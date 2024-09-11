NBA 2K25 MyCareer: Can you request a trade?

NBA 2K25’s MyCareer mode has made some big changes to the way you can request a trade between teams. You’ll actually have to grind a bit this year.

Every year, when the new installment of NBA 2K comes out, players are quick to hop into MyCareer. The mode has become synonymous with the 2K series and allows players to live ou their hoop dreams with a MyPlayer.

Over the last few years, the mode has gone through some different storylines. No one will forget Orange Juice or Frequency Vibrations any time soon. However, this year’s story follows a similar to path to years gone by.

While 2K24 was about taking over the city and being respected, Heart of a Dynasty sees you play games in High School and College before being tasked with taking one NBA franchise into an era of success.

When can you request a trade?

The issue with this, as some players have found, is that you cannot be traded. That’s right, if you want to request a trade in 2K25 MyCareer, you’ll be left waiting for a bit.

You can’t actually be moved on from your chosen team in a trade early on because of the Heart of A Dynasty storyline. Instead, you’ll have to win at least two championships before you’ll have the option.

Can you leave in Free Agency?

However, not all hope is lost if you get tired of being unable to win the big one. Some players have found that you are still able to move via Free Agency before then.

That, of course, takes more time as you’ll have to play out your contract before having the option to switch teams.

2K Sports You can still join Steph and the Warriors as a Free Agent

Players had been left annoyed that they unlocked the ‘Influence Trades’ option after completing the early Trouble in Paradise and Face of the Franchise quests.

That option just allows you have to suggest which players you’d like to team up with and even trade away. It doesn’t allow you to request a trade for yourself.