New World release day update: Full 1.0 patch notes, PVP damage changes, streamer mode, more

New World has officially launched and the first patch is now live. It wasn’t a massive one by any means, but it did adjust the PvP damage scale, fix some bugs and exploits, and more.

New World is now live, and players are already jumping in to take the first steps of their new MMORPG adventure. To make sure it goes off without a hitch, Amazon Studios released a patch to address some bugs and issues.

The most eye-catching addition, though, is the PvP damage scale adjustment that players have been asking for since the open beta. If you want to know more about that, and what else is included in the patch, we’ve got you covered.

PvP damage rescale

As mentioned above, New World’s first patch re-scaled the damage adjustment between high-level players and low-level players to lessen the gap.

The specifics haven’t been laid out in the patch notes. However, it was done to keep things balanced and make sure that casual players with less time on their hands can go toe to toe against hardcore players in PvP combat.

New World 1.0 full patch notes

Here are the full patch notes for New World Patch 1.0:

World Experience

World

Fixed the following to respawn rates for named AI that are required for Quest completion: Master Henry Gheist Maliko Pastor Walsh



Quests

Fixed a bug that caused completing certain side quests could block players from being able to advance the quest “Corruption Encroaching”.

Addressed an issue where by resetting “The Ritual” quest, players would lose the Heartgem needed to complete the quest.

Updated Barkimedes quests to address an issue where players could leave mid-Expedition and stockpile quest items for extra quest turn-ins.

Unlocked the Main Story Quests after “The Depths” Expedition – the Main Story will now take players all the way to Shattered Mountain.

Various VO and Text fixes and tweaks.

Tech

Fixed an issue in the Windsward “Sole Survivor” quest where sometimes the quest would not update when approaching the Watcher.

Fixed an issue causing Hapless Howe animations to not play correctly.

AI

Notable Bug Fixes

Fixed multiple bugs preventing AI from properly leashing or spawning in invalid areas

Combat

Notable Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused players to become permanently stuck in the exhausted state.

Speed hack prevention added.

Fixed an issue that caused War to get stuck in the setup phase.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to receive PvP rewards from duels by drowning after the duel is complete.

Fixed an issue that caused PvP flag to stay active in sanctuaries if the player dodge rolled across the border.

Fixed an issue that caused the Iced Refresh perk from the Ice Gauntlet to activate from abilities other than the Mighty Spike ability.

PvP damage scale adjusted to lessen the gap between high/low level players.

Economy/Progression/Rewards

Notable Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that allowed players to use the item hotbar to duplicate items.

Fixed an issue that caused T4 and T5 Azoth Staves to be unavailable.

Fixed an exploit where a War Declaration mechanic could be used to duplicate coin.

Fixed an issue that caused a player’s PvP Reward Value did not reset if they respawned at a camp.

Adjusted the “Recall” function in the Game Menu to enable players to recall to the Watchtower of the beach they started at. After binding to an Inn the Recall function will return players to that Inn.

UX/ UI / Social

Streamer Mode

We added a new streamer mode that will allow streamers and players to hide notifications and avoid interaction with other players to improve their overall experience while playing the game.

Players can turn on streamer mode in the following ways: Slash commands in chat: /busy or /dnd The new “Social” Tab in the Settings Menu



Polish and New Additions

Reduced the number of days a governor has to be absent before a consul automatically replaces from 30 to 15 days.

VOIP is now disabled for the first 3 hours after character creation to limit poor voice behavior.

Activated Twitch Spotlight and Twitch Sub Army features.

Notable Bug Fixes