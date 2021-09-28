 Every New World server: full details for each region - Dexerto
Every New World server: full details for each region

Published: 28/Sep/2021 8:35

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Amazon Games

After months of beta tests and previews, New World is finally here, and players are trying to figure out which server best suits their interests and language. Here’s everything you need to know.

New World has already launched in some areas of the world, with others still eagerly waiting for the time to tick over. But regardless of whether you’re ready to jump in, the first decision you’ll need to make is what server to play on.

It can be a difficult choice. Not only because you might prefer one that has a nice-sounding name, but also because you might need to pick one that is recommended for your language.

To make that process easier, we’ve assembled a list of all the servers and their recommended languages for your convenience. We’ve also included a list of all the server launch times for those who are raring to go.

Factions3
Amazon Game Studios
When do the New World servers launch?

New World launches on September 28. However, server launch times vary from continent to continent due to the different time zones.

You can find a list of all the times and the corresponding dates below, followed by a world map with all the information.

  • 8 AM CEST EU Servers will launch (9/27 at 11 PM PT)
  • 8 AM BRT South American Servers will launch (9/28 4 AM PT)
  • 9 PM AEST Australian Servers will launch (9/28 4 AM PT)
  • 8 AM ET NA East Coast Server will launch (9/28 at 5 AM PT)
  • 8 AM PT NA West Coast Servers will launch
New World server launch times
Amazon Games
New World’s servers go live at the following times in each region.

What are the New World servers in each region?

The only thing harder than picking your character’s name is picking the right server. Here’s a list of all the New World servers available so far, as well as the recommended language for players to use on that server.

You’ll find that most of them are in English. However, some are specifically suited to players who speak French, German, Italian, Polish, and Spanish. Keep in mind, though, that they’re only recommendations.

US West

Server Name Recommended Language
Camelot English
Kshira Sagara English
Linnunrata English
Mulitefao English
Ptolemais English
Celadon English
Neno Kuni English
Uku Pacha English
El Dorado English
Nidavellir English
Vourukasha English
Aukumea English
Mag Mell English
Plancta English
Riallaro English
Kronomo English
Ferri English
Sarragalla English
Theleme English
Tlillan-Tlapallan English
Yggdrasil English
Lilliput Spanish & English

US East

Server Name Recommended Language
Themiscyra English
Cantahar English
Aztlan English
Yaxche English
Topan English
Valhalla English
Xibalba English
Morrow English
Locuta English
Krocylea English
Adlivun English
Minda English
Loloi English
Kay Pacha English
Frislandia English
Calnogor English
Mictlan English
Ensipe English
Dominora English
Pyrallis English
Eden English
Maramma English
Ute-Yomigo English
Sitara English
Silha Spanish & English
Scheria English
Oceana English
Duguang English
Falias English
Moriai English
Ruach English
Heliopolis English
Tritonis English
Norumbega English
Ys English
Royllo English
Ogygia English
Tlalocan English
Zuvendis English
Atvatabar English
Pleroma English
Vingolf English
Pahruli English
Nunne Chaha English
Valgrind English
Orun English
Takamagahara English
Aarnivalkea English
Orofena English
Olympus English

Central Europe

Server Name Recommended Language
Asgard English
Duat English
Eurytheia English
Finias English
Hades English
Hellheim English
Ekera English
Gaunes English
Abaton English
Harmonia English
Alastor English
Fae English
Slavna English
Tupia English
Albraca German & English
Learad German & English
Ganzir German & English
Silpium German & English
Utgard German & English
Antillia German & English
Styx German & English
Ravenal German & English
Annwyn English
Hyperborea English
Sanor English
Rocabarra English
Zerzura English
Amenti English
Glyn Cagny English
Saena English
Urdarbrunn English
Penglai English
Alfheim English
Saba English
Vainola English
Lyonesse French & English
Nysa French & English
Bakhu French & English
Ife French & English
Melinde French & English
Baltia English
Inferni English
Muspelheim English
Thule English
Tir Na Nog English
Barri English
Idavoll English
Runeberg English
Naxos English
Murias English
Bifrost English
Icaria English
Niflheim English
Nav English
Tanje English
Bengodi Spanish & English
Kor Spanish & English
Bensalem English
Iroko English
Midgard English
Ketumati English
Una-bara English
Karkar Polish & English
Bran Polish & English
Brittia Italian & English
Jotunheim Italian & English
Caer Sidi English
Ishtakar English
Metsola English
Eridanus English

South America

Server Name Recommended Language
Albur English
Eugea English
Kukku English
Nammu English
Apsu English
Kigal English
Niraya English
Atlantis English
Hubur English
Alatyr English
Irkalla Spanish & English
Tuma Spanish & English
Svarga Spanish & English
Arali English
Tamag English
Modun English
Kunlun English
Liusha English
Aratta English
Taparloka English
Kitezh English
Jianmu English
Dilmun English
Lanka English
Naraka English
Dunnu English

Australia

Server Name Recommended Language
Adiri English
Baralku English
Duzakh English
Agartha English
Eridu English
Yama English
Zara English
Barzakh English
Hsuan English
Utopia English
Buzhou English

That completes our list of all the New World servers available so far.

Depending on how popular the game is, there could be more servers added in the future, including some recommended for those who speak languages like Mandarin, Russian, and more.

In the meantime, keep an eye on community forums to determine which servers will become unofficial homes to players who speak languages not included in this list.

