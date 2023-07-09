NBA 2K24 fans hope optional side quests will fix “unbearable” 2K23 career mode

NBA 2K24 players expressed excitement over early information on the game’s MyCareer mode, and hope it’s better than the one in 2K23.

While details on NBA 2K24 are scarce at the moment, we do know who will be on the cover of the game or the fate of crossplay. Additionally, some early pre-order information about the game has sparked speculation in the community.

A question mark for NBA 2K24 is MyCareer, but descriptions of the mode on online retailers has given basketball fans at least some idea as to what is in store.

Article continues after ad

One piece of information on MyCareer, though, has peaked the attention of players hoping for some big changes to the single-player offering in 2K24.

2k

NBA 2K24 players optimistic for MyCareer

With NBA 2K24 now available for pre-order, basketball fans and NBA 2K players have now received a glimpse of what the upcoming installment of the franchise will offer.

Per the description that is listed on online retailers, NBA 2K24’s MyCareer mode will be “rich” with optional side quests in the new tropical version of The City.

Article continues after ad

GameStop Pre-order description of NBA 2K24

Players expressed optimism with regards to the description, as there were widespread complaints over how 2K23 approached MyCareer. 2K23 owners took issue with the lengthy Main quests that needed to be completed before entering games and were described by one popular NBA 2K YouTuber as “terrible.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, it is important to note that 2K23 did come with many different Side quests, which included challenges that, when completed, would yield the Rebirth ability as well as the Gym Rat Badge and the Mamba Mentality. While all of those are handy to have in 2K23, those were just rewards of side quests that were not part of the main story.

Article continues after ad

It remains to be seen as to how 2K will plan its approach to quests in 2K24 and how many mandatory quests, if any, will be a part of the story in MyCareer.

Make sure to check out more of our NBA 2K24 coverage.