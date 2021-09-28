Every New World server: full details for each region

After months of beta tests and previews, New World is finally here, and players are trying to figure out which server best suits their interests and language. Here’s everything you need to know.

New World has already launched in some areas of the world, with others still eagerly waiting for the time to tick over. But regardless of whether you’re ready to jump in, the first decision you’ll need to make is what server to play on.

It can be a difficult choice. Not only because you might prefer one that has a nice-sounding name, but also because you might need to pick one that is recommended for your language.

Advertisement

To make that process easier, we’ve assembled a list of all the servers and their recommended languages for your convenience. We’ve also included a list of all the server launch times for those who are raring to go.

When do the New World servers launch?

New World launches on September 28. However, server launch times vary from continent to continent due to the different time zones.

Read More: Best New World Ice Gauntlet build

You can find a list of all the times and the corresponding dates below, followed by a world map with all the information.

8 AM CEST EU Servers will launch (9/27 at 11 PM PT)

8 AM BRT South American Servers will launch (9/28 4 AM PT)

9 PM AEST Australian Servers will launch (9/28 4 AM PT)

8 AM ET NA East Coast Server will launch (9/28 at 5 AM PT)

8 AM PT NA West Coast Servers will launch

What are the New World servers in each region?

The only thing harder than picking your character’s name is picking the right server. Here’s a list of all the New World servers available so far, as well as the recommended language for players to use on that server.

Advertisement

You’ll find that most of them are in English. However, some are specifically suited to players who speak French, German, Italian, Polish, and Spanish. Keep in mind, though, that they’re only recommendations.

US West

Server Name Recommended Language Camelot English Kshira Sagara English Linnunrata English Mulitefao English Ptolemais English Celadon English Neno Kuni English Uku Pacha English El Dorado English Nidavellir English Vourukasha English Aukumea English Mag Mell English Plancta English Riallaro English Kronomo English Ferri English Sarragalla English Theleme English Tlillan-Tlapallan English Yggdrasil English Lilliput Spanish & English

US East

Server Name Recommended Language Themiscyra English Cantahar English Aztlan English Yaxche English Topan English Valhalla English Xibalba English Morrow English Locuta English Krocylea English Adlivun English Minda English Loloi English Kay Pacha English Frislandia English Calnogor English Mictlan English Ensipe English Dominora English Pyrallis English Eden English Maramma English Ute-Yomigo English Sitara English Silha Spanish & English Scheria English Oceana English Duguang English Falias English Moriai English Ruach English Heliopolis English Tritonis English Norumbega English Ys English Royllo English Ogygia English Tlalocan English Zuvendis English Atvatabar English Pleroma English Vingolf English Pahruli English Nunne Chaha English Valgrind English Orun English Takamagahara English Aarnivalkea English Orofena English Olympus English

Central Europe

Server Name Recommended Language Asgard English Duat English Eurytheia English Finias English Hades English Hellheim English Ekera English Gaunes English Abaton English Harmonia English Alastor English Fae English Slavna English Tupia English Albraca German & English Learad German & English Ganzir German & English Silpium German & English Utgard German & English Antillia German & English Styx German & English Ravenal German & English Annwyn English Hyperborea English Sanor English Rocabarra English Zerzura English Amenti English Glyn Cagny English Saena English Urdarbrunn English Penglai English Alfheim English Saba English Vainola English Lyonesse French & English Nysa French & English Bakhu French & English Ife French & English Melinde French & English Baltia English Inferni English Muspelheim English Thule English Tir Na Nog English Barri English Idavoll English Runeberg English Naxos English Murias English Bifrost English Icaria English Niflheim English Nav English Tanje English Bengodi Spanish & English Kor Spanish & English Bensalem English Iroko English Midgard English Ketumati English Una-bara English Karkar Polish & English Bran Polish & English Brittia Italian & English Jotunheim Italian & English Caer Sidi English Ishtakar English Metsola English Eridanus English

South America

Server Name Recommended Language Albur English Eugea English Kukku English Nammu English Apsu English Kigal English Niraya English Atlantis English Hubur English Alatyr English Irkalla Spanish & English Tuma Spanish & English Svarga Spanish & English Arali English Tamag English Modun English Kunlun English Liusha English Aratta English Taparloka English Kitezh English Jianmu English Dilmun English Lanka English Naraka English Dunnu English

Australia

Server Name Recommended Language Adiri English Baralku English Duzakh English Agartha English Eridu English Yama English Zara English Barzakh English Hsuan English Utopia English Buzhou English

That completes our list of all the New World servers available so far.

Depending on how popular the game is, there could be more servers added in the future, including some recommended for those who speak languages like Mandarin, Russian, and more.

In the meantime, keep an eye on community forums to determine which servers will become unofficial homes to players who speak languages not included in this list.