of them are in English. However, some are specifically suited to players who speak French, German, Italian, Polish, and Spanish. Keep in mind, though, that they’re only recommendations.
US West
|Server Name
|Recommended Language
|Camelot
|English
|Kshira Sagara
|English
|Linnunrata
|English
|Mulitefao
|English
|Ptolemais
|English
|Celadon
|English
|Neno Kuni
|English
|Uku Pacha
|English
|El Dorado
|English
|Nidavellir
|English
|Vourukasha
|English
|Aukumea
|English
|Mag Mell
|English
|Plancta
|English
|Riallaro
|English
|Kronomo
|English
|Ferri
|English
|Sarragalla
|English
|Theleme
|English
|Tlillan-Tlapallan
|English
|Yggdrasil
|English
|Lilliput
|Spanish & English
US East
|Server Name
|Recommended Language
|Themiscyra
|English
|Cantahar
|English
|Aztlan
|English
|Yaxche
|English
|Topan
|English
|Valhalla
|English
|Xibalba
|English
|Morrow
|English
|Locuta
|English
|Krocylea
|English
|Adlivun
|English
|Minda
|English
|Loloi
|English
|Kay Pacha
|English
|Frislandia
|English
|Calnogor
|English
|Mictlan
|English
|Ensipe
|English
|Dominora
|English
|Pyrallis
|English
|Eden
|English
|Maramma
|English
|Ute-Yomigo
|English
|Sitara
|English
|Silha
|Spanish & English
|Scheria
|English
|Oceana
|English
|Duguang
|English
|Falias
|English
|Moriai
|English
|Ruach
|English
|Heliopolis
|English
|Tritonis
|English
|Norumbega
|English
|Ys
|English
|Royllo
|English
|Ogygia
|English
|Tlalocan
|English
|Zuvendis
|English
|Atvatabar
|English
|Pleroma
|English
|Vingolf
|English
|Pahruli
|English
|Nunne Chaha
|English
|Valgrind
|English
|Orun
|English
|Takamagahara
|English
|Aarnivalkea
|English
|Orofena
|English
|Olympus
|English
Central Europe
|Server Name
|Recommended Language
|Asgard
|English
|Duat
|English
|Eurytheia
|English
|Finias
|English
|Hades
|English
|Hellheim
|English
|Ekera
|English
|Gaunes
|English
|Abaton
|English
|Harmonia
|English
|Alastor
|English
|Fae
|English
|Slavna
|English
|Tupia
|English
|Albraca
|German & English
|Learad
|German & English
|Ganzir
|German & English
|Silpium
|German & English
|Utgard
|German & English
|Antillia
|German & English
|Styx
|German & English
|Ravenal
|German & English
|Annwyn
|English
|Hyperborea
|English
|Sanor
|English
|Rocabarra
|English
|Zerzura
|English
|Amenti
|English
|Glyn Cagny
|English
|Saena
|English
|Urdarbrunn
|English
|Penglai
|English
|Alfheim
|English
|Saba
|English
|Vainola
|English
|Lyonesse
|French & English
|Nysa
|French & English
|Bakhu
|French & English
|Ife
|French & English
|Melinde
|French & English
|Baltia
|English
|Inferni
|English
|Muspelheim
|English
|Thule
|English
|Tir Na Nog
|English
|Barri
|English
|Idavoll
|English
|Runeberg
|English
|Naxos
|English
|Murias
|English
|Bifrost
|English
|Icaria
|English
|Niflheim
|English
|Nav
|English
|Tanje
|English
|Bengodi
|Spanish & English
|Kor
|Spanish & English
|Bensalem
|English
|Iroko
|English
|Midgard
|English
|Ketumati
|English
|Una-bara
|English
|Karkar
|Polish & English
|Bran
|Polish & English
|Brittia
|Italian & English
|Jotunheim
|Italian & English
|Caer Sidi
|English
|Ishtakar
|English
|Metsola
|English
|Eridanus
|English
South America
|Server Name
|Recommended Language
|Albur
|English
|Eugea
|English
|Kukku
|English
|Nammu
|English
|Apsu
|English
|Kigal
|English
|Niraya
|English
|Atlantis
|English
|Hubur
|English
|Alatyr
|English
|Irkalla
|Spanish & English
|Tuma
|Spanish & English
|Svarga
|Spanish & English
|Arali
|English
|Tamag
|English
|Modun
|English
|Kunlun
|English
|Liusha
|English
|Aratta
|English
|Taparloka
|English
|Kitezh
|English
|Jianmu
|English
|Dilmun
|English
|Lanka
|English
|Naraka
|English
|Dunnu
|English
Australia
|Server Name
|Recommended Language
|Adiri
|English
|Baralku
|English
|Duzakh
|English
|Agartha
|English
|Eridu
|English
|Yama
|English
|Zara
|English
|Barzakh
|English
|Hsuan
|English
|Utopia
|English
|Buzhou
|English
That completes our list of all the New World servers available so far.
Depending on how popular the game is, there could be more servers added in the future, including some recommended for those who speak languages like Mandarin, Russian, and more.
In the meantime, keep an eye on community forums to determine which servers will become unofficial homes to players who speak languages not included in this list.
